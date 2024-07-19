Westwater Resources Inc. (WWR) Business Update Conference Call Transcript

Jul. 19, 2024 12:15 PM ETWestwater Resources, Inc. (WWR) Stock
Westwater Resources Inc. (NYSE:WWR) Business Update Conference Call July 18, 2024 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Frank Bakker - President and CEO
Steve Cates - CFO
Terence Cryan - Executive Chairman

Conference Call Participants

Operator

Welcome to the Westwater Resources Inc., Business Update and Investor Call. As a reminder, all participants are in listen-only mode. The conference is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Frank Bakker, President and CEO. Please go ahead, sir.

Frank Bakker

Thank you, moderator, and thanks to those attending this business update call. With me today is Terence Cryan, our Executive Chairman of the Board and Steve Cates, our Chief Financial Officer.

During this presentation, the forward-looking statements we make are based on management judgments, including, but not limited to, our planned sales of graphite anode materials from our Kellyton Graphite Plant, future demand and price forecasts for graphite flake and CSPG, projections and economic expectations related to the Kellyton Graphite Plant and the Coosa Graphite Deposit, and capital-raising activities, including the estimated timing of those activities. These and other similar statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, of which a description can be found on Slide 2 within this presentation, and in our 10-K for 2023 and our other SEC filings.

Please read our cautionary statement and realize that actual results may differ materially from what is discussed today.

Turning to Slide 3, today we are excited to announce the signing of our second multi-year offtake agreement with Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, or FCA, which is part of the Stellantis Group of Companies. As required by SEC rules, we have filed a Form S-8-K disclosing this agreement.

Stellantis is a multinational automotive manufacturing corporation that owns multiple

