Undercovered Dozen: Spirit Airlines, HubSpot, Cigna, First Quantum Minerals +

Introduction

The 'Undercovered' Dozen series highlights undercovered stocks on our platform for you to have another source for idea generation.

This time we're looking at ideas published July 12th - 18th.

Take a look at what these less covered ideas might hold for you. And please join the conversation below to share what you think: are any of these worth following up on?

Ticker Rating Analyst RBRK Buy Gary Alexander Click to enlarge

Oftentimes the phrases "great value" and "recent IPO" are not two terms that can describe the same company, least of all in the stock market of 2024. But that's the conclusion I've come to with Rubrik, Inc. (RBRK), the data cybersecurity company that went public in April at $32 per share. Rubrik popped in early trading as most IPOs do, but since then the stock has floundered, even while the rest of the market has continued to rally. It's in this stagnant trading that I view a tremendous buying opportunity. Rubrik is the rare stock that combines a plethora of attractive fundamental qualities: rapid growth, a path to profitability, multi-year secular growth tailwinds, alongside a reasonable valuation. Amid record-breaking market highs, I've been rotating more and more of my portfolio toward these names, and adding a few new, more volatile issuances to the mix can certainly help reduce my portfolio's correlation to the broader market.

PSNY Sell Bill Maurer Click to enlarge

I've been bearish on Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (PSNY) since it went public through a SPAC a couple of years ago, as it has continuously missed its vehicle delivery targets. As a result, net losses and cash burn have been rather high, resulting in a number of debt and equity raises. In recent quarters, the company has undergone a sizable restructuring, part of which was management deciding to cut its 2025 delivery forecast in an effort to preserve cash. Until we see Polestar bring in the funds it truly needs, and if results can actually hit longer term targets, I will keep a sell rating on the stock. While the valuation is certainly depressed, it can always go lower from here, especially if a reverse split is eventually needed to satisfy listing requirements. Polestar went public a couple of years ago with a lot of potential promise, but the name has been one of the most disappointing companies in the EV space so far.

HUBS Hold Amrita Roy Click to enlarge

Google’s (GOOG) (GOOGL) planned acquisition of HubSpot, Inc. (HUBS) temporarily changed things for HubSpot’s valuation. However, given the risks of possible antitrust regulators, Google has shelved its acquisition plans as of June 10, and it's back-to-business for HubSpot, where demand and deal progression have slowed, along with a weakening Average Selling Price after its Q1 FY24 earnings. I believe that the recent volatility in the stock, especially after the shelved acquisition plans, has provided a much-needed haircut to the company’s valuation, which I had written about in my previous two posts. Even though the company is now trading more or less at “fair” value as per my valuation assumptions, I will choose to be on the sidelines. While I am optimistic about HubSpot, Inc.’s focus on growing its overall profitability while driving targeted product innovations to effectively position their customers in their AI roadmap, I think it is prudent to wait for further commentary.

In my previous article on Grifols, S.A. (GRFS), I presented a valuation of the Spanish pharmaceutical company. One of the reasons for remaining cautious was the high level of indebtedness and the difficulties in refinancing the debt, both due to its cost and its maturity schedule. Directly on track to becoming the soap opera of the Spanish stock index in 2024, the news has continued to stir the company and its stock price: following the storm caused by Gotham's bearish report and with things somewhat quieter after a mild reprimand from the Spanish regulator, the primary concern for the markets is the company's debt and also for the major shareholders. The Grifols family (30% ownership) are already looking for partners to privatize the company and be able to revive it away from regulatory and market scrutiny. Is going private the solution? Brookfield Asset Management (BAM) is in talks with Grifols' majority shareholders to potentially privatize the company.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCPK:FQVLF) [TSX:FM] has faced a wild ride over the past year. A leading mining company with operations spanning Zambia, Australia, and Panama, it manages one of the largest copper mines in the world, Cobre Panama. Last July, the shares reached a near-term high of $29.79. However, mining at Cobre Panama was suspended due to protests and the Panama Supreme Court ruling First Quantum's contract to operate the mine was unconstitutional, causing the share price to plunge to $6.92. Although the shares have partially recovered to $13.25 a share, mining at this key asset remains halted. With the election of a new president in Panama, rising copper prices, and ongoing expansion at other mines, is First Quantum Minerals a buy at today's price? Despite the uncertainty surrounding Cobre Panama, FQVLF operates other mines and has a positive outlook for copper prices. The market appears to be undervaluing the potential outcomes regarding the Cobre Panama mine closure.

