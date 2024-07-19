Ezra Acayan/Getty Images News

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) saw its stock plunge on Friday due to a technical glitch that caused disruptions on a global scale. While the company has since addressed the issue, the disruptions continue to have lasting impacts across many industries, and I would not be surprised if there were some financial repercussions for the company. While one could argue that the magnitude of said repercussions is likely to be manageable, the larger issue is whether this incident may impact the company's growth momentum and thus, the stock's still-rich valuation. As much as I like to buy stocks after sudden pullbacks, CRWD stock still looks pricey here. I reiterate my avoid rating on the stock.

I last covered CRWD in March, where I explained why I was closing out my position due to valuation. CrowdStrike stock proceeded to soar, but has since pulled back, leading it to underperform the broader market by around 8%.

The relative underperformance is not enough to justify buying the stock here, as I remain of the view that too much optimism is being priced into the stock today.

CRWD Stock Key Metrics

CRWD is a leader in the cybersecurity space, and is most well known for its endpoint protection products as well as its otherwise complete cybersecurity platform.

A technical glitch in a software update caused outages and CRWD has since rolled back the update, but customers globally reportedly are still seeing impacts, ranging from delayed airline flights to issues in the banking industry. What might the repercussions be? Despite the tangible impact, I am doubtful that this incident will cause a significant level of churn among the customer base. This is given both CRWD's reputation and what we have seen take place at Okta, Inc. (OKTA), which has performed rather solidly amidst its own issues.

Of course, there is a great irony that CRWD's products are meant to prevent outages from cybersecurity attacks but its own software ended up being the threat, but one mustn't underestimate the switching costs at play here. I expect customers, at large, to even expect this outage to make CRWD's products perceived to be even more reliable (as one would presume the company would take great measures to ensure this does not happen again). That said, I could see some impact in the form of greater competition for new business, with SentinelOne, Inc. (S) being a potential beneficiary.

This incident casts a shadow even with the company continuing to post strong financial results. In its most recent quarter, CRWD delivered 33% YoY revenue growth to $921 million, surpassing guidance for up to $905.8 million. Unlike most tech firms which have seen revenue growth decelerate meaningfully post-pandemic, CRWD has been able to sustain aggressive growth rates in no small part due to its wide platform portfolio.

CRWD delivered $199 million in non-GAAP operating income, representing 72% YoY growth and surpassing guidance for up to $190.8 million.

The company also turned in its 5th consecutive quarter of GAAP net income profitability and its 3rd consecutive quarter of GAAP operating income profitability.

CRWD ended the quarter with $3.7 billion of cash versus $743 million of debt, representing a strong net cash balance sheet. That said, there is now the possibility that the company may need to reimburse its customers for the outage incident.

Looking ahead, management guided for the second quarter to see up to $961.2 million in revenue, representing 31.4% YoY growth. Management also raised full-year revenue guidance from $3.989 billion to $4.010 billion.

Given management's history of conservative guidance, I do not expect to see weakness in this year's revenue guidance. If any growth impact emerges from the tech outage, then I would expect that to show in next year's numbers.

Is CRWD Stock A Buy, Sell, or Hold?

Even after CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. stock's Friday selloff, valuations still look pricey. The stock traded hands at around 19.2x this year's sales estimates.

Clearly, the stock still commands a rich premium due to Wall Street's continued confidence in its growth trajectory. Management has guided for up to 32% non-GAAP operating margins over the long term.

Cybersecurity peers like Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (PANW) and CyberArk Software Ltd. (CYBR) currently trade at around 12x to 13x sales. Assuming CRWD trades at 13x sales in 2032 (equating to a 37x earnings multiple assuming 35% GAAP net margins), CRWD stock is priced for a 15.9% potential annual upside over the next 7.5 years. Inclusive of the earnings yield, that potential upside might jump to around 18%. This would likely be enough to beat the returns of the broader market, but I believe that consensus estimates look rather aggressive, as they imply too gradual of a deceleration in forward growth rates. Even without factoring any impact from this outage, I would have expected growth to decelerate much faster, settling to around the 14% to 16% range by fiscal 2032 (and that may still be generous).

Any future fallout from this outage might lead to greater downward pressure. If we instead assume that revenue growth decelerates at a 200 bps clip annually moving forward and that the stock trades at a still-generous 10x sales in 2032, then the stock is priced for 10% annual returns (or around 12% inclusive of the earnings yield). This potential return profile may still be enough to beat the broader market, but does not appear to be offering an adequate margin of safety in light of the outage incident.

CRWD Stock Conclusion

CrowdStrike remains one of the highest quality tech stocks due to its product-led growth profile and its high profit margins. However, even the highest quality companies can make for poor stocks if the valuation is too rich. CRWD stock trades at 19x sales even after the recent plunge, meaning that it is already pricing in many years of growth. I am not convinced that CRWD can offer market-beating returns exceeding the risk taken, and thus remain of the view that investors should wait for better entry points before diving in.