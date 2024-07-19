Kwarkot

Introduction

The REIT sector has been on a strong rally, lately triggered by the rate-cut hope. What I previously called "The Inevitable REIT Recovery" is arriving, it is a good time to build a REIT portfolio to capture this great opportunity. The Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund (NYSE:RQI) is an excellent alternative to build a long-term position with excellent REIT exposures. RQI is Cohen & Steers' largest REIT fund, with a 7.80% monthly payable dividend and a great line-up of top REIT companies in its portfolio. The CEF offers the benefit of handing off the heavy lifting work to the management team of experienced leaders and top subject expertise in the complex and large asset class of real-estate assets. Individual investors should rather spend time on building their portfolio. Towards that end, an approach called WWE will be featured in this article. WWE is used to design the portfolio and grow wealth in the REIT sectors using a fund like RQI and others. These funds will also be highlighted and compared as the alternative solutions.

RQI Fund Highlight

RQI is one of the CEFs focusing on REIT sector managed by Cohen & Steers, who states the following about RQI:

The primary investment objective of the Fund is high current income through investment in real estate securities.

The portfolio strategy is mapped to the Mid-Cap and Blended category based on the Morningstar's mapping approach, as shown below.

HQI Investment Style - from Morningstar.com

The top 10 holdings are 52% of the total portfolio. As shown below, these are the leaders in their REIT industries covering all the major ones, including cell tower, industrial, health infrastructure, shopping malls, single-family homes, data centers, and storage, etc.

HQI Top 10 Information - Author compiled from Morningstar and SA

The overall ratings show the good quality these companies have, as below:

HQI Current Top 10 Ratings & Grades - Author compiled from SA database

Notice that five of them have demonstrated great momentums (Momentum graded B+ or better) in the current REIT market rally. Therefore, they are the market leaders at the moment. The most impressive property listed above is the Growth Grade. Five of them are with A class grade and three are B class and two are in C+ grade. This is one of the strongest growth-graded groups from my watch lists.

The following lists some of the common key characteristics for the fund:

Portfolio: REIT Equity 77%, Bonds/Preferred: 21%. US:77.8%

Total Assets (AUM): $1.78B. It is the largest REIT fund from Cohen & Steers. As a comparison, RNP has AUM of $1.02B.

Trading Volume (last day): 446,060.

NAV Discount: 7.03%. It is still bigger than its 52-week average (6.46%), showing cheap share prices.

Distribution Rate: 7.80%

Expense Ratio 2.21%. It is a pretty stiff price to charge for the fund's management. The ratio is much higher than RNP's 1.31%. Investors need to consider this trade-off factor before investing it as a long-term holding in their portfolio.

Leverage (%): 28.53%. The leverage is lower than the CEF's average (31%) but close enough to be considered as high leverage.

Time to engage and participate "The Inevitable REIT Recovery", which is happening.

It has been a strong consensus for quite some time that the REIT sector is going to bounce back in 2024, after the deep multi-year sufferings from Covid19 pandemic, rapid rate hikes, commercial bank crisis and "higher-for-longer" regime. Many investors had experienced a few big disappointments and bad beats along the way. Every time when there was some sign of stock rebounding in REIT sector, it was only seen to fade away quickly. So now there is one more time "The Inevitable REIT Recovery" seems to get started from last week. The same question remains, "will it last and for how long?".

I believe this REIT rebound could go the distance. One of the key reasons is that the FED rate cut is almost certain to happen in Sept, based on the market consensus. CNBC reported two days ago, "Traders see the odds of a Fed rate cut by September at 100%".

The other key reason is that the REIT companies overall have been doing just fine all along. For example, as shown above, the revenue growth with top holdings in RQI's portfolio have been very impressive for the last 3 years. The year-over-year comparisons have not really shown signs of slowing down. I believe the market REIT worries have been overblown and carried away a bit too far. I think that by now, the REIT sector more or less has survived the high rates, as a lot of the impacts have been absorbed. REIT had survived higher rates before (e.g. the high mortgage rate in the early 20s). It looks very promising that the sector as a whole will survive too this time, as long as the rate would not go higher. Either way, the REIT market will recover in 2024, and it is quite possible that the current rally is a real start. Therefore, I think now is a perfect time to start focusing on the long term aspect of the REIT investing and make REIT a core part of the investment portfolio.

Use WWE to build a powerful and rewarding REIT portfolio.

WWE stands for "Wise Wealth Engine". It is a portfolio model mainly for income investors. WWE has evolved from my initial thoughts on creating "wise growth engine" in one of my previous articles. While I am in the process of writing a full article to provide details about WWE, I want to provide the following summary for the purpose of the current write-up (viewed as one key trending use case for WWE)

The key idea of WWE is to use distribution income to feed into a core growth engine of the portfolio. There is a growth bias to select the holdings for Core Engine, which form the main driver for long term capital appreciation. There are many Capturers used to collect the dividend. The capturers are often offering double-digit yield or among the ones that offer the highest dividends in a target group (e.g. a sector).

