Regions Financial Corporation (RF) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) Q2 2024 Results Conference Call July 19, 2024 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Dana Nolan - EVP, IR
John Turner - President and CEO
David Turner - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Ryan Nash - Goldman Sachs
Scott Siefers - Piper Sandler
Ken Usdin - Jefferies
Erika Najarian - UBS
Ebrahim Poonawala - Bank of America
Matt O'Connor - Deutsche Bank
Chris Spahr - Wells Fargo
Gerard Cassidy - RBC
John Pancari - Evercore
Betsy Graseck - Morgan Stanley

Operator

Good morning. And welcome to the Regions Financial Corporation's Quarterly Earnings Call. My name is Christine and I will be your operator for today's call. I would like to remind everyone that all participant phone lines have been placed on listen-only. At the end of the call, there will be a question-and-answer session [Operator Instructions].

I will now turn the call over to Dana Nolan to begin.

Dana Nolan

Thank you, Christine. Welcome to Regions' Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Call. John and David will provide high level commentary regarding our results. Earnings documents, which include our forward-looking statement disclaimer and non-GAAP information, are available in the Investor Relations section of our Web site. These disclosures cover our presentation materials, prepared comments and Q&A. I will now turn the call over to John.

John Turner

Thank you, Dana. And good morning, everyone. We appreciate you joining our call today. This morning, we reported strong second quarter earnings of $477 million, resulting in earnings per share of $0.52. For the second quarter, total revenue remained relatively stable at $1.7 billion on a reported basis and $1.8 billion on an adjusted basis as net interest income remained resilient and fee revenue declined modestly compared to the first quarter. As expected, adjusted non-interest expenses declined quarter-over-quarter and are expected to remain at this approximate level for the remainder of the year. Average and ending loans remained relatively

