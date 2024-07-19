Pioneer Fundamental Growth Fund Q2 2024 Performance And Market Commentary

Lahiru Lakmal/iStock via Getty Images

Average Annual Total Returns for Class Y Shares

Month-toDate Quarter- To-Date Year-ToDate 1-Year 3-Year 5-Year 10-Year Pioneer Fundamental Growth Fund (MUTF:FUNYX) 4.59% 4.02% 15.87% 29.59% 10.50% 16.68% 14.36% Russell 1000® Growth Index (Benchmark) 6.74% 8.33% 20.70% 33.48% 11.28% 19.34% 16.33% Click to enlarge

Gross and Net expense ratio: 0.76% Call 1-800-225-6292 or visit Amundi US for the most recent month-end performance results. Current performance may be lower or higher than the performance data quoted. The performance data quoted represents past performance, which is no guarantee of future results. Investment return and principal value will fluctuate, and shares, when redeemed, may be worth more or less than their original cost. Class Y shares are not subject to sales charges and are available for limited groups of investors, including institutional investors. Initial investments are subject to a $5 million investment minimum, which may be waived in some circumstances. All results are historical and assume the reinvestment of dividends and capital gains. Periods of less than one year are actual, not annualized. Other share classes are available for which performance and expenses will differ. Performance results reflect any applicable expense waivers in effect during the periods shown. Without such waivers, fund performance would be lower. Waivers may not be in effect for all funds. Certain fee waivers are contractual through a specified period. Otherwise, fee waivers can be rescinded at any time. See the prospectus and financial statements for more information. Click to enlarge

Investment Approach (Pioneer Fundamental Growth Fund)

Our goal is to generate long-term capital growth by investing primarily in US large capitalization companies. We believe risk mitigation is a critical component in meeting this goal. Our approach to mitigating risk is to invest in attractively valued equities of companies that have high returns on growth capital, possess sustainable competitive advantages, and capitalize on secular growth opportunities. In identifying stocks that meet these requirements, we draw upon the research and expertise of the Amundi US equity research team, which provides fundamental and quantitative research on companies.

Market Review

The S&P 500 Index (SP500, SPX) returned 4.28% in the second quarter on the back of continued enthusiasm for artificial intelligence ('AI') and the Magnificent 7* (Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, Meta Platforms, Microsoft, Nvidia, and Tesla). Companies related to the AI theme performed exceptionally well, with a return of more than 14% in the quarter, while the rest of the market had a negative return (-1.2%), according to FactSet. Six of the seven Magnificent 7 stocks outperformed in the quarter, with only Meta Platforms underperforming the SPX. Nvidia (NVDA) alone contributed more than 30% of the SPX return.

The outperformance of the Magnificent 7 caused the SPX to outpace the returns of the average stock in the quarter. The S&P 500 Equal Weighted Index, which measures the performance of all stocks equally, returned -2.63%. Growth stocks continued to outperform value stocks, with the Russell 1000 Growth Index ('RLG') returning 8.33%, compared to the -2.17% return of the Russell 1000 Value Index ('RLV').

Year-to-date, the SPX returned 15.29%, with a 31 record closing highs during the period. The strong performance of the SPX was driven by a combination of rising stock valuations as measured by price-to-earnings (P/E) multiples along with better than expected earnings (most notably, from Nvidia). The Russell 1000 Growth Index (RLG) outperformed the Russell 1000 Value Index (RLV), with returns of 20.70% and 6.62% respectively, largely due to sustained enthusiasm for artificial intelligence ('AI').

