The Trump Trade: My Top Three Defense Stocks To Buy

I recently published a "Trump Trade" article about energy and oil services stocks. I want to continue the series with our next article evaluating some of our favorite defense stocks and why several high-quality companies in the defense space could outperform moving forward.

While recent polls show Donald Trump is ahead by just 3%, the odds of him winning the presidential election in November are relatively high, with an average probability of around 60%. For reference, President Biden's odds are around 6%, VP Kamala Harris is around 21%, and even former first lady Michelle Obama has about a 4% chance of winning the election in November.

Of course, nothing is carved in stone, but as investors, it may be wise to continue considering Presidential nominee Trump as the likely victor in November. With that said, we should look at the defense space, as it will likely benefit from increased international sales, U.S. defense spending, potential deregulation, and other factors.

Defense Contractors Ramp Up Donations

Defense contractors have recently increased their donations to the GOP. The companies rely on hefty U.S. government contracts for most of their revenues. U.S. defense spending ramped up during the Biden administration, reaching ATHs consecutive years ($753B in 2022). Moreover, a whopping $817B was allocated to the U.S. defense budget for 2023. Yet, the "broader definition" of defense spending actually hit $916B last year, more than the next nine most significant defense-spending countries combined.

Defense spending (pgpf.org)

There is an argument floating around that if the Republicans take over the White House and possibly the House of Representatives, defense spending will decline from the recent ATHs. However, I don't believe this will be the case, and defense spending could continue rising regardless of who is in the White House.

U.S. Defense Spending 1991-2022

U.S. defense spending (macrotrends.net )

While U.S. defense spending has increased considerably in dollar terms, it is relatively low as a percentage of GDP. In the early 1990s, spending was around 5% of GDP, and recently, it has been around 3.5%. Also, if we look at the notable increases in defense spending, these periods occurred around 2001 and 2017, when Republican presidents took office. The recent increases under the Biden administration are an extension of the Trump era increases and are likely associated with increased militarization due to the Ukraine war.

Therefore, if Donald Trump wins the presidential election, defense spending could continue to increase and may increase as a percentage of the rising GDP. While we could see "Ukraine aid" decreasing, many facets of military optimization could compensate for the lost "sales."

Additionally, the standoff with resurgent Russia and China will likely increase sales at home and abroad for the top U.S. military contractors. Furthermore, many NATO countries could increase their military budgets to pay their fair share of their countries' GDPs.

NATO defense spending (bbc.com)

Only several NATO countries pay above 3% for military expenditures. Most pay between 2.5% and 2%, and some even fewer than 2%. In his first term, President Trump demanded that NATO countries pay more (around 4% of GDP) to keep up with the U.S.'s roughly 3.5-4% military expenditures. With the significant threat from Russia, more pressure could lead underpaying countries to allocate a higher percentage of their GDP to military spending.

This higher spending dynamic should benefit the high-quality U.S. military contractors, and it's not just NATO countries that will likely increase spending in future years. Former President Trump recently questioned whether the U.S. should pay for Taiwan's defense. Perhaps Taiwan should pat the U.S. for defense, as well as many other countries.

After all, why should the U.S. taxpayer pay for "policing the globe." A much better option would be for U.S. contractors to make direct or government-sponsored sales to numerous allies globally, while allocating the bulk of the defense budget to modernizing U.S. essential assets at home and abroad. With this system, we could see top U.S. defense companies benefiting from increased U.S. defense spending while capitalizing on global sales independent of the U.S. defense spending budget.

My Top Three Defense Picks

I discussed buying Raytheon (RTX) "RTX Corp." in mid-October 2023, and the stock has increased by 52% since then. Shortly after, I recommended buying L3Harris "LHX" (LHX). The stock has gained over 40% since then. I also mentioned my bullish outlook for the iShares U.S. Aerospace and Defense ETF (ITA) around this time frame (upside of around 25%).

