HCA Healthcare Q2 Earnings Preview: Cost And Margin In Focus

I am updating my previous analysis on HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) in advance of Q2 FY24 earnings, which will be released on Tuesday, July 23rd.

I previously rated HCA a hold for the following reasons:

HCA was up more than 16% from when I rated the stock a buy and multiple valuation methods suggested fair pricing

Strategic growth plans to integrate patient care and expand the scope and mix of services were likely to drive increased profitability

Industry headwinds, specifically staffing challenges, squeezed profit pools, and regulatory pressure were likely to offset some of the growth benefit.

Since then, HCA is down 2% while the S&P returned over 7%.

HCA Price Trend (Seeking Alpha)

I expect HCA to have a strong quarter, delivering on guidance and meeting consensus. The business is executing well and across the industry, acute services are up which hurts health insurers but significantly benefits HCA. All of that said, I feel this is priced into the stock and additional upside benefit is limited. DCF analysis and multiples suggest this is a fair price, and insiders have been aggressively selling grants as they vest. Industry trends are also balanced with both upside and downside potential.

Given the strong dividend and growing cash flow, we are definitely not in a sell situation, so I maintain my hold rating on HCA heading into Q2 earnings.

Q2 Earnings Preview

HCA is expected to announce EPS of $4.93 and Revenue of $17.05 Billion, both down sequentially from Q1.

HCA Earnings Summary (Seeking Alpha)

During the Q1 call, management reaffirmed full-year guidance. If consensus is correct, then HCA is trending near the mid-point of guidance for revenue and EPS.

2024 Guidance (HCA Investor Relations)

Historically, HCA tends to beat big and miss small, suggesting management errs on the conservative side for guidance and sentiment shaping.

Earnings Surprise (Seeking Alpha)

Earnings revisions also bode well for HCA's Q2 announcement, as both EPS and Revenue have widely been adjusted upward.

HCA Earnings Revisions (Seeking Alpha)

As earnings come out, I will be focused on cost and margin. All signs point up for HCA revenue, as we will discuss below. The question is how well they can offset inflationary pressures, especially with clinical staff shortages across the industry.

Valuation

I updated my ongoing DCF analysis, which yielded a price target of $319, essentially flat to today's pricing and up slightly from my previous analysis of $312 driven by lower shares outstanding with no significant change to the financials.

Here are the underlying assumptions:

HCA delivers on the mid-point of management guidance. Management historically errs on the conservative side, and Q1 actuals plus consensus suggest the business is right on track.

4% net income growth in the near term using McKinsey's profit pool analysis for healthcare industry participants.

3% long-run growth rate based on blended industry forecasts for HCA's primary business.

HCA DCF (Data: SA; Analysis: Mike Dion)

Wall Street has been raising its price target as of late. For my last analysis, they were at $332, essentially flat, and now they have raised to $355, 11% upside from today's pricing.

HCA Wall Street Target (Seeking Alpha)

Valuation multiples suggest an upside relative to the sector. However, it is important to note that HCA has no real comparable company in the sector, so this must be taken in line with other factors.

HCA Multiples (Seeking Alpha)

Insider trading has been bearish this year, with selling activity taking place above $310 and no major buys to note. To me, this is a very strong signal that the market has priced in the 2024 guidance and any potential upside.

Insider Trading Activity (TrendSpider)

Industry Trends Pulling Both Ways

Industry trends are strongly pulling on HCA in both favorable and unfavorable ways.

On the favorable side, healthcare costs are expected to trend up according to a recent PwC analysis. This is important to HCA because the uptick is driven in large part by higher acute inpatient and outpatient utilization, which is their high margin business. The balance is driven by GLP-1 drugs, which does not impact HCA.

Healthcare expense trend (PwC)

On the unfavorable side, hospital wages and hospital and related services are seeing much faster inflation than the broader market, as shown in the same PwC study. This is in large part due to staffing shortages and industry consolidation, especially as it relates to clinical staff.

Healthcare Expense Trend (PwC)

HCA's challenge will be to take advantage of rising inpatient and outpatient services while mitigating rising costs. Given their scale and unique programs to address staffing shortages, I believe the risk is well mitigated. However, it will still slow margin growth, as there is only so much inflation that can be overcome. As discussed above, I believe current share pricing well reflects this balance.

Verdict

HCA has a solid and growing business model and I expect strong performance during earnings next week. That said, I also believe the market recognizes the value in HCA and has priced the stock accordingly.

DCF analysis suggests the stock is priced at a fair value and insiders have been selling options at a rapid pace. In addition, industry trends are pulling on HCA in both directions, which largely mitigates any significant upside potential or downside risk beyond current expectations.

Given the multiple signals for fair pricing as well as the strong dividend program, I maintain my hold rating on HCA. As earnings are released, I will be closely watching cost and margin as I feel this is the biggest area of opportunity or challenge that could arise.