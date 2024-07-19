The Travelers Companies, Inc. (TRV) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
147.61K Followers

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call July 19, 2024 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Abbe Goldstein - SVP, IR
Alan Schnitzer - Chairman & CEO
Dan Frey - CFO
Gregory Toczydlowski - President, Business Insurance
Jeffrey Klenk - President, Bond & Specialty Insurance
Michael Klein - President, Personal Insurance

Conference Call Participants

David Motemaden - Evercore ISI
Elyse Greenspan - Wells Fargo
Robert Cox - Goldman Sachs
Gregory Peters - Raymond James
Joshua Shanker - Bank of America
Ryan Tunis - Autonomous Research
Brian Meredith - UBS
Meyer Shields - KBW
Mike Zaremski - BMO

Operator

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to the Second Quarter Results Teleconference for Travelers. We ask that you hold all questions until the completion of formal remarks, at which time you will be given instructions for the question-and-answer session. As a reminder, this conference is being recorded on July 19, 2024.

At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Ms. Abbe Goldstein, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations. Ms. Goldstein, you may begin.

Abbe Goldstein

Thank you. Good morning, and welcome to Travelers' discussion of our second quarter 2024 results. We released our press release, financial supplement, and webcast presentation earlier this morning. All of these materials can be found on our website at travelers.com under the Investors section.

Speaking today will be Alan Schnitzer, Chairman and CEO; Dan Frey, Chief Financial Officer, and our three segment presidents, Greg Toczydlowski of Business Insurance; Jeff Klenk of Bond & Specialty Insurance; and Michael Klein of Personal Insurance. They will discuss the financial results of our business and the current market environment. They will refer to the webcast presentation as they go through prepared remarks and then we will take your questions.

Before I turn the call over

Recommended For You

About TRV Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on TRV

Trending Analysis

Trending News