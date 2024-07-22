J Studios

AI has had quite the run over the last year and a half. NVIDIA (NVDA) obviously has been the standout, but many others have rallied alongside it in the last year. However, even though the fundamentals still look strong for AI hardware names, and the capital spending toward AI capacity and software products is only growing as we head into 2025, this group of stocks won't go up continuously. After I saw many of their charts begin to show signs of approaching a top earlier this year, I've been expecting a sector correction. It now appears the correction and digestion of their gains is now underway and will be for the next few months for some of them.

In April, I outlined on Seeking Alpha's podcast my expectations for tech to correct and for it to be apparent by June.

...at this point, I'm actually kind of putting on the brakes a little bit and telling my subscribers that I think there's more than a short-term top coming up here in the next month or so. I think by the time we get to June... it's going to become pretty apparent that we might have already topped, where we could see a quite healthy pullback of 15%, 20% within some of the individual names.

Here we are in July, and the evidence has shown itself. Names like Nvidia, AMD (AMD), QUALCOMM (QCOM), Meta Platforms (META), and Micron (MU) are already in corrective structures on their charts. Others like Arista Networks (ANET) and Broadcom (AVGO) are making their final stands, either topping now or making one more high before they begin their corrections. Yet, indexes like the S&P 500 (SP500)(SPY) are hovering just under or at all-time highs.

It's important to be looking below the surface of the market. It may be showing us the future of the overall market.

In this vein, the critical piece is understanding the big names like Nvidia, AMD, Qualcomm, and Micron are where the canary in the coal mine idea plays out. Generally speaking, semiconductors (SOXX)(SOXL) tend to lead the markets ahead of larger reversals, so their recent moves off highs aren't surprising. Moreover, they were some of the earliest gainers in the AI race, being the canaries in the coal mine on the rally, too.

Today, I'll review these semiconductor charts and some of the other big growth names to determine where we are in the correction and what to expect going into the end of the year.

The Clearest Correction Is In AMD

I'll start with AMD, not because it's first in the alphabetical order of names I'm covering in this article, but because its rally and correction have been one of the clearest charts I've been tracking for the last eight months.

I told my subscribers it was ready for quite a bit of upside in November when it was around $115-$118, with initial upside to $148 in a third wave, while the ultimate upside would be north of $170. I kept pounding the table as I watched the pattern and extensions until I figured it ran its course, just over $210. As we know now, it didn't top much beyond that at around $226. Once the top was confirmed when support broke, I closed my call.

Official Tech Cache AMD Call (Seeking Alpha (Tech Cache))

Over a 56% return in less than four months is something I'll take every time.

But the stock has been facing a correction since topping at $226 in March. And not a mild one, either.

At this point, the correction is reaching the accelerated stage where there's quite a bit more downside in a rather short amount of time. In Elliot Wave Theory, corrective structures are generally A-B-C patterns. There are more complicated and uncommon ones, but AMD appears to be running a textbook corrective pattern.

AMD (Author's Chart)

After seeing the completion of the (A) wave and now the (B) wave, the strongest of the three - the (C) wave - is underway. Based on typical Fibonacci extensions, a minimum target of $132 is on tap, with a baseline target of around $116 and a more extended selloff target of $97.

If you're looking to buy the dip in AMD, I'd suggest holding off a bit. This selloff has just gotten underway. Will there be bounces along the way? Most likely. As long as the recent high at $187 isn't broken, this downside setup in wave (C) is valid.

Nvidia And Micron Linking Arms, Downward

Nvidia's and Micron's charts are nearly at the same stage of progress in their correction, so I'll combine their analyses in one section.

The biggest difference between Nvidia/Micron and AMD - the first two are likely only in the first leg of their correction, while AMