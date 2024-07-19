Coinbase: Priced For Perfection

Jul. 19, 2024 2:39 PM ETCoinbase Global, Inc. (COIN) Stock
Mike Fay profile picture
Mike Fay
4.34K Followers

Summary

  • The Base blockchain has seen explosive growth since Ethereum's Dencun upgrade earlier this year. Yet, fees have declined each of the last 3 months.
  • Coinbase had a marvelous quarter in Q1-24. However, exchange data tracking has COIN transaction volume down 30% QoQ for Q2-24.
  • Despite shorts throwing the towel and favorable seasonality, COIN is dramatically overvalued at 34x forward earnings.

USDC technology. USDC logo on coins. Cryptocurrency exchange concept. Making payments using USDC technology. Buying cryptocurrency for fiat dollars. Blue background with stablecoins. 3d rendering.

Gri-spb/iStock via Getty Images

When I last covered Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN) for Seeking Alpha in April, I focused the article mainly on the performance of the company's Ethereum (ETH-USD) scaling blockchain Base. Since Ethereum's Dencun upgrade

This article was written by

Mike Fay profile picture
Mike Fay
4.34K Followers
Former media research analyst. Main coverage areas are crypto, BTC miners, metal, and media equities. Outside of Seeking Alpha, I write the Heretic Speculator newsletter where I share additional thoughts on finance with more of a social backdrop.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BTC-USD, ETH-USD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I'm not an investment advisor.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About COIN Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on COIN

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
COIN
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News