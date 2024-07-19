Sherwin-Williams Q2 Preview: Weakness Might Continue (Rating Downgrade)

Summary

  • Sherwin-Williams downgraded to 'Sell' rating due to underperformance in paint store growth and weakness in the residential housing market.
  • Anticipated continued weakness in Paint Group segment due to high mortgage rates and declining consumer confidence.
  • Fair value of the stock calculated to be $270 per share, with downside risks including potential acceleration of stock repurchase and the Fed cutting interest rates earlier than expected.
Sherwin-Williams retail paint and coating store. Sherwin Williams is listed on the NYSE as SHW.

jetcityimage/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

I gave Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) a ‘Hold’ rating in my previous coverage published in December 2023, expressing concerns about the residential housing market. Since the publication, the stock price has underperformed the S&P 500 index by more than 12%. The company is scheduled

Disclosure: Hunter Wolf and I are working in the same investment team. I am writing here independently.

