Yara International ASA (YARIY) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Yara International ASA (OTCPK:YARIY) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call July 19, 2024 6:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Maria Gabrielsen - Head of Investor Relations
Svein Tore Holsether - President and Chief Executive Officer
Thor Giaever - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Maria Gabrielsen

Welcome to Yara's Second Quarter Results Presentation. The presentation today will be held by our CEO, Svein Tore Holsether; and our CFO, Thor Giaever. There'll be a conference call at 1:00 P.M. Oslo Time, where you can dial in and ask questions. You can find dial-in details on our webpage under Investors.

And with that, it's my pleasure to hand over to our CEO, Svein Tore Holsether.

Svein Tore Holsether

Thank you very much, Maria, and good morning, good afternoon and good evening. And thank you for joining our second quarter results presentation.

As always, we start by looking at our safety performance, and I'm pleased to see our TRI rate at 1.0 at the end of this quarter. In the second quarter, we've had nine accidents and fortunately, these have all been with low or moderate severity. I would like to take some time to mention the flooding in Brazil.

Yara has more than 2,000 employees living in the state of Rio Grande do Sul, working at our facilities. The flooding has impacted large areas of the state, including Porto Alegre, where our office is located, and Rio Grande, where Yara Brazil has its biggest production operation.

Yara has been working to ensure the safety of our colleagues, some of whom have been made homeless by the floods. We're providing support to employees affected, including financial and psychological help. And our thoughts go to all those impacted by this.

Turning then to the main elements of the first quarter. EBITDA excluding special items is $513 million