Total Return 2Q 2024 Year-to-Date S&P 500® Index (SPX) 4.28% 15.29% Russell 1000® Value Index (RLV) -2.17% 6.62% Russell 1000® Growth Index (RLG) 8.33% 20.70% Source: Morningstar. Data as of June 30, 2024. Data is based on past performance, which is no guarantee of future results. Click to enlarge

Performance Review

Pioneer Fundamental Growth Fund class Y shares returned 4.02% compared with 8.33% for the RLG in the second quarter. With the Magnificent 7 accounting for more than half of the RLG, the Portfolio's weighting in those stocks has been the biggest driver of benchmark relative returns over the past few years. The second quarter of 2024 was no exception. Due to position size limits for risk management purposes, the Portfolio was underweight relative to the RLG in stocks such as graphic processing unit ('GPU') giant Nvidia that performed exceptionally well in the quarter on the back of strong AI related demand. The underweight in Nvidia was the single biggest detractor to performance in the quarter, and accounted for all of the year-to-date underperformance of the Portfolio.

The reason for the Portfolio's underweight in Nvidia, in addition to position size limits, is valuation. While financial results for Nvidia this year have been impressive, the stock valuation in our opinion leaves little room for disappointment should the company fail to meet high investor expectations related to market share and revenue growth. On the competitive front, many of Nvidia's customers are trying to build their own GPUs and/or find other sources. We continue hold Nvidia's shares, but believe there are alternative growth investments with better risk-adjusted return potential.

Another headwind in the second quarter was our underweight to Apple (AAPL), which rose sharply. Shares of Apple were under pressure earlier in the year due to concerns about sluggish growth and market share losses in China. The stock rebounded in the second quarter on the back of solid financial results and expectations that the company will launch an iPhone with AI capabilities in 2025. We added modestly to our Apple holdings in the quarter, but remain underweight due to position size limits and valuation.

Another headwind in the second quarter was our overweight to Mastercard (MA), as the stock slid after the credit card and payments giant cut its 2024 outlook. The payments company now expects full-year net revenue and adjusted earnings to increase on the lowend of low double-digit figures, compared to its previous views of high-end low double-digit growth. We continue to hold Mastercard due to its current high level of profitability and the ongoing global shift toward digital forms of payment.

A significant contributor in the second quarter was our overweight in Amphenol (APH), which makes connectors used in a variety of applications. The stock price rose after first quarter 2024 sales and earnings-per-share EPS exceeded the high end of the company's guidance. Sales increased from the prior year by 9%, driven by growth in the IT datacom, commercial air, automotive, and defense markets. In April, the company also completed its $2 billion stock repurchase plan and approved a new three-year $2 billion plan. We believe Amphenol will benefit from AI spending, and continue to hold the shares.

Eli Lilly (LLY) was also a top contributor based on Portfolio holdings, helped by strong second-quarter sales of its diabetes and weight loss drug. While we reduced our position size on strength, we believe there is additional sales potential as the drug has shown early promise in patients with a liver disease known as metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis, or MASH.

Another individual contributor for the quarter was our overweight to QUALCOMM (QCOM, 2.4% of the Portfolio as of 6/30/24), which outperformed the broader market. The company recently announced a groundbreaking partnership with Microsoft to power the next generation of AI-powered personal computers. We believe this strategic alliance marks a significant milestone for both companies. In our view, it also opens up a vast array of potential opportunities in the rapidly expanding AI world. The collaboration will utilize Qualcomm's Snapdragon X platform known for its performance and energy efficiency. The partnership integrates Qualcomm's AI chips into Microsoft's surface PCs to enhance user experience, but also offerings from other OEM partners.

The underweight to the Magnificent 7 meant that the Portfolio was underweight the information technology sector since most of the stocks are in the information technology sector. The underweight in information technology and overweight in financials for stock specific reasons caused sector allocation to be negative in the quarter.

