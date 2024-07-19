RQI: Go Long In REIT Portfolio For Big Sector Recovery And Increasing Momentum

Wise Bull profile picture
Wise Bull
234 Followers

Summary

  • REIT sector started a remarkable rally recently, which will likely continue. It is a perfect time to build a REIT portfolio for long.
  • RQI is managed by a top professional team with REIT assets. Investors want to take the advantage and hand off the asset selection and management to those funds.
  • Investors stand to gain more in both profit and efficiency by focusing on the portfolio strategy and structure construction.
  • A REIT portfolio model called Wise Wealth Engine is introduced and showcased with RQI and other REIT funds. RQI with high dividend and growth bias in its portfolio is a buy as a core holding.

Concept image of Business Acronym REIT as Real Estate Investment Trust. 3d rendering

Kwarkot

Introduction

The REIT sector has been on a strong rally, lately triggered by the rate-cut hope. What I previously called "The Inevitable REIT Recovery" is arriving, it is a good time to build a REIT portfolio to capture this great opportunity. The

This article was written by

Wise Bull profile picture
Wise Bull
234 Followers
Advanced education in economics, business management and engineering. Professional experience with product management and development in high tech industry, including advisory with multiple fintech startups. Have been investing in growth companies since 1998. Recent interest of investment also includes income-focused portfolio, fund-based approach.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of RQI, RNP either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About RQI Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on RQI

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
RQI
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News