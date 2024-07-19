Kwarkot

All figures are in $CAD and all financial information is from Seeking Alpha unless otherwise noted.

Introduction

Canadian Net REIT (TSXV:NET.UN:CA) is a pure-play retail-focused Canadian real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring and developing high quality, management-free, triple net lease structure, retail properties. Triple net or “NNN,” leases are typically structured where the tenants pay variable costs, including insurance, taxes, and maintenance. Management-free is a similar term, meaning the tenant is responsible for maintenance/minor renovations and other management-type tasks.

This property structure is advantageous to Canadian Net REIT because it significantly reduces landlord responsibilities due to minimal involvement in property management. Additionally, the longer-term leases typically associated with this structure provide the REIT with stable and predictable income. These properties are perceived as lower risk, which often results in better financing terms. Furthermore, since overhead costs do not increase with acquisitions, revenues can be translated into distributions more quickly.

Founded in March 2011, Canadian Net REIT has since grown its portfolio to 98 properties spanning 4 Canadian provinces with 61% of the portfolio located in Quebec, 25.6% located in Ontario, 13.1% located in Nova Scotia, and the remaining 0.3% located in New Brunswick. On July 17th, it was announced that Canadian Net REIT was selling 5 properties for $12.8MM excluding closing costs ($7.6MM in net proceeds). Therefore, the portfolio now consists of 93 properties with 1,346,676 square feet (ca. 13 ha) of gross leasable area at Canadian Net REITs ownership.

Investment Thesis

The REITs strategy, financial health, and growing, sustainable dividend make it a unique choice for investors. We believe Canadian Net REIT provides long-term, passive investors with an excellent opportunity to get exposure to a niche segment of Canada's retail property market. However, we believe that current property valuations are on the higher end of the market and therefore, Canadian Net REIT remains a hold.

Strategy

As mentioned, Canadian Net REIT focuses on acquiring retail properties with NNN leases and management-free arrangements. They target locations that are revenue-driven for tenants, offering easy access and high visibility/traffic. The REIT's acquisition strategy typically involves properties too large for individual investors, but not large enough for larger firms. We view Canadian Net REIT's approach as very favorable because the NNN lease structure provides stable and predictable cash flows. Additionally, tenants are more likely to renew leases due to the prime locations of these properties, and their focus on a niche market further enhances their advantage.

Their strategy allows revenues and assets to increase at a much faster rate than expenses would under a different structure. Since 2012, Canadian Net REIT has grown revenues by 39.9x and investment properties by 24.1x, while administrative expenses have only increased by 4.7x.

Strategy Benefits (Investor Fact Sheet - Q1 2024)

Another significant benefit of this strategy stems from the long-term nature of the leases. These extended lease terms reduce the risk of vacancy, as evidenced by the current 100% occupancy rate in the portfolio. This isn't a new trend for the REIT either as occupancy rates for 2022, 2023, and year-to-date 2024 have also been at 100%. The advantage of maintaining full occupancy is that all properties are consistently generating income, eliminating the costs associated with vacancy and additional leasing expenses. Moreover, with tenants responsible for property taxes and insurance under NNN leases, the REIT avoids these variable ownership costs, further increasing their financial stability.

We believe the strategy of Canadian Net REIT provides them with benefits that aren't fully realized or priced in. This is because the REIT only has a market cap of just over $100MM and, therefore, they don't get the same visibility as other REITs. For context, institutional ownership at 10.53% is less than average insider ownership at 15.62%.

Financial Health

As of March 31, 2024, Canadian Net REIT has $306.8 million in assets which are mainly composed of investment properties ($276.4 million), investments in joint ventures ($18.4 million), and investment properties held for sale ($5.08 million). Liabilities total $177.7 million and are mainly composed of mortgages ($129.9 million), current portion of mortgages/long-term debt/ convertible debentures ($19.3 million), and credit facilities ($16.1 million).

Therefore, total equity comes in at $129.1 million, translating to a book value per share of $6.28 or a price-to-book ratio of approximately 0.86. Canadian Net REIT has seen a significant decrease in their P/B ratio (like many REITs). However, they are now trading at a 37.65% discount to their P/B ratio from 3 years ago.

P/B Multiple Over Time (Seeking Alpha)

Canadian Net REIT has also prioritized financial health amid rising interest rates, as evidenced by their decreasing debt/capital ratio, which fell from 58.95% in Q1-2023 to 56.96% in Q1-2024 (data from Capital IQ). Additionally, the sale of five properties mentioned earlier will generate net proceeds expected to reduce outstanding debt on their credit facilities and create opportunities for future acquisitions. We believe this approach to managing debt enhances their financial stability and positions them well for continued growth while keeping rising interest costs lower for longer.

Tenants

Another one of the strengths for financial health is the quality of Canadian Net REITs tenants. The top 10 tenants for the REIT account for 79% of net operating income as of Q1-2024. While we believe this poses some concentration risk, we believe the credit quality of the tenants outshines this concentration risk as the largest tenants are national names such as Loblaws (18%), Walmart (14%), Metro (12%), Sobey's (12%), and Suncor (6%).

