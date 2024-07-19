Roger Utting Photography/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) has shrugged off a persistent weak share price to cross its pre-COVID-19 highs and passed a market capitalization of more than $200 billion. Despite that, the company can drive substantial long-term shareholder returns, making it a valuable long-term investment opportunity.

Royal Dutch Shell 1Q 2024 Results

The company had strong earnings in the first quarter, highlighting the overall strength of its assets. It next reports earnings on August 1st.

Royal Dutch Shell Investor Presentation

The company saw $7.7 billion in adjusted earnings and $13.3 billion in CFFO. The company has continued to pay its strong dividend of more than $0.34 / quarter, a yield of more than 3.5% even when accounting for the increase in the company's share price. The company has continued to aggressively buyback shares with $13.2 billion in the last 12-months.

The company has a market cap of just under $230 billion and total shareholder distributions annualized are roughly $20 billion, or an almost 9% yield. That shows the company's strong cash flow and its commitment to shareholder returns.

Royal Dutch Shell Operational Performance

The company has continued to have strong operational performance, which will support future returns.

Royal Dutch Shell Investor Presentation

At the core of the company's financial performance is having one of the strongest gas portfolios in the industry, especially with LNG. The company made some big early bets on LNG, such as with its acquisition of BG, that have paid off in a big way. The company's upstream earnings took a hit, but the company's other segments continue to help it.

CFFO is more than $13 billion from the quarter, which provides plenty of cash for both shareholder returns and capital spending.

Royal Dutch Shell Pipeline

The company has a major pipeline of projects that it has a noticeable share in that will provide it with growing production.

Royal Dutch Shell Investor Presentation

These projects are expected to start up over the coming years. The company's 2024-2025 timeline involves large LNG startups (LNG Canada) along with several oil producing assets starting up in Brazil. The company should add ~132 thousand barrels / day in production to its assets going into 2025.

From 2026 onwards, the company has another set of exciting projects. Many of these projects focus on large renewable projects such as offshore wind. The company is also scaling up additional LNG production and oil production. This consistent set of large projects in the company's pipeline will support continued shareholder returns.

Shell Capital Allocation

The company is maintaining strong capital investment to the tune of $23.5 billion / year.

Royal Dutch Shell Investor Presentation

That comes out to just a hair under $6 billion per quarter. That's something that the company can comfortably afford from its CFFO. The company has a net debt of a mere $40.5 billion, or less than 20% of its market capitalization. That means the company has little to worry about interest obligations and paying off its debt.

Going forward, we expect the company to manage its minimal debt load, maintain its reasonable dividend yield, and continue to both grow while aggressively repurchasing shares. The company has minimal risk with upstream, the riskiest part of its portfolio from a climate perspective, and Scope 1/2 emissions along with flaring and methane have dropped double-digits.

The company will likely be able to continue generating strong shareholder returns while protecting itself for the long term.

Thesis Risk

The largest risk to our thesis is long-term oil and natural gas demand, which the company has invested heavily in. Renewables are seeing pricing drop dramatically, and there's no guarantee that the company will be able to support demand and generate strong margins for the long term. That could hurt its ability to drive returns.

Conclusion

Shell is a European energy company, which tends to result in a lower premium, both because of an increased aversion to the industry in Europe and the associated regulatory burden. However, the company has worked hard to diversify itself and its LNG business is actually driving more revenue at this point than its energy business.

While Shell plc stock is starting to get expensive, it continues to have an impressive portfolio of assets and the ability to generate strong shareholder returns, making it a valuable long-term investment. New assets coming online will help support Shell's strength and long-term shareholder returns. Please let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.