The target group here is the REIT funds from Cohen & Steers, including RQI, RNP, RFI, and RLTY. Keep in mind, the list can grow as any new fund is found.

From the "growth bias" point of view, RQI has been selected as a Core Engine for growth, thanks to its excellent growth metrics, shown below. RQI growth metrics are the highest. Keep in mind that the growth rates from the top-1o holdings in RQI and their growth grades are very strong, as analyzed in the previous section.

RQI Growth Information - from Author compiled from SA database

The rest of the funds will be viewed as Capturers for now. The following provides the key analysis and the supporting data

#1 RQI Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund (see details in Section "RQI Fund Highlight")

#2 RNP Cohen & Steers REIT & Preferred Income Fund.

The fund is a still a good buy for income investors, since I recommended it previously. It can be used as a stable dividend Capturer because it has 45% fixed income-fix assets in the portfolio. The growth potential should be smaller than RQI.

The following is an update of the key data.

Portfolio: REIT Equity 48%, Bonds/Referred shares 44.6%. It has almost half of the total portfolio with fixed income bond assets.

Total Assets (AUM): $1.02B. It is a large fund, but smaller than RQI.

Trading Volume (last day) 103,116.

NAV Premium: 0.57%. It is not cheaply priced, but fairly priced currently.

Distribution Rate: 7.64%

Expense Ratio: 1.31%. It is much lower than RQI's 2.21%.

Leverage (%): 30.74%. It is higher than RQI's leverage and more sensitive to the rate changes.

#3 RFI - Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty.

It is a smaller and less popular fund. The monthly dividend is higher and can be considered as WWE Capturer.

Portfolio: REIT Equity 77.89%, Bonds/Referred shares ~20%

Total Assets (AUM): $316.61M. It is a small fund compared to RQI and RNP.

Trading Volume (last day): 57,413. The trading volume is small.

NAV Premium: 1.01%. It is not in cheap price, which will limit its potential for further capital appreciation.

Distribution Rate: 8.02%. It is higher than RQI. RFI could be used as an income Capturer.

Expense Ratio : 1.34%. It is much lower than RQI's 2.21%.

Leverage (%): 0.04%. It is a tiny leverage that will make the fund less sensitive to the rate changes. It would also be less fueled by the rate-cut catalyst

#4 RLTY - Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities and Income Fund

RLTY is a relatively smaller fund at the moment but with only about 2.5 years in history. It was incepted on Feb 24, 2022. So far it has strong characteristics as Core Engine and Capturer.

Portfolio: REIT Equity 68.9%, Bonds/Referred shares ~30%

Total Assets (AUM): $274.75M. It is a young fund with a relatively small size compared to RQI and RNP.

Trading Volume (last day): 54,750.

NAV Discount: 7.85%. It is smaller than its 52-week average at 10.81%. The fund is still considered cheap.

Distribution Rate: 8.79%. It is the highest dividend in the target group.

Expense Ratio: 1.19%. It is much lower than RQI's 2.2. This could be a possible reason why it offers a higher dividend than RQI.

Leverage (%): 34.09%. It has the highest leverage in the group and will be more sensitive to the rate changes.

It is worth noting that the REIT CEF are actively-managed funds. They are considered in this article because of the strong management team behind the fund operations, as I mentioned in my RNP article

Top-notch management makes the difference. Cohen & Steers is known to be one of the best experts in understanding and managing real estate assets. Motivated by the fund's performance, the management tends to pick up the leaders of growth areas such as cell towers, data centers, industrials, etc.

Individual investors like myself want to hand off the heavy-lifting work to the professional management team, who will handle the big tasks such as monitoring real estate assets, analyzing REIT portfolios and choosing REIT stocks etc. Instead, it will be wise for investors to spend (limited) time focusing on portfolio strategies and structures. Wise Wealth Engine is one good step to move toward that direction. Please stay tuned for my new article to learn more details about WWE.

Closing Thoughts with Comment on Risks

The REIT sector is undergoing a remarkable rally in recent days and the rally could likely evolve into a full-blown bull run due to the high anticipation of a recovery and the strong likelihood of FED's rate cuts in 2024. RQI with a strong portfolio has shown an excellent growth potential in revenue. It has a high 7.80% dividend and should be a great core holding that income investors can consider to construct REIT wealth portfolios and take the advantage of the current REIT rebounding.

Keep in mind, CEF funds with high leverages will not work well, if the interest rates would stay "high for long". This is a key risk for the REIT rally as well. The other key risk is that the full recovery of the REIT sector depends largely on a healthy and growing US economy. A recession could dash all the recovery hopes and hurt the funds' performance badly.

The WWE approach highlighted in this article can actually be used to build the REIT portfolio gradually by only using dividend income to develop the core engine. It could turn out to be an adaptive and a safer strategy for the current macro conditions that are still evolving.