Pioneer Fund Q2 2024 Performance Analysis And Market Commentary

Performance Analysis and Market Commentary
Average Annual Total Returns for Class Y Shares
|
Month-toDate
|
Quarter-
To-Date
|
Year-ToDate
|
1-Year
|
3-Year
|
5-Year
|
10-Year
|
Pioneer Fund (MUTF:PYODX)
|
3.67%
|
6.45%
|
19.25%
|
35.29%
|
10.65%
|
16.92%
|
13.55%
|
S&P 500 Index (Benchmark)
|
3.59%
|
4.28%
|
15.29%
|
24.56%
|
10.01%
|
15.05%
|
12.86%
|
Gross expense ratio: 0.75% Net Expense Ratio: 0.65%
Call 1-800-225-6292 or visit Amundi US for the most recent month-end performance results. Current performance may be lower or higher than the performance data quoted. The performance data quoted represents past performance, which is no guarantee of future results. Investment return and principal value will fluctuate, and shares, when redeemed, may be worth more or less than their original cost. Class Y shares are not subject to sales charges and are available for limited groups of investors, including institutional investors. Initial investments are subject to a $5 million investment minimum, which may be waived in some circumstances. All results are historical and assume the reinvestment of dividends and capital gains. Periods of less than one year are actual, not annualized. Other share classes are available for which performance and expenses will differ.
The net expense ratio reflects the contractual expense limitation currently in effect through May 1, 2025, for Class Y shares. There can be no assurance that Amundi US will extend the expense limitation beyond such time. Please see the prospectus and financial statements for more information.
Performance results reflect any applicable expense waivers in effect during the periods shown. Without such waivers, fund performance would be lower. Waivers may not be in effect for all funds. Certain fee waivers are contractual through a specified period. Otherwise, fee waivers can be rescinded at any time. See the prospectus and financial statements for more information.
Market Review
The S&P 500 Index (SP500, SPX) returned 4.28% in the second quarter, on the back of continued enthusiasm for artificial intelligence ('AI') and the Magnificent 7* stocks (Alphabet, Apple, Amazon, Meta Platforms, Microsoft, Nvidia, and Tesla). Companies related to the AI theme performed exceptionally well, with a return of more than 14% in the quarter, while the rest of the market had a negative return (-1.2%), according to FactSet. Six of the seven Magnificent 7 stocks outperformed in the quarter, with only Meta Platforms (META) underperforming the SPX. Nvidia (NVDA) alone contributed more than 30% of the SPX return.
The outperformance of the Magnificent 7 caused the SPX to outpace the returns of the average stock in the quarter. The S&P 500 Equal Weighted Index, which measures the performance of all stocks equally, returned -2.63%. Growth stocks continued to outperform value stocks, with the Russell 1000 Growth Index (RLG) returning 8.33%, compared to the -2.17% return of the Russell 1000 Value Index (RLV).
Year-to-date, the SPX returned 15.29%, with 31 record closing highs during the period. The strong performance of the SPX was driven by a combination of rising stock valuations as measured by price-to-earnings (P/E) multiples along with better-than-expected earnings (most notably, from Nvidia). The Russell 1000 Growth Index (RLG) outperformed the Russell 1000 Value Index (RLV), with returns of 20.70% and 6.62% respectively, largely due to sustained enthusiasm for artificial intelligence ('AI').
|
Total Return
|
2Q 2024
|
Year-to-Date
|
S&P 500® Index (SPX)
|
4.28%
|
15.29%
|
Russell 1000® Value Index (RLV)
|
-2.17%
|
6.62%
|
Russell 1000® Growth Index (RLG)
|
8.33%
|
20.70%
Source: Morningstar. Data as of June 30, 2024. Data is based on past performance, which is no guarantee of future results.
Performance Review
Pioneer Fund's Class Y Shares returned 6.45% for the second quarter, substantially outperforming the 4.28% return of the SPX.
Consistent with our fundamental, bottom-up approach, the performance in the quarter was primarily driven by security selection, with sector allocation decisions detracting slightly from benchmark relative returns in the period. From a sector perspective, the Portfolio's security selection within health care, consumer staples, and materials, where the Portfolio benefitted from its position in copper miners, were the largest contributors to performance. However, the Portfolio's overweight position in the underperforming materials sector detracted modestly from the Portfolio's outperformance. Despite the strong performance from copper miners, the overall exposure to materials, especially building materials, weighed down the Portfolio's performance in this sector.
Top contributors included BJ's Wholesale Club (BJ), which rose after reporting better than expected quarterly results. BJ's benefited from market share gains and unit growth as the frequency of customer trips to stores increased. The Portfolio has built up its position as it has reduced exposure to Costco, a competitor that trades at a higher valuation.