Top Relative Detractors and Contributors - Second Quarter 2024

Relative Contributors Average % of Portfolio Relative Detractors Average % of Portfolio Home Depot 0.0% Nvidia 1.8% Amphenol 3.4% Apple 4.2% Meta Platforms 0.0% Mastercard 4.4% Accenture 0.0% Walt Disney Company 1.7% AbbVie 0.0% CDW 2.1% Click to enlarge

Securities listed above are holdings of the Portfolio, or benchmark components that were not held in the Portfolio, and the average percentage of the Portfolio's invested assets they represented during the quarterly period shown, in descending order from greatest to least, in terms of contribution to or detraction from the Portfolio's performance relative to the benchmark. See page 5 for more information about performance attribution. Click to enlarge

Top 10 Holdings (as of June 30, 2024)

% of Portfolio % of Portfolio 1. Amazon.com (AMZN) 7.7% 6. Mastercard (MA) 4.1% 2. Microsoft (MSFT) 7.6% 7. Amphenol (APH) 3.6% 3. Alphabet (GOOGL) 7.4% 8. Intuit (INTU) 2.9% 4. Apple (AAPL) 4.8% 9. Adobe (ADBE) 2.7% 5. Eli Lilly (LLY) 4.2% 10. Motorola Solutions (MSI) 2.6% Click to enlarge

The Portfolio is actively managed and current information is subject to change. The holdings listed should not be considered recommendations to buy or sell any security. Click to enlarge

New Additions and Deletions

During the period, we initiated a position in computer software giant Oracle (ORCL). The company offers a comprehensive and fully integrated stack of applications, platform services, and engineered systems. We believe Oracle is a "best-in-breed" provider of relational database technologies and enterprise resource planning software and has been one of the most profitable companies in the software industry. Oracle has had growing success in pushing into the cloud computing market with more recently solid Cloud Infrastructure (Oracle-CI) bookings, and healthy FY25 revenue guidance from the company's senior management team. Trading at what we believe to be an attractive valuation, Oracle has moved into an enviable position, representing a unique combination of cloud infrastructure and enterprise software.

Market Outlook and Positioning

Outlook: cautious due to elevated equity valuations and a slowing economy

There is a wide and increasing gap between the performance of the capitalization weighted stock indexes and equally weighted indexes. We believe the gap is due to the superior earning growth of the Magnificent 7 over the past 12-months as corporate earnings broadly have suffered from higher interest rates and what appears to be a slowing economy. Earnings of the Magnificent 7 has been supported by AI related demand.

We expect this gap to narrow over the coming year as earnings for the broader market recovers. If the gap does narrow, capitalization weighted indexes may struggle in comparison to equally weighted indexes.

The earnings picture does depend, however, on the resilience of the US economy. While it would be unusual for the economy to fall into recession during an election year, the risks remain elevated that a recession could occur towards year-end, or in the beginning of 2025 no matter how the elections unfold later this year.

Overall, we remain cautious, as elevated valuations reflect an optimistic outcome with respect to the economy, interest rates, inflation, the federal debt, and the elections.

Positioning: Underweight information technology for valuation reasons

We are highly selective in the stocks that we add to the Portfolio, seeking to avoid speculative and unprofitable companies that could easily fall out of favor again, as they did in 2022. At the sector level, the Portfolio is overweight non-bank financials and health care for stock-specific reasons, and underweight information technology. The underweight in technology is primarily due to limited exposure to Apple.

