Pgiam/iStock via Getty Images

Today we continue our Q2 regional bank coverage with Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN). This is a space we have monitored closely for a gauge of the health of consumers and businesses, and a proxy for the economy. There remain many macro concerns in terms of the pressure that high rates have put on consumers and businesses, and the demand for loans. However, recently, the regional banking sector has been bid up on hopes for rate cuts and a future administration federally that may be more bank-friendly. While every bank is different, taken as a collective we get a picture of loan demand, what is going on with deposits, and if people are falling behind on loans. We have liked HBAN for income, and the bank continues to deliver. Let us discuss the just-reported Q2 earnings.

Huntington Bancshares Q2 earnings headline performance

On the earnings front, Huntington Bancshares exceeded expectations. The bank reported a Q2 net income of $474 million, up $55 million from the sequential quarter, which is positive. Adjusted earnings per common share were $0.30, up $0.04 from the sequential quarter, but were still down $0.05 from a year ago.

Loans and deposits see growth in Q2

Both loans and total deposits continue to grow. This is ahead of the curve so far for the regional banks we have examined this earnings season. One of the key indicators of a strong bank is its ability to grow loans and deposits, and once again, Huntington continues to enjoy growth in both of these key metrics.

Average total deposits increased $2.9 billion, or 2%, from the prior quarter and $8.0 billion, or 6%, from last year's Q2. This is incredibly strong. Now, what you need to keep in mind is that all new loans issued are at higher rates than most of the loans on the books prior. That will help long-term margins, while the growth in deposits helps with liquidity for future investment. While deposits are pricier to take in, increasing the cost of funds, when rates are cut, the yield on deposits will fall, but loan yields will remain elevated.

That said, HBAN's loan balances continue to grow year-over-year. Average total loans and leases increased $1.4 billion from the sequential first quarter to $123.4 billion, and increased $2.0 billion, or 2%, from the year-ago quarter.

Now, we have gone on record with the assertion that margins have bottomed out in the sector. So far, this has largely been true, though not every bank is created equal. We were somewhat surprised by a 2 basis point decline in net interest margin to 2.99% from 3.01% last quarter. However, this is essentially flat. Despite the slight dip in margins, net interest income here at Huntington increased $25 million, or 2%. Unsurprisingly, it was down $34 million from last year's Q2. What about asset quality?

Huntington Bancshares asset quality

Asset quality metrics are mixed for HBAN. Net charge-offs were 0.29% of average total loans and leases for the quarter, improving from 0.30% in Q1, and better than 0.31% in Q4. We continue to watch this very critical metric, and it is encouraging to see it improving quarter after quarter. Nonperforming assets had declined for two years straight until Q3 2023.

That said, the allowance for credit losses was flat from Q1 at $2.4 billion, or about 2%, of total loans and leases at quarter end. However, the nonperforming assets to total assets rose from 0.60% in Q1 to 0.63% in Q1. Finally, efficiency has always been strong here. In Q4 2023 the bank's efficiency ratio hit 77.0%, one of the most inefficient quarters in recent history. Then in Q1, the efficiency ratio improved significantly to 63.7%. Last quarter, we told you that “we expect this metric to make its way back under 60% this year.” We are nearly there, as the efficiency ratio was 60.8% in Q2.

Huntington Bancshares valuation

From a valuation perspective, Huntington Bancshares Incorporated's share price at $14.90 is getting a bit stretched for where we like to buy, but a higher share price can be sustained if it is backed by improving performance. The macro picture is still a concern, but, there is optimism. With the surge in share prices, the once high-income bank now offers a yield of 4.3%, which is nothing to sneeze at, but is less juicy than when we were bullish on the stock last fall. At this point, HBAN is trading at 12.2X forward earnings and nearly 1.89x adjusted tangible book value (tangible book is $7.89). So the bank is by no means cheap at this point, but so long as performance can continue to improve, we think shares can edge higher.

Take home

Margins do seem to be leveling off, and net interest income increased sequentially. We are seeing growth in loans and deposits, while most asset quality metrics are in a good position. We predicted the efficiency ratio would be back under 60% this year, and this quarter it was 60.8%, a massive improvement from 77.0% just two quarters ago. When rates are cut, the cost of deposits will fall, but loan yields will still be strong.

Overall, we are Hold-rated for Huntington Bancshares stock, but the 4.3% yield is still better than your average regional bank. However, we think you will be able to get a better price in the coming weeks to consider entry. Much of the recent gains have come in just the last week or so in a rotation, and it is likely to give back a chunk of these gains in a seasonal correction.