Arista Networks (ANET) was a significant contributor to our Portfolio's performance, as the cloud-networking provider reported strong results in its March quarter and provided a positive outlook for the future. In our view, Arista's exposure to AI has been a key driver of its share price growth in 2023 and 2024, as investors recognize the importance of their network switches in supporting the expansion of generative AI platforms. We believe that Arista's shares present an appealing risk-reward profile, given the potential substantial opportunity presented by the rapid adoption of AI technologies and the critical role that Arista plays in AI networking.
Detractors included Martin Marietta Materials (MLM), which retreated after a strong start to the year on the back of favorable aggregates pricing and financial results. The fall in the period was mainly due to weather related concerns. We trimmed the stock earlier in the year on strength, but remain invested as US infrastructure spending should provide a long-term growth tailwind, in our view.
Another detractor was U.S. Bancorp (USB), which declined as company guidance for net interest income was below expectations. We believe net interest income margins are likely to recover due to higher pricing on earning assets. This recovery coupled withcost controls could potentially result in earnings growth, which we believe will cause shares of the stock to move higher.
In the year-to-date period, the Fund returned 19.25%, again substantially outperforming the 15.29% return of the SPX mainly due to two reasons: (1) exposure to the AI theme, including an overweight to semiconductors and most prominently Nvidia and (2) an underweight to select Magnificent 7 stocks, such as Apple for valuation reasons, and lack of exposure to Tesla due to increasing competition and lack of innovation. On the other hand, our performance was negatively impacted by our security selection in financials and communication services, in part due to our exposure to underperforming banks.
Top Relative Detractors and Contributors - Second Quarter 2024
|
Relative Contributors
|
Average % of Portfolio
|
Relative Detractors
|
Average % of Portfolio
|
BJ's Wholesale Club
|
2.9%
|
─
|
Martin Marietta Materials
|
4.3%
|
Arista Networks
|
2.0%
|
─
|
U.S. Bancorp
|
2.6%
|
KLA Corporation
|
2.3%
|
─
|
CME Group
|
1.9%
|
Vertex Pharmaceuticals
|
3.2%
|
─
|
Broadcom
|
0.0%
|
Planet Fitness
|
1.7%
|
─
|
International Business Machines
|
2.0%
|Securities listed above are holdings of the Portfolio, or benchmark components that were not held in the Portfolio, and the percentage of the Portfolio's invested assets they represented as of quarter-end, shown in descending order from greatest to least, in terms of contribution to or detraction from the Portfolio's performance relative to the benchmark. See Page 4 for more information about performance attribution.
Top 10 Holdings (as of June 30, 2024)
|
% of Portfolio
|
% of Portfolio
|
1. Apple (AAPL)
|
6.9%
|
6. Chevron (CVX)
|
3.8%
|
2. Nvidia (NVDA)
|
6.5%
|
7. Goldman Sachs (GS)
|
3.4%
|
3. Microsoft (MSFT)
|
6.3%
|
8. Citizens Financial Group (CFG)
|
3.4%
|
4. Alphabet (GOOGL)
|
4.9%
|
9. Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX)
|
3.3%
|
5. Amazon.com (AMZN)
|
4.1%
|
10. Truist Financial (TFC)
|
3.3%
|The Portfolio is actively managed and current information is subject to change. The holdings listed should not be considered recommendations to buy or sell any security.
Market Outlook and Positioning
We are not sure when or if the long-anticipated recession will occur, but we believe there is value in cyclical areas of the market, such as financials, materials, and to a lesser extent semiconductors. In financials, we continue to favor regional banks, but have also added exposure to some larger banks and financial services companies with exposure to capital markets. We have reduced some of our information technology exposure, and particularly our semiconductor positions given their strong performance.
However, AI continues to be a dominant theme in the technology sector and the Portfolio overall, as we continue to allocate towards the creators, implementers and aggressive adopters of AI technologies. In materials, we maintain a preference for stocks that are benefitting from the trend towards electrification and the green energy transition, such as copper mining and building materials.
Notable underweight positions include the consumer sectors (staples and discretionary), communication services, and health care, though we have added to the Portfolio's exposure to pharmaceuticals in recent periods. Finally, the Portfolio continues to have no exposure to real estate and utilities, which are interest rate sensitive.
Notable changes in the quarter included a reallocation in the industrials space as the Portfolio added to its transportation exposure while decreasing exposure capital goods. We also decreased our materials positions on valuation, mainly in the copper mining segment, due to valuation concerns and an uncertain outlook over the medium-term; although we maintain a large overweight to the sector overall. The Portfolio increased its position in information technology where the team believes valuation has become more attractive. Finally, we continued to add to our exposure to pharmaceuticals and financials.
|
*As of June 30, 2024, the Portfolio did not own Meta Platforms or Tesla. Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, Microsoft, and NVIDIA are holdings in the Portfolio.
