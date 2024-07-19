Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call July 19, 2024 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Tim Sedabres - Director, Investor Relations
Steve Steinour - Chairman, President and CEO
Zach Wasserman - Chief Financial Officer
Brendan Lawlor - Chief Credit Officer

Conference Call Participants

Manan Gosalia - Morgan Stanley
Erika Najarian - UBS
Steven Alexopoulos - JPMorgan
Scott Siefers - Piper Sandler
Ebrahim Poonawala - Bank of America
Matt O'Connor - Deutsche Bank
Jon Arfstrom - RBC Capital Markets
Peter Winter - D.A. Davidson

Greetings, welcome to the Huntington Bancshares Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. At this time all participants’ are in listen-only mode. A question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

At this time I’ll now turn the call conference over to your host Tim Sedabres, Director of Investor Relations. Please go ahead, sir.

Tim Sedabres

Thank you, Operator. Welcome, everyone, and good morning. Copies of the slides we will be reviewing today can be found in the Investor Relations section of our website, www.huntington.com. As a reminder, this call is being recorded, and a replay will be available starting about one hour from the close of the call.

Our presenters today are Steve Steinour, Chairman, President, and CEO and Zach Wasserman, Chief Financial Officer. Brendan Lawlor, Chief Credit Officer, will join us for the Q&A. Earnings documents, which include our forward-looking statements disclaimer and non-GAAP information are available on the Investor Relations section of our website.

With that, let me turn it over to Steve.

Steve Steinour

Thanks, Tim. Good morning, everyone, and welcome. Thank you for joining the call today. We're pleased to announce our second quarter results, which Zach will detail later. These results are supported by our colleagues, who live our purpose every day as we make people's lives better, help businesses thrive, and