Top 10 Tenants (Q1-2024 MD&A)

The superior credit quality of their tenants further insulates Canadian Net REITs cash flows from credit risk (i.e., tenants defaulting). The current credit ratings as per S&P Global for Loblaws are BBB+, Walmart is AA, and Metro is BBB. Finally, with 100% occupancy, a weighted average lease term of 6.5 years compared to a weighted term to maturity on mortgages of 4.3 years, and excellent credit quality of their tenants, we believe Canadian Net REIT is in a great financial position moving into the next phase of the market.

Dividend Analysis

For some demographic segments such as long-term investors and retirees, dividends play a crucial factor in determining whether an investment is feasible. However, yield chasing (investing in companies that pay high dividends that are unfeasible) can pose less obvious risks with limited upside. Take Northwest Healthcare (NWH.UN:CA) for example — they had to reduce their dividend due to rising interest costs and as a result, their share price fell even further. The chart below shows the total return for Northwest Healthcare and Canadian Net REIT over the past year. It's apparent from the chart where the dividend cut occurred:

Results of Dividend Cuts (Seeking Alpha)

This is one area where Canadian Net REIT has a significant advantage. Not only has Canadian Net REIT not cut their dividend, but they have increased their dividend at a compounded annual growth rate of 9.7% since 2012.

Distribution Per Unit Since 2012 (Investor Fact Sheet Q1-2024)

More importantly, their dividend has remained sustainable as their FFO and AFFO payout ratios stand at 57% each, respectively. These payout ratios are below the industry average and highlight the prudent dividend policy that the REIT has taken.

Given that Canadian Net REIT currently pays a dividend of 6.39% which, we believe, will grow (albeit, at a slower rate than historically) and that we believe the dividend is sustainable, it makes for an excellent option for investors looking to capture a juicy, sustainable yield.

Lofty Property Valuations

The primary risk we see with Canadian Net REIT is the valuation of their investment properties. Typical accounting standards have investment properties valued by dividing the net operating income (NOI) by a capitalization rate (cap rate). For a new investor, the cap rate can be thought of as the required rate of return or a measure of risk in an investment property. A higher cap rate implies greater risk and a higher required rate of return, resulting in a lower property valuation. This is because an investor would need to pay a lower price to achieve the higher return. Conversely, a lower cap rate indicates lower risk and a lower required rate of return, leading to a higher property valuation.

Canadian Net REIT has a weighted average cap rate of 6.42% to value their properties. The sensitivity of the asset amount for investment properties can be seen in their Q1-2024 MD&A.

Fair Value Sensitivity of Investment Properties (Q1-2024 MD&A)

We believe Canadian Net REIT's property valuations present a primary risk due to their reliance on cap rates, which vary by region and market conditions. Most of Canadian Net REIT's properties are located in Quebec, where cap rates, according to CBRE's Q1-2024 Cap Rate Survey Report, range from 7.25% to 10.00% in Quebec City. Other major regions that the REIT operates in include Ontario and Nova Scotia.

In Ontario, many of their properties are in secondary markets such as Kirkland Lake, Kenora, Cornwall, Dunville, and Keswick. Cap rates in these outside markets are typically higher due to increased risk. For example, in Kitchener-Waterloo, cap rates for retail properties range from 5.50% to 7.00%. We believe it’s reasonable to add 1% to 2% for properties in less central locations, suggesting a higher cap rate should be applied to these assets such as a cap rate closer to 7%.

In Nova Scotia, using Halifax as a reference, retail property cap rates range from 7% to 8.75%. The same principle applies here as it did for Ontario because Canadian Net REITs properties are generally located in secondary markets: properties in less central locations should command higher cap rates due to elevated risk.

Despite Canadian Net REIT's high-quality properties, long-term leases, and excellent tenants, we believe their weighted cap rate of 6.42% seems optimistic. A more realistic cap rate, considering their geographic spread, would be closer to 7%. This adjustment reflects the higher risk associated with their locations. For context, a 0.50% increase in the cap rate would decrease the fair value of their properties by $21,478,060. Assuming no other changes, this would reduce the book value per share by approximately $1.04 (author's calculation: the reduction in fair value divided by the number of shares).

Therefore, we believe Canadian Net REIT's high property valuations pose a significant risk that should not be overlooked. This risk could lead to overvaluation and potential adjustments that impact financial stability and investor returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Canadian Net REIT presents a compelling investment opportunity due to its focus on high-quality, management-free, triple net lease retail properties. The REIT's strategy of acquiring properties in prime, revenue-driven locations with minimal landlord responsibilities results in stable and predictable income. Their financial health, evidenced by a decreasing debt/capital ratio and a strong tenant base, further enhances their appeal. Additionally, Canadian Net REIT's sustainable dividend, growing at a compounded annual rate of 9.7% since 2012, offers an attractive yield for long-term investors.

However, the primary risk lies in the valuation of their investment properties. Current valuations appear optimistic, especially considering the higher cap rates in their operating regions. A more realistic cap rate closer to 7% would better reflect the geographic spread and associated risks. This adjustment could significantly impact the fair value of their properties and, consequently, the book value per share.

Given the current high property valuations and rising financing costs, we recommend holding Canadian Net REIT. While the REIT offers numerous advantages, potential overvaluation remains a significant risk that should not be ignored.

