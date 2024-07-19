Robert Way

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) stock is expensive according to most traditional relative valuation methods. My investment thesis here is that comparative valuations can often be misleading because they pit one unique company against a myriad of other companies with unique footprints of their own.

To be clear, valuation does not equate to value in numerous instances. True, you can frequently spot cheap companies by their valuations, but the exception to that rule is that there are deep-value companies within that bargain-basement price bucket. Conversely, it should hold true that there are low-value companies trading at high multiples, and that there are also "cheap" companies trading with high valuations. That's where CRWD fits, in my opinion.

My point is that relative valuation shouldn't be looked at in isolation; in other words, it should not be gauged on a comparative basis with peers that appear to be similar. Just because a company is trading at such high multiples as CrowdStrike currently is, that does not mean that all the value in the company has been priced into the shares. With this article, I hope to show that CrowdStrike is still a value play based on several factors. Notice I haven't used the term 'undervalued', but I do think that the current price allows for strong appreciation in the next year, the next five years, and beyond.

Update: Interestingly, the CrowdStrike-Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) outage happened right after I started writing this article, and that adds fuel to my Strong Buy thesis. If you've been on the fence about CRWD, this might be a good time to initiate a position as the market unduly panics, as it often does.

Revenue and Profitability Growth The Right Way

Over the past 5 years, CRWD has grown its top line from $480 million in 2019 (year ended Jan 2020) to $3.1 billion in 2023 (year ended Jan 2024) for a very impressive CAGR of 45%. In that time, its stock has gone up nearly 460% - technically, a 5-bagger. That growth momentum has understandably reduced over the years, but that's to be expected. Nevertheless, I think there's a significant runway yet to be exploited. With its current forward growth rates estimated at above 30% for FY25 and above 25% for FY26, it's amply clear that the growth story is far from over.

What I'd like to focus on more than anything (if you've read my recent article from last month, called Appreciating Microsoft's Trojan Horse Strategy For Success) is the quality of revenue growth, not just the growth alone. Too many companies show impressive topline growth with little to show in the way of that highly undervalued, "who cares" group of metrics collectively known as "GAAP profitability."

CRWD's profitability profile has been impressive. That apparent anomaly in EBIT levels you might notice in the chart below has a simple explanation: those were the years when CRWD aggressively ramped up its SG&A and R&D expenditure, and that was clearly reflected in top-line growth during those periods. SG&A ramped up to 60% of revenue and R&D jumped to 72% of revenue in FY21. They reduced considerably the following year, but from a higher revenue base of $2.24 billion in FY22 against $1.45 billion in FY21. In absolute terms, SG&A grew from $522 million in FY20 to $840 million in FY21 to $1.22 billion in FY22. Similarly, R&D grew from $215 million to $371 million to $608 million for those respective periods.

Data from SA, Chart by author

That's what I mean by quality of revenue growth. It's a great sign when additional spending leads to greater growth. Nevertheless, the company's focus on higher spending during those periods was well aligned with its ultimate goal of becoming GAAP-profitable. It's clear to see that from the way operating losses have now turned into operating profits, despite that booster shot in SG&A and R&D spending.

SA

That brings us to the subject of profitability. We've already seen how elevated, but controlled spending can lead to tremendous revenue gains, so how does it look at the bottom of the P&L?

Profitability - Beyond EPS Growth

The gold standards for assessing profitability might be EPS and EPS growth, but I'm more interested in core returns. Nevertheless, let's use the traditional approach. As far as GAAP earnings go, CRWD seems to be on solid footing. Even on a diluted basis, reported earnings per share have shown a cadence similar to that of the company's EBIT that we saw above.

SA

Again, that apparent anomaly in FY21 can easily be explained by the elevated impact of higher taxes, which took a chunk out of their operating earnings.

SA

If you average out the tax consideration, you'll see a smoother trend toward GAAP profitability toward the end of that five-year period. Nothing out of place there, as far as I'm concerned. On to my more favorite metrics, we can see that returns on equity, capital, and assets have been trending up nicely.

Obviously, CRWD isn't a mature company by any measure, so I don't expect to see double-digit return percentages right away. What I do like to see is a clear trend toward higher levels of core returns in the future, and I'm clearly seeing that.

SA

Again, we see that apparent anomaly in the interim years, but returns on any investment are a lagging indicator. The important point here is that the last two years have shown strong momentum across all three of these profitability metrics and that further supports my bullish thesis for CRWD.

Back to the Question of "Is CrowdStrike Expensive?"

This is where we get to the real meat of the discussion because nearly everything points to this stock being expensive. For instance, Seeking Alpha's Quant model tells me that its valuation grade is an F (that's a failing grade in school or anywhere else, as far as I'm aware!), and despite other factor grades being at or above a B+, the overall recommendation from Quant is a Hold. Wall Street agrees with my Strong Buy rating, but analysts covering the stock on SA seem a little cooler on the name.

So, what makes it a Strong Buy for me? Several things, actually, so I'm going to list them out and discuss each one:

I - Revenue and Profitability Growth - But Not At All Cost

This is what we've just discussed, so I'll focus more on why these metrics point to a strongly bullish view, in my opinion. More than the revenue growth itself or the fact that GAAP profitability is within striking distance of becoming sustainable, with the ability to get stronger over time, is the fact that the quality of growth has been stellar. Management's strategy to utilize cash in the most appropriate way is a story unto itself.

SA

Just look at the total debt of under $800 million (table above). That was mainly the debt it issued in FY2020, and it's kept its debt at that level until now, give or take. It would have been easy to pay that down, and the company might well consider it when it needs to refinance at higher rates that are currently prevalent, but it kept servicing that debt right through the ZIRP period. That's good cash management. It could have easily paid that down with its strong operating cash flows (table below) over a period of two or three years, but it didn't.

SA

What it did was to use those monies and put them to work in better places, like SG&A and R&D, all the while carefully conserving and even growing its C&CE (cash and cash equivalents, the table below.)

SA

Whatever it needed to fill the gap in operating cash flows versus elevated expenditure came through stock issuance, and even that has never been excessive. We saw a large issuance in FY19 (table below), but subsequently, the level of new stock issuance has been more than reasonable.

SA

Of course, I won't ignore the fact that there has been a continual dilution of existing shareholders. That's led to a near doubling of fully diluted shares (table below, absolute values and YoY growth). However, the kind of stock price appreciation that the company has delivered over the last five years points to the assumption that not many of those older shareholders are complaining about the dilution.

SA SA

It's also not of great concern to me that SBC is one of the important support pillars of operating cash flow growth. SBC will certainly cause future dilution, but looking at actual dilution levels of under 5% YoY over the past few years gives me confidence that management knows what it's doing.

II - Market Opportunities and Share of Market

According to Fortune Business Insights as well as other sources (with the expected variances, of course), the endpoint security market was estimated at $13.6 billion last year. This year, it's expected to reach $14.86 billion, with a 9.3% growth rate through 2032 that will more than double it to $30.29 billion.

As one of the market front-runners in this space, I don't expect CRWD to grow its revenues to anything less than that. In fact, we saw that estimates through FY26 still show it growing at above 25%. With the broader cybersecurity market itself expected to grow at a similar CAGR of around 10%, I don't see the #1 endpoint security company growing at anything less than 15% a year in terms of revenues right through the next decade. I consider that to be a conservative estimate.

III - Attractive Price, Especially After the so-called "Major Black Eye"

The recent news of a CrowdStrike outage, dubbed a "major black eye" by Wedbush Securities' Daniel Ives, is great for new investors in CRWD. It provides an opportunity to take advantage of the stock's dip. The -14% dip is now up to -9% as of this writing, and we could see some volatility ahead as investors grapple with the potential long-term implications of the outage. If you're willing to ride that volatility wave, the timing now is perfect.

Regardless of the price drop, however, I would still recommend a Strong Buy for CRWD. I don't think the valuation is too high even now. Historically, CRWD's price-to-sales ratio has been much higher during its early growth years, with a decidedly alarming trough forming in late 2022 and through 2023. However, the current 25x multiple doesn't seem excessive for the kind of continued growth at the top and bottom we can expect in the coming decade.

Macrotrends

In particular, now that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. is on the verge of becoming consistently GAAP-profitable, I see significant value at the current stock price of $312 as I write this. That's validated by sell-side price targets averaging $400 over the next twelve months, and I think that's a reasonable estimate. When you look at the range of $275 to $450 from 48 analysts, the median of $400 tells me that the lower end is possibly an outlier, with the bulk of analysts still very optimistically assigning a Buy rating. Quant, as we saw, shows why the Street is assigning it a Strong Buy, and that's where I stand, too.