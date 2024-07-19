J. Michael Jones

Shares of CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) initially moved higher when the company announced the sale of its Outdoor Wireless Networks business and Distributed Antenna Systems businesses to Amphenol (APH). Not having covered this challenged firm before, I'm going to gauge and try to see what the impact of the transaction is on CommScope here.

While the deal brings liquidity and reduces absolute debt levels, the same cannot be said for relative debt levels. This makes me concerned, as this feels a great deal like a melting ice cube situation, with few long-term green shoots seen for common equity holders amidst a misplaced capital structure.

About The Business and Its History

CommScope is a network infrastructure provider founded in 1976. Following a rich corporate history, Carlisle bought the company in 2011, only to bring it public again in 2013.

Going back a decade, this was a $3.8 billion business in 2014 which frankly posted solid profits, with operating margins posted in the mid-teens, although that the business was leveraged following its private equity adventure in the years before.

Revenues grew to $8.5 billion in 2019, aided by dealmaking, noteworthy the purchase of Arris, as it added to leverage and weighed on GAAP profitability. The M&A frenzy pushed shares up to the $40 mark in 2018 as the overhang of debt and softer market conditions made that shares fell to the $15 mark pre-pandemic.

Following volatility around the pandemic, shares have come under continued pressure, with shares even falling below the $1 mark earlier this year, now trading at $1.75 per share.

Revenues have fallen to $5.8 billion in 2023, a dismal year in which revenues were down 23%, with revenues down as much as 38% to $1.2 billion in the fourth quarter. Nearly half of these sales are generated within cable connectivity and cable solutions, with EBITDA margins reported in the mid teens.

Network intelligent cellular and security solutions make up nearly 20% of sales, a low double-digit business in terms of margins as well. Outdoor wireless networks made up about 15% of sales, being a mid-teens margins business as well. At last is the access networks solution business, responsible for about 20% of sales, while posting solid margins in the mid-twenties.

Zooming Into The Results

CommScope has seen a dismal 2023, which it largely attributed to widespread customer de-stocking efforts. After full-year sales were down 23% to $5.8 billion, revenue declines only accelerated with fourth-quarter sales down 38%, now trending below $5 billion per annum.

Note that full-year margins were relatively solid, with adjusted EBITDA of $999 million down just 18%, less than the topline sales pressure. This made that adjusted earnings per share were down a dollar to $0.64 per share, with a huge GAAP loss posted, amidst higher interest rates, depreciation charges and special items. Fourth quarter adjusted EBITDA was cut in half, much worse than the annual results, down to $190 million, actually resulting in adjusted losses of two pennies for the quarter.

The company resorted to another $100 million cost-savings program as the lack of market visibility prevented the business from issuing an outlook for the year of 2024. While the company did not provide an outlook, comments about just a $100-$125 million first quarter EBITDA number were not promising, by all means.

This comes as the elephant in the room is a huge $8.7 billion net debt load, simply an enormous number as interest expenses of around $700 million per annum are equal to 15% of the revenue run rate here! This is the heart of the story and problem, causing an overhang since 2019, being a primary reason for the dismal share price performance as the operating side of the business cannot support this.

With EBITDA reported around a billion in 2023, this results in a near 9 times leverage ratio, even ahead of the dismal near term guidance, while the underlying asset actually carry decent margins.

Some Green Shoots?

In May, the company posted a 30% fall in first quarter sales to $1.17 billion as EBITDA of $153 million came in ahead of the guidance. The company has seen some green shoots in terms of a recovery on connectivity and cable solutions, as well as outdoor wireless networks business. Promising was that the company believed that this quarter would be the lowest in terms of sales and EBITDA this year, badly needed, as net debt actually ticked up to $8.9 billion.

With 212 million shares trading at a nominal amount, the company is valued at just over $9 billion, that's if we assume that bonds trade at nominal levels. This valued the business at 1.6 times sales based on the 2023 revenue number.

A Divestment

The company made a move to address leverage in July. CommScope has agreed to sell the Outdoor Wireless Networks business and the Distributed Antenna Systems to Amphenol. The company will obtain $2.1 billion in cash with the deal, aiding to reduce net debt from nearly $9 billion to about $7 billion, depending on the net proceeds of the business.

Amphenol indicated that the activities are expected to generate $1.2 billion in sales and $300 million in EBITDA in 2024. This implies that Amphenol paid 1.8 times sales and 7 times EBITDA for these activities, with all of CommScope trading at largely similar sales multiples here.

It's exactly this realization which seems to have impacted the stock. Initially opening at $2.30, up some 30% on the day, the move implied a $100 million gain in the market value of the firm. That, however, does not say much with equity being just a fraction of the valuation here.

The realization that this is not the solution, with relative leverage not even coming down, has been realized by the market during the day. In the end, shares ended the day flat, having given up all these 30% gains.

A Final Word

At current levels, I'm quite cautious here. The debt load remains huge, coming down from $9 billion to $7 billion, while at the same time the pro forma business will fall by about a quarter in sales from about a run rate of close to $5 billion, to less than $4 billion. More so $300 million in EBITDA will leave the door, as the 7 times multiple fetched on this metric is lower than the leverage ratio of the firm.

So, quite frankly, this transaction gives CommScope some time and liquidity, but the fundamental problems are not tackled, in fact, I argue they worsened. The only thing which CommScope now gets is more time and optionality, and perhaps the opportunity to buy debt at discounted rates or restructure the capital structure in another form. For me, it's clear that common equity holders have nothing to look for here, as the situation is outright uncertain and frankly still dire.