See glossary of frequently used terms for definitions. Diversification does not assure a profit or protect against loss.
Performance Attribution: Additional Information
This performance attribution seeks to identify and quantify the drivers of portfolio performance relative to that of its benchmark. Using FactSet software, we create hypothetical sub portfolios by segmenting the portfolio and its benchmark, then measure the value (weight) and returns of those hypothetical sub portfolios. This lets us measure the performance impact of a decision to overweight or underweight a portfolio segment. It also lets us measure the performance impact of a specific security selection within each segment.
The Nasdaq 100 Index is a stock market index made up of 101 equity securities by 100 of the largest non-financial companies listed on the Nasdaq stock exchange. The Russell 1000 Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the US equity market. The Russell 1000 Value Index measure the performance of the large-capitalization value sectors of the US equity market. The S&P 500 Index measures the performance of the broad US stock market. The S&P 500 Equal Weight Index ('EWI') is the equal-weight version of the widely used S&P 500 Index. The index includes the same constituents as the capitalization weighted S&P 500, but each company in the S&P 500 EWI is allocated a fixed weight. Indices are unmanaged and their returns assume reinvestment of dividends and do not reflect any fees or expenses. It is not possible to invest directly in an index.
Glossary of Frequently Used Terms
Alpha- measures risk-adjusted performance, representing excess return relative to the return of the benchmark. A positive alpha suggests risk adjusted value added by the manager versus the index.
Beta - measures an investment's sensitivity to market movements in relation to an index. A beta of 1 indicates that the security's price has moved with the market. A beta of less than 1 means that the security has been less volatile than the market. A beta of greater than 1 indicates that the security's price has been more volatile than the market.
Basis Point- A unit of measure used to describe the percentage change in the value or rate of a financial instrument. One basis point is equivalent to 0.01% (1/100th of a percent) or 0.0001 in decimal form. In most cases, it refers to changes in interest rates and bond yields.
Correlation- The degree to which assets or asset class prices have moved in relation to one another. Correlation ranges from -1 (always moving in opposite directions) through 0 (absolutely independent) to 1 (always moving together).
Cost of Capital -- Represents a calculation of the minimum return a company would need to justify a capital- budgeting project, such as building a new factory.
Credit Spreads (or Spreads) - The differences in yield between two fixed-income securities with similar maturities.
Dividend yield- refers to a stock's annual dividend payments to shareholders, expressed as a percentage of the stock's current price.
Earnings Per Share ('EPS') - The portion of a company's profit allocated to each outstanding share of common stock.
Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio- The price of a stock divided by its earnings per share.
Standard Deviation- A statistical measure of the historic volatility of a portfolio; a lower standard deviation indicates historically less volatility. Trailing P/E (price/earnings)- The sum of a company's price-to-earnings, calculated by taking the current stock price and dividing it by the trailing earnings per share for the past 12 months.
Wide Moat - a type of sustainable competitive advantage possessed by a business that makes it difficult for rivals to wear down its market share. Upside/Downside Capture- The ratio of the upside and downside of an investment versus a benchmark. These ratios explain how an investment typically performs in relation to a benchmark index.
Yield Curve (Curve)- A yield curve is a line that plots the interest rates, at a set point in time, of bonds having equal credit quality but differing maturity dates.
The views expressed are those of Amundi US and are current through June 30, 2024. These views are subject to change at any time based on market or other conditions, and Amundi US disclaims any responsibility to update such views. These views may not be relied upon as investment advice and, because investment decisions for strategies are based on many factors, may not be relied upon as an indication of trading intent on behalf of any portfolio.
A Word about Risk
The market prices of securities may go up or down, sometimes rapidly or unpredictably, due to general market conditions, such as real or perceived adverse economic, political, or regulatory conditions, recessions, inflation, changes in interest or currency rates, lack of liquidity in the bond markets, the spread of infectious illness or other public health issues or adverse investor sentiment. The Fund generally excludes corporate issuers that do not meet or exceed minimum ESG standards. Excluding specific issuers limits the universe of investments available to the Fund, which may mean forgoing some investment opportunities available to funds without similar ESG standards.
Before investing, consider the product's investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses. Contact your financial professional or Amundi Asset Management US for a prospectus or a summary prospectus containing this information. Read it carefully.
Individuals are encouraged to seek advice from their financial, legal, tax and other appropriate professionals before making any investment or financial decisions or purchasing any financial, securities or investment-related product or service, including any product or service described in these materials. Amundi US does not provide investment advice or investment recommendation.
