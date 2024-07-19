Sandvik AB (publ) (SDVKY) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCPK:SDVKY) Q2 2024 Results Earnings Conference Call July 19, 2024 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Louise Tjeder - Head of Investor Relations
Stefan Widing - President and Chief Executive Officer
Cecilia Felton - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Sebastian Kuenne - RBC Capital Markets
Klas Bergelind - Citigroup
Max Yates - Morgan Stanley
Andrew Wilson - J.P. Morgan
John Kim - Deutsche Bank
Vlad Sergievskii - Barclays Capital
Ben Heelan - Bank of America
Andreas Koski - Exane BNP Paribas
Daniela Costa - Goldman Sachs

Louise Tjeder

Hello, everyone, and a warm welcome to Sandvik's presentation of the second quarter results 2024. My name is Louise Tjeder, Head of Investor Relations here at Sandvik. And beside me, I have our CEO, Stefan Widing, and CFO, Cecilia Felton.

We will start with the presentation. Stefan and Cecilia will take you through the highlights of the quarter and, after that, we will move on to the Q&A session.

And with this short introduction, I will hand over the word to you, Stefan.

Stefan Widing

Thank you, Louise. And also from my side, welcome to the second quarter report for Sandvik in 2024. If we summarize the quarter, we saw a stable development in the quarter, but the demand picture was mixed. We saw robust demand in mining and aerospace, while general engineering and automotive declined and also infrastructure remained weak, but with some regional variations that I will come back to.

Order intake growth was 2% in total. With that, we had 3% positive organic growth. Revenues declined by 3% in total. And of that, organic was a negative 2%.

The margin, we believe, is resilient on the current challenging volumes that we have in some parts of our business. Adjusted EBITDA decreased by 7% versus last year, corresponding

