Huntington Bancshares: Big Improvements In Q2, 52-Week Highs

Quad 7 Capital profile picture
Quad 7 Capital
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Huntington Bancshares Incorporated exceeded Q2 earnings expectations with a net income of $474 million.
  • Loans and deposits continue to grow, with average total deposits increasing by $2.9 billion.
  • Asset quality metrics for Huntington Bancshares are mixed, with net charge-offs improving but nonperforming assets to total assets rising.
  • We look at what can drive Huntington Bancshares shares even higher.
  • A better price will present itself.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at BAD BEAT Investing. Learn More »

Business on Wall Street in Manhattan

Pgiam/iStock via Getty Images

Today we continue our Q2 regional bank coverage with Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN). This is a space we have monitored closely for a gauge of the health of consumers and businesses, and a proxy

Looking for our highest conviction trades? 

Start WINNING TODAY! Grow your portfolio by embracing a blended trading and investing approach at our premier service!

Join Seeking Alpha's premier service through this column and save $250 with our anniversary sale! $250 OFF! It's available to the first 3 subscribers ONLY.  Come trade and learn from the best.

Yes, let's get started!

Enjoy a money back guarantee if you aren't satisfied (you will be). Start WINNING today. Get in the game!

This article was written by

Quad 7 Capital profile picture
Quad 7 Capital
41.48K Followers

Quad 7 Capital is a team of 9 analysts with a wide range of experience sharing investment opportunities for nearly 12 years. They are best known for the February 2020 call to sell everything & go short, & have been on average 95% long 5% short since May 2020. The broader company has expertise in business, policy, economics, mathematics, game theory, & the sciences. They share both long & short trades & invest personally in equities they discuss within their investing group Bad Beat Investing, focused on short- & medium-term investments, income generation, special-situations, & momentum trades. Rather than just give you trades, they focus on teaching investors to become proficient traders through their playbook.

Benefits of Bad Beat Investing include: Learning how to understand the pinball nature of markets, execute well-researched written trade ideas per week, use 4 chat rooms, receive daily analyst call summaries, learning options trading, & extensive trading tools. Learn More.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About HBAN Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on HBAN

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
HBAN
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News