I added these three holdings to my AWP in October 2023 and maintain my long-term bullish thesis on these and other high-quality defense stocks. However, ITA is an ETF, and there is another excellent defense stock I like here.

Therefore, my third pick, along with Raytheon and L3Harris, is one of the most significant defense contractors globally: Lockheed Martin "LMT" (LMT). While LMT has underperformed since I discussed buying defense (up by about 15%), there is a high probability of outperformance ahead.

1. RTX Corp.

RTX (stockcharts.com )

RTX stock has been in a solid uptrend since it bottomed in October 2023. Since then, RTX has made an excellent recovery, recently going through a healthy pullback process. Technically, it looks like RTX may form a constructive cup and handle pattern, consolidating before proceeding higher. Despite the likelihood of a near-term move sideways, RTX could continue appreciating in the intermediate and long term.

RTX - A Top Global Contractor

EPS results and estimates (seekingalpha.com)

RTX has outperformed recent EPS estimates, has solid growth prospects, and could continue surpassing consensus figures moving forward. The consensus EPS estimate for next year is around $6, putting RTX's forward P/E at about 17 and possibly lower if it can hit higher-end EPS estimates closer to $6.50.

Revenue Projections Appear Modest

Sales estimates (seekingalpha.com )

This year, RTX's sales growth should be around 15%. Yet, consensus estimates for future years are only about 5-6%. Nonetheless, higher-end estimates imply that RTX could achieve approximately 10% sales growth (or around low double digits). This dynamic could enable higher than anticipated EPS, multiple expansion, and a higher stock price in the coming years.

2. L3Harris

LHX (stockcharts.com )

LHX stock has appreciated considerably and is overbought in the near term. Its RSI is over 70, the CCI peaked above 200, and a pullback could be ahead. However, LHX will likely be a solid buy around the $220-230 support zone. Moreover, the long-term uptrend that began in October 2023 remains intact and could persist in the intermediate and long term.

LHX - A Unique Defense Contractor

Unlike RTX and many other "typical" defense companies, LHX provides mission-critical solutions for governments and commercial customers globally. Therefore, LHX is a leading military services company that can experience substantial sales and profitability growth.

EPS results and estimates (seekingalpha.com)

LHX has outperformed in recent quarters and could continue outperforming as we advance. Moreover, its forward P/E ratio is below 17, making the stock relatively inexpensive despite its recent run-up. Future estimates imply that LHX could experience double-digit EPS growth, implying the possibility of multiple expansion and a higher stock price.

3. Lockheed Martin

LMT (seekingalpha.com )

LMT has recently underperformed LHX and RTX. Also, despite the stock being temporarily overbought, we can probably buy this high-quality stock on a pullback. A solid entry-level appears to be in the $460-440 zone. Additionally, LMT is going through a transitory slowdown phase, which makes its stock even more attractive here. Typically, estimates may be lowballed and underestimated during a slowdown period.

Earnings Could Rebound More Than Expected

EPS estimates (seekingalpha.com)

We see the slowdown phase as LMT's EPS will decline YoY this year. However, we could see solid EPS rebounds in future years, surpassing the 6-7% consensus analysts' projections and potentially moving into double-digit territory if things go well. LMT is a special company that provides some of the most advanced and highly sought-after military hardware globally. LMT's business could go very well, given the need for global military upgrades.

The Bottom Line

Due to increasing military expenditures at home and abroad, top U.S. defense companies could have a bright future. Moreover, we could witness a change in the White House, enabling increased direct or U.S. government-sponsored military selling to allied governments abroad. This dynamic may also allow the U.S. to undergo a more thorough military modernization at home. These factors could enable top military contractors to increase sales more than anticipated, leading to higher earnings and multiple expansions, propelling stock prices higher in the future.

Dividends:

LMT has a dividend of about 2.7%

RTX's dividend is about 2.4%

LHX pays a dividend of about 2%

