70 All Star And Graham Value Stocks: 56 Fit To Buy In July

Fredrik Arnold
Summary

  • Large Cap Value ranking by YCharts focuses on intrinsic firm value relative to stock price for top 10% market cap companies.
  • The Ben Graham Formula strategy selects stable stocks based on earnings, dividends, and valuation metrics for long-term investment.
  • 56 out of 70 All-Star-Value Dividend stocks offer annual dividends (from $1K invested) exceeding their price per share.
  • By yield, BW LPG Ltd leads the top-ten All-Star-Value field this time, followed by TRMD, FSK, BBAR, PBR, NOAH, ECO, FLNG, OBDC, DHT. Those ten averaged 13.99% yield. By broker-target-price upside, the top-ten leaders were FF, NOAH, OPRA, ECO, BBAR, FRO, HVT, GDN, TX, & DHT averaging 60.53%.
  • $5k invested July 16 in the five lowest-priced, top-yield value-stars projected 50.92% more net-gain than from $5k invested in all the top ten. Little (lower-priced) equities extended their lead on the top-ten July All-Star Value-derived dividend dogs to over five lengths.
office worker boss dog

damedeeso

Foreword

About Large Cap Value

A Value ranking for large cap stocks from YCharts puts together complementary strategies found during their stock research. As a value ranking, it looks at the price of a stock relative to several measurements that determine

Fredrik Arnold
Fredrik Arnold is a retired quality service analyst sharing investment ideas with a primary focus on dividend yields by utilizing free cash flow and one-year total returns as trading indicators.

He is the leader of the investing group The Dividend Dog Catcher, where he shares a minimum of one new dividend stock idea per week with focus on yield or extraordinary financial circumstances.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