INTR Buy Daniel Urbina Click to enlarge

Both Inter & Co., Inc (INTR) and Nu Holdings (NU) are digital banks that offer essentially the same things in Brazil. Credit cards with no annual fees, investment brokerage accounts, remittances, insurances, personal loans, and even a shopping experience within the same apps via Inter Shopping and Nu Shopping. Nonetheless, Inter, in addition, offers real estate loans for mortgages, home equity, and commercial real estate in a process that remains 100% digital. Plus, a multi-currency account that is suitable for remittances and is available in Brazil and the United States. Not so long ago, Inter acquired YellowFi and obtained a FINRA license to operate as a broker in the US In this analysis, I will illustrate the fundamentals of Inter and compare them one by one with its main neobank competitor Nu, to see if the "copy of the original" is worth your attention.

KREF Buy Jussi Askola, CFA Click to enlarge

Mortgage REITs are very cheap. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (KREF) is the cheapest, offering a 10% dividend yield and a steep discount to its book value. Is this an opportunity? If book value is to be believed (and the book value metric is generally far more accurate for mREITs than for equity REITs because of the lack of depreciation), then the common equity of KREF is buyable today at basically 50 cents on the dollar. Whenever an mREIT trades at this big of a discount to book value, it implies that the market believes losses are coming. In KREF's case, this discount implies even more losses are coming, perhaps enough to bankrupt the mREIT if worse comes to worst. But it could also be the case that the market's pessimism about KREF is overdone and that the stock price has been driven unreasonably low due to the dividend cut.

The Other Five Fit For Mention

SAVE Sell Dhierin Bechai Click to enlarge

Spirit Airlines, Inc. (SAVE) stock is down 10% after profit warning. Revenue and profit guidance have been lowered, and analysts are even more pessimistic on the forward financial performance of Spirit Airlines. Overcapacity in the leisure market is impacting Spirit Airlines' ability to generate cash and service debt.

FLNG Hold Double Dividend Stocks Click to enlarge

At $26.42, FLEX LNG Ltd. (FLNG) is ~9% above its 52-week low. It should declare the next quarterly dividend and report Q2 earnings in mid-August. We're staying on the sidelines for now. Although FLEX LNG Ltd.'s business looks to be in a good place near term, we don't see any undervaluation at present.

IGR Buy Damon Judd Click to enlarge

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (IGR) is a real estate CEF trading at a discount to NAV of -5.5% with a 13.3% annual yield. Fund managers have an optimistic outlook for global REITs in 2024, and potential catalysts for future performance as interest rates decline. Global REIT growth remains resilient, with strong returns expected in 2024 due to factors like contractual rent increases and high occupancy rates.

ARVN Hold Edmund Ingham Click to enlarge

Arvinas, Inc. (ARVN) utilizes PROTAC technology to develop protein degraders, with vepdegestrant as a lead drug candidate in Phase 3 studies. Vepdegestrant will read out data from a large, late-stage study in breast cancer patients this year - a major catalyst to look out for. I'm a little lukewarm on Vepdegestrant's prospects and am downgrading my former "buy" rating to hold.

CI Hold Deep Value Ideas Click to enlarge

On July 9, the Federal Trade Commission released its "interim staff report on prescription drug middlemen", detailing how Pharmacy Benefit Managers ("PBMs") profit on both sides of the trade - by driving up drug prices and putting pressure on smaller, non-chain pharmacies. Of course, this is nothing new to anyone who has studied the business model of PBMs like Express Scripts, which is owned by The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI), but regulatory and media attention is obviously increasing.

