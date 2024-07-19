Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Giacomo Bocanegra as a new contributing analyst. You can become one too! Share your best investment idea by submitting your article for review to our editors. Get published, earn money, and unlock exclusive SA Premium access. Click here to find out more »

Ring Energy Inc. (NYSE:REI) is an Upstream Oil & Gas company based in The Woodlands, TX. The company's revenues are divided into three segments: Oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Although oil accounts for 70% of its volume sales, it represents more than 92% of the revenues, and the rest is divided between natural gas and NGLs. REI's first quarter earnings met consensus numbers. It has raised its sales guidance for the second quarter of the current year and announced debt reduction results.

Investment Thesis

REI is deeply undervalued, trading at 2.2x EBIT (2024), and a 55% discount to its fully diluted book value. A strong expected 2024 free cash flow of $62MM will reduce debt to $360MM, and improve the leverage ratio to 1.62x, ceteris paribus, saving almost $6MM in interest payments for the year (weighted average interest rate of 9.3% on the line of credit). Management forecasts to get this ratio down to 0.8x by the end of 2025 (assuming WTI prices are $90 or above). The majority of sell-side research shows an anticipated 2025 WTI price target of $90. Achieving a ratio lower than 1.0x is feasible. This can be accomplished through strong sales volumes and allocating surplus cash flows to their current outstanding debt.

REI has potential tailwinds from higher than hedged WTI prices; 45% of its oil production is fully hedged at an average price of $75/Bbl, while the rest is exposed to WTI spot prices. I think the exposure risk to spot prices is worth it - oil prices should work to REI's advantage this year and next (oil production keeps being cut and there is strong demand for oil and its refined derivatives). Finally, as per all my valuation models (DCF, trading comps, exit multiple, and GGM, all of which imply a weighted average price of $85/Bbl and $90/Bbl for 2024 and 2025, respectively), there is decent room for upside for REI. I believe the company is a BUY, and worth between $4 - $5 per share.

Equity Highlight

REI focuses on conventional Permian assets in Texas, with currently over 96,000 gross acres in the Permian Basin, and more than 450 proved locations. The Permian Basin produced about 47% of the U.S. daily production. Last quarter, REI had a net production of ~19,034 Boe/day (70% oil and 85% liquids) and has shown 18 consecutive quarters of positive AFCF. The company had a strong increase in free cash flow, characterized by a decrease in capital expenditures to $36.3MM, and an increase in daily oil sales (up 6% from 1Q23). Lifting costs for the quarter, stood at $10.60/Boe - slightly lower than the previous year's quarter, and lower than guidance at $10.75 - $11.25 per Boe. The company benefited from a higher oil price - $75.72/Bbl compared to $73.36/Bbl from the previous year. This offset the decrease in natural gas prices as well as NGLs.

REI's - 1Q24

Valuation

My DCF model discounts REI's future cash flows to come up with a company valuation. Using the below prices for oil, natural gas, and NGLs prices for 2024 and 2025, I expect the company to have revenues of $441MM and $481.3MM, respectively. EBIT margins stood flat, between 32% and 35%. Taxes were kept below corporate tax rates as the company had a huge loss in 2020 and therefore has NOLs. REI has a current market capitalization of $352MM ($1.78/share), trading at a steep discount to my DCF model's implied equity value of $1.1B, or $5.72/share.

Analyst Assumptions

Analyst Assumptions

Furthermore, REI trades at a deep discount to its peers (VTLE, RRC, CIVI, KOS). As per my trading comparable analysis, REI should be trading upwards to $4 - $5 per share at current EBIT levels. Vital Energy, Inc. (VTLE) is the most similar company to REI. Although both companies are trading at a cheap valuation, VTLE has a lot more debt (which has increased $400MM from the previous quarter) and less exposure to WTI spot prices (75% of expected 2024 pro forma oil volumes at an average price of approximately $75 per barrel WTI). Oil prices are not going to go down to $75 any time soon (WF has a 2024, $85 - $95 target). Therefore, I think the risk of having more exposure to the spot market is worth it. REI has around 43% of its natural gas production hedged and around 45% of its oil production hedged. Giving him the edge of future high oil prices.

Analyst Assumptions

REI's 1Q24

My Exit Multiple Method and Gordon Growth Method, also show great upside. Using a 4x exit multiple assumptions (which is quite conservative), we see an equity value of 479MM or $2.42/share, 36% higher than Thursday's close. The implied share price will be higher if a higher exit multiple is exercised and debt is reduced to $360MM by the end of the year. The Gordon Growth Model, on the other hand, shows an equity value of $1.1B or $5.72/share, implying an upside of 221% from current levels.

Analyst Assumptions

Potential Risks

I think the market has undervalued REI due to WTI volatility. Investors expect to see the vast majority of the oil production hedged to reduce spot price risk. It is very rare these days to see less than half of the production hedged.

There is a small possibility that WTI prices go under $75, but very improbable in an environment where oil production keeps being cut and there is strong demand for oil and its refined derivatives. Any decrease in prices below the hedged level could lead to reduced cash flow and profitability. However, I assume no risk of this myself.

Further, REI currently holds a small amount of cash - $1.3MM in cash, which is a bit worrying, yet not cause for immediate concern since I anticipate robust cash flows in the upcoming quarters. The $44MM in accounts receivable will also bolster REI's cash position.

The borrowing base of the $1B senior credit facility was increased from $350MM to $600MM at the closing of the Stronghold acquisition. Future acquisitions at a 9.3% interest rate could be a risk and therefore have an impact on interest expense.

Conclusion

I believe REI is worth between $4 - $5 per share, more than double from Thursday's close of $1.78. Management is extremely committed to the success of the company - they raised sales guidance for the second quarter of the present year and announced debt reduction results. Last quarter, the company showed an outstanding increase in free cash flow by decreasing its capital expenditures to $36.6MM. The projected 2024 free cash flow of $62MM is anticipated to lower the debt to $360MM while enhancing the leverage ratio to 1.62x, all other factors remaining constant, which would result in savings of nearly $6MM in interest expenses for the year. Management aims to achieve a 0.8x ratio by the year-end 2025, contingent upon WTI prices reaching $90 or higher.

REI is deeply undervalued. It has increased its daily oil sales by 6% from the previous year's quarter, trades at 2.2x 2024 EBIT, and a 55% discount to its fully diluted book value. Further, REI stands to benefit from elevated WTI prices, with 45% of its oil output completely protected at a mean price of $75/Bbl, and the remainder vulnerable to WTI spot rates. I believe the risk from spot rates is justified - oil prices are likely to favor REI both this year and the following.

Finally, based on all my valuation models (DCF, trading comps, Exit Multiple, and GGM), which suggest a weighted average price of $85/Bbl and $90/Bbl for the years 2024 and 2025, respectively, there is a good opportunity for REI to see an increase in value. I firmly believe the company is worth $4 to $5 per share.