*As of June 30, 2024, the Portfolio did not own Meta Platforms or Tesla. Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, Microsoft, and Nvidia are holdings in the Portfolio. See glossary of frequently used terms for definitions. Diversification does not assure a profit or protect against loss. Performance Attribution: Additional Information This performance attribution seeks to identify and quantify the drivers of portfolio performance relative to that of its benchmark. Using FactSet software, we create hypothetical sub portfolios by segmenting the portfolio and its benchmark, then measure the value (weight) and returns of those hypothetical sub portfolios. This lets us measure the performance impact of a decision to overweight or underweight a portfolio segment. It also lets us measure the performance impact of a specific security selection within each segment. The Nasdaq 100 Index is a stock market index made up of 101 equity securities by 100 of the largest non-financial companies listed on the Nasdaq stock exchange. The Russell 1000 Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the US equity market. The Russell 1000 Value Index measure the performance of the large-capitalization value sectors of the US equity market. The S&P 500 Index measures the performance of the broad US stock market. The S&P 500 Equal Weight Index ('EWI') is the equal-weight version of the widely used S&P 500 Index. The index includes the same constituents as the capitalization weighted S&P 500, but each company in the S&P 500 EWI is allocated a fixed weight. Indices are unmanaged and their returns assume reinvestment of dividends and do not reflect any fees or expenses. It is not possible to invest directly in an index. Glossary of Frequently Used Terms Alpha- measures risk-adjusted performance, representing excess return relative to the return of the benchmark. A positive alpha suggests riskadjusted value added by the manager versus the index. Beta - measures an investment's sensitivity to market movements in relation to an index. A beta of 1 indicates that the security's price has moved with the market. A beta of less than 1 means that the security has been less volatile than the market. A beta of greater than 1 indicates that the security's price has been more volatile than the market. Basis Point- A unit of measure used to describe the percentage change in the value or rate of a financial instrument. One basis point is equivalent to 0.01% (1/100th of a percent) or 0.0001 in decimal form. In most cases, it refers to changes in interest rates and bond yields. Correlation- The degree to which assets or asset class prices have moved in relation to one another. Correlation ranges from -1 (always moving in opposite directions) through 0 (absolutely independent) to 1 (always moving together). Cost of Capital -- Represents a calculation of the minimum return a company would need to justify a capital- budgeting project, such as building a new factory. Credit Spreads (or Spreads) - The differences in yield between two fixed-income securities with similar maturities. Dividend yield- refers to a stock's annual dividend payments to shareholders, expressed as a percentage of the stock's current price. Earnings Per Share ('EPS') - The portion of a company's profit allocated to each outstanding share of common stock. Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio- The price of a stock divided by its earnings per share. Standard Deviation- A statistical measure of the historic volatility of a portfolio; a lower standard deviation indicates historically less volatility. Trailing P/E (price/earnings)- The sum of a company's price-to-earnings, calculated by taking the current stock price and dividing it by the trailing earnings per share for the past 12 months. Wide Moat - a type of sustainable competitive advantage possessed by a business that makes it difficult for rivals to wear down its market share. Upside/Downside Capture- The ratio of the upside and downside of an investment versus a benchmark. These ratios explain how an investment typically performs in relation to a benchmark index. Yield Curve (Curve)- A yield curve is a line that plots the interest rates, at a set point in time, of bonds having equal credit quality but differing maturity dates. The views expressed are those of Amundi US and are current through June 30, 2024. These views are subject to change at any time based on market or other conditions, and Amundi US disclaims any responsibility to update such views. These views may not be relied upon as investment advice and, because investment decisions for strategies are based on many factors, may not be relied upon as an indication of trading intent on behalf of any portfolio. A Word about Risk The market prices of securities may go up or down, sometimes rapidly or unpredictably, due to general market conditions, such as real or perceived adverse economic, political, or regulatory conditions, recessions, inflation, changes in interest or currency rates, lack of liquidity in the bond markets, the spread of infectious illness or other public health issues or adverse investor sentiment. The Fund may invest in fewer than 40 securities and, as a result, its performance may be more volatile than the performance of other funds holding more securities. Investing in foreign and/or emerging markets securities involves risks relating to interest rates, currency exchange rates, economic, and political conditions. Before investing, consider the product's investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses. Contact your financial professional or Amundi Asset Management US for a prospectus or a summary prospectus containing this information. Read it carefully. Individuals are encouraged to seek advice from their financial, legal, tax and other appropriate professionals before making any investment or financial decisions or purchasing any financial, securities or investment-related product or service, including any product or service described in these materials. Amundi US does not provide investment advice or investment recommendation. Securities offered through Amundi Distributor US, Inc. Underwriter of Pioneer mutual funds, Member SIPC 60 State Street, Boston, Massachusetts 02109 ©2024 Amundi Asset Management US 31620-23-0724 Click to enlarge

