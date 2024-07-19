cyano66/iStock via Getty Images

This monthly article series shows a dashboard with aggregate industry metrics in consumer staples. It's also a review of sector ETFs like the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLP) and the Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPS), whose holdings are used to calculate these metrics.

Shortcut

The next two paragraphs in italics describe the dashboard methodology. They're necessary for new readers to understand the metrics. If you're used to this series or if you are short of time, you can skip them and go to the charts.

Base Metrics

I calculate the median value of five fundamental ratios for each industry: Earnings Yield ("EY"), Sales Yield ("SY"), Free Cash Flow Yield ("FY"), Return on Equity ("ROE"), Gross Margin ("GM"). The reference universe includes large companies in the U.S. stock market. The five base metrics are calculated on trailing 12 months. For all of them, higher is better. EY, SY and FY are medians of the inverse of Price/Earnings, Price/Sales and Price/Free Cash Flow. They are better for statistical studies than price-to-something ratios, which are unusable or non available when the "something" is close to zero or negative (for example, companies with negative earnings). I also look at two momentum metrics for each group: the median monthly return (RetM) and the median annual return (RetY).

I prefer medians to averages because a median splits a set in a good half and a bad half. A capital-weighted average is skewed by extreme values and the largest companies. My metrics are designed for stock-picking rather than index investing.

Value and Quality Scores

I calculate historical baselines for all metrics. They are noted respectively EYh, SYh, FYh, ROEh, GMh, and they're calculated as the averages on a look-back period of 11 years. For example, the value of EYh for food in the table below is the 11-year average of the median Earnings Yield in food companies.

The Value Score ("VS") is defined as the average difference in % between the three valuation ratios (EY, SY, FY) and their baselines (EYh, SYh, FYh). The same way, the Quality Score ("QS") is the average difference between the two quality ratios (ROE, GM) and their baselines (ROEh, GMh).

The scores are in percentage points. VS may be interpreted as the percentage of undervaluation or overvaluation relative to the baseline (positive is good, negative is bad). This interpretation must be taken with caution: The baseline is an arbitrary reference, not a supposed fair value. The formula assumes that the three valuation metrics are of equal importance.

Current data

The next table shows the metrics and scores as of writing. Columns stand for all the data defined above.

VS QS EY SY FY ROE GM EYh SYh FYh ROEh GMh RetM RetY Staple/Food Retail 8.73 8.00 0.0420 2.0369 0.0327 20.61 19.62 0.0393 1.8978 0.0292 16.65 21.27 2.69% 17.80% Food 3.12 -5.03 0.0508 0.6994 0.0194 13.53 33.75 0.0449 0.6337 0.0226 15.30 33.26 4.84% -2.65% Beverage 8.09 7.00 0.0414 0.2518 0.0173 28.20 49.71 0.0340 0.2562 0.0166 23.64 52.47 -1.10% 1.78% Household prod. 28.96 -3.35 0.0435 1.1991 0.0573 14.82 43.19 0.0446 0.8781 0.0375 16.79 41.12 -1.47% 34.34% Personal care -5.14 3.85 0.0322 0.4254 0.0178 20.08 61.98 0.0355 0.4185 0.0193 20.44 56.63 0.28% -0.89% Tobacco 3.36 -45.38 0.0797 0.4497 0.0158 8.44 43.19 0.0614 0.5182 0.0169 33.47 51.40 10.46% 13.29% Click to enlarge

Value And Quality chart

The next chart plots the Value and Quality Scores by industry (higher is better).

Value and quality in consumer staples (Chart: author; data: Portfolio123)

Evolution since last month

The value score has materially deteriorated in the household products and tobacco industries.

Value and quality variations (Chart: author; data: Portfolio123)

Momentum

The next chart plots momentum based on median returns by subsector.

Momentum in consumer staples (Chart: author; data: Portfolio123)

Interpretation

Based on my S&P 500 dashboard, at the beginning of the month, the sector as a whole was undervalued by about 6% relative to 11-year averages. Despite a recent deterioration in valuation metrics, the household products industry still is the most undervalued subsector, and its quality score is close to the historical baseline. Staple/food retail and beverage are slightly above their historical baseline regarding both value and quality scores. The personal care products and food industries are close to their value and quality baselines. The tobacco industry looks OK in value, but its quality score is underwhelming.

Fast facts on RSPS

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (RSPS) started investing operations on 11/01/2006 and tracks the S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples Index since. It has 39 holdings and a total expense ratio of 0.40%, significantly above the fee of the capital-weighted fund XLP (0.09%).

All positions have the same weight after each rebalancing, but they drift with price action: They're now between 1.95% and 2.86%. The next table lists the current top 10 holdings, representing 28.1% of asset value. These are the constituents with the highest price return since the last rebalancing. Risks related to individual companies are lower than in XLP, where the top 10 holdings weigh 71.8% of assets, and the top name, Procter & Gamble Co (PG) is over 14%.

Ticker Name Weight% EPS growth %TTM P/E TTM P/E fwd Yield% TSN Tyson Foods, Inc. 2.86 -141.56 N/A 22.64 3.24 MO Altria Group, Inc. 2.85 53.35 10.33 9.67 7.95 TGT Target Corp. 2.82 51.69 17.05 16.32 2.95 ADM Archer-Daniels-Midland Co. 2.82 -28.48 11.37 11.79 3.09 MKC McCormick & Co., Inc. 2.81 5.77 27.07 25.90 2.26 BG Bunge Global SA 2.79 21.89 9.03 11.83 2.42 TAP Molson Coors Beverage Co. 2.79 523.27 10.62 9.48 3.32 SJM The J. M. Smucker Co. 2.78 874.64 16.88 12.00 3.59 KR The Kroger Co. 2.78 -15.64 18.67 12.34 2.34 CPB Campbell Soup Co. 2.77 -5.26 19.40 15.55 3.09 Click to enlarge

RSPS valuation is relatively attractive, with a price-to-book ratio of 3.61 vs. 5.37 for XLP. RSPS is almost on par with the capital-weighted ETF in performance since inception (the difference in annualized return is only 18 bps). It's a bit more volatile, as reported in the next table.

Total Return Annual.Return Max Drawdown Sharpe StdDev RSPS 378.83% 9.25% -35.93% 0.64 12.98% XLP 388.97% 9.38% -32.39% 0.69 12.28% Click to enlarge

Data and calculations: Portfolio123

However, RSPS has underperformed by over 12% in the last 12 months:

RSPS vs XLP, 12-month return (Seeking Alpha)

In summary, RSPS is a good instrument for investors seeking exposure to consumer staples with a limited concentration in the largest companies. Its valuation is more attractive than XLP, but historical performance is similar, and it has been lagging lately. Additionally, higher liquidity makes XLP a better instrument for tactical allocation and trading.

Dashboard List

I use the first table to calculate value and quality scores. It may also be used in a stock-picking process to check how companies stand among their peers. For example, the EY column tells us that a food company with an earnings yield above 0.0508 (or price/earnings below 19.69) is in the better half of the industry regarding this metric. A Dashboard List is sent every month to Quantitative Risk & Value subscribers, with the most profitable companies standing in the better half among their peers regarding the three valuation metrics at the same time. The stocks below are part of the list sent a few weeks ago.

BG Bunge Global SA ADM Archer-Daniels-Midland Co. TAP Molson Coors Beverage Co. USNA USANA Health Sciences, Inc. MED Medifast, Inc. EPC Edgewell Personal Care Co. VGR Vector Group Ltd. Click to enlarge

It's a rotational model showing long-term excess return, not the result of an analysis of each stock.