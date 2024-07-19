Pioneer Multi-Asset Income Fund Performance And Market Commentary

Footnotes *As of 6/30/2024, the Fund does not hold Nvidia. *The MSCI information may only be used for your internal use, may not be reproduced or re-disseminated in any form and may not be used as a basis for or a component of any financial instruments or products or indices. None of the MSCI information is intended to constitute investment advice or a recommendation to make (or refrain from making) any kind of investment decision and may not be relied on as such. Historical data and analysis should not be taken as an indication or guarantee of any future performance analysis, forecast or prediction. The MSCI information is provided on an "as is" basis and the user of this information assumes the entire risk of any use made of this information. The Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond Index is an unmanaged measure of the US bond market. The Bloomberg Global High Yield Index provides a broad-based measure of the global high-yield fixed income markets. The Bloomberg Global Aggregate Index is a flagship measure of global investment grade debt from a multitude local currency markets. This multi-currency benchmark includes treasury, government-related, corporate and securitized fixed-rate bonds from both developed and emerging markets issuers. The MSCI All Country World NR Index is an unmanaged, freefloat-adjusted, market-capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the equity market performance of developed and emerging markets. The MSCI World NR Index is an unmanaged measure of the performance of stock markets in the developed world. The Index consists of 45 country indices comprising 24 developed and 21 emerging market country indices. MSCI Emerging Markets ('EM') Free Index is a free float‐ adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure equity market performance of emerging markets. MSCI Country Indices measure the performance of the large and mid-cap segments of the specific country's market, including Russia, Japan, Germany, United Kingdom, China, India, Australia, South Africa and Brazil. MSCI Europe Index captures large and mid-cap representation across 15 Developed Markets ('EM') countries in Europe (Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the UK.). S&P 500 Index is a commonly used measure of the broad US stock market. Glossary of Frequently Used Terms Alpha- measures risk-adjusted performance, representing excess return relative to the return of the benchmark. A positive alpha suggests riskadjusted value added by the manager versus the index. Basis Point - A unit of measure used to describe the percentage change in the value or rate of a financial instrument. One basis point is equivalent to 0.01% (1/100th of a percent) or 0.0001 in decimal form. In most cases, it refers to changes in interest rates and bond yields. Beta - measures an investment's sensitivity to market movements in relation to an index. A beta of 1 indicates that the security's price has moved with the market. A beta of less than 1 means that the security has been less volatile than the market. A beta of greater than 1 indicates that the security's price has been more volatile than the market. Breakeven(s) - The difference(s) between the yield of a nominal bond and an inflation-linked bond of the same maturity. Carry- The cost or benefit of owning that asset. Correlation - The degree to which assets or asset class prices have moved in relation to one another. Correlation ranges from -1 (always moving in opposite directions) through 0 (absolutely independent) to 1 (always moving together). Credit spreads (or spreads) - The differences in yield between Treasuries and other types of fixed-income securities with similar maturities. mortgage loans from the government-sponsored entities (GSEs), Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, to the private sector. Dot Plot - The Fed's "dot" plot/projection is a quarterly chart summarizing the outlook for the federal funds rate for each of the FOMC's members. Duration - A measure of the sensitivity of the price (the value of principal) of a fixed income investment to a change in interest rates, expressed as a number of years. Dividend Yield - Refers to a stock's annual dividend payments to shareholders, expressed as a percentage of the stock's current price. Earnings Per Share ('EPS') - The portion of a company's profit allocated to each outstanding share of common stock Excess returns - represent investment performance generated by a security or portfolio that exceed the "riskless" performance of a security Equity-Linked Note ('ELN')- An investment product that combines a fixed-income investment with additional potential returns that are tied to the performance of equities. Equity-linked notes are usually structured to return the initial investment with a variable interest portion that depends on the performance of the linked equity. Goldilocks - An economy that is not too hot or cold, in other words sustains moderate economic growth, and that has low inflation, which allows a market-friendly monetary policy. Hedge- An investment utilized to help reduce the risk of adverse price movements in an asset. Normally, a hedge consists of taking an offsetting position in a related security to help guard against a swift change in price, such as purchasing a "put" (Sell) or "call" (buy) option contract on a stock in which the investor already owns shares outright. Insurance-linked securities - Investments sponsored by property-and-casualty insurers to help mitigate the risk of having to pay claims in the wake of natural disasters. Liquidity Premium‒ Any form of additional compensation that is required to encourage investment in assets that cannot be easily and efficiently converted into cash at fair market value. Interest Rate Coverage Ratio‒ A debt and profitability ratio used to determine how easily a company can pay interest on its outstanding debt. Loan Spread - The interest rates over and above the LIBOR rate charged to borrowers by banks. Loan-to-Value ('LTV') Ratio‒ A measure comparing the amount of a mortgage with the appraised value of the property. The higher the down payment, the lower the LTV ratio. Master Limited Partnership ('MLP')‒ A business venture in the form of a publicly-traded limited partnership. It combines the tax benefits of a private partnership with the liquidity of a publicly-traded company. Mark to Market ‒ Involves recording the price or value of a security, portfolio, or account to reflect the current market value rather than the book value. Prepayment Risk - The risk involved with the premature return of principal on a fixed-income security. When principal is returned early, future interest payments will not be paid on that part of the principal. Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio- The price of a stock divided by its earnings per share. Real Yield - The yield provided by an investment once inflation is taken into account. Standard Deviation - A statistical measure of the historic volatility of a portfolio; a lower standard deviation indicates historically less volatility. Sharpe Ratio - A measure of risk-adjusted return that describes how much excess return an investor receives in exchange for the volatility of holding a riskier asset. Spread sectors ‒ Nongovernmental fixed-income market sectors that offer higher yields, at greater risk, than governmental investments. Tail Risk - The additional risk of an asset or portfolio of assets moving more than 3 standard deviations from the current price, above the risk of a normal distribution. Subordinated Capital/Financing - Financing ranked behind that held by secured lenders with regard to the order of repayment. Subordinated financing can be a mix of debt and equity instruments. Equity components may include options and warrants. Debt components may include asset backed securities. Yield Curve (Curve)- A yield curve is a line that plots the interest rates, at a set point in time, of bonds having equal credit quality but differing maturity dates. Yield to Maturity - The total return anticipated on a bond if the bond is held until the end of its lifetime. Yield to Worst ('YTW') - The lowest potential yield that can be received on a bond without the issuer actually defaulting. The views expressed are those of Amundi US and are current through June 30, 2024. These views are subject to change at any time based on market or other conditions, and Amundi US disclaims any responsibility to update such views. These views may not be relied upon as investment advice and, because investment decisions for strategies are based on many factors, may not be relied upon as an indication of trading intent on behalf of any portfolio. 