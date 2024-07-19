Netflix And HBO Would Be A Blockbuster Duo

Jul. 19, 2024 2:15 PM ETNFLX, WBD
Lipper Alpha Insight profile picture
Lipper Alpha Insight
2.71K Followers

Summary

  • Netflix’s merger ambitions have so far been distinctly modest.
  • WBD boss David Zaslav is considering strategic options for the $21 billion media company, whose hit shows include “House of the Dragon.”.
  • Given Sarandos’ M&A reticence, it would take something extraordinary to prompt such a change of strategy.

Netflix App on a Apple Tv

mphillips007

Netflix (NFLX) is already the apex predator of the streaming world. But the company co-led by Ted Sarandos does surprisingly little hunting. Netflix’s merger ambitions have so far been distinctly modest. With a possible breakup of rival Warner Bros. Discovery (

This article was written by

Lipper Alpha Insight profile picture
Lipper Alpha Insight
2.71K Followers
Lipper Alpha Insight (https://lipperalpha.refinitiv.com/) is a free daily news and commentary blog, giving financial professionals actionable ideas and insight to make sense of individual security news and events and stay on top of macroeconomic trends. We have a team of expert analysts that are constantly looking at the financial landscape in order to keep you up to date on the latest movements.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
NFLX--
Netflix, Inc.
WBD--
Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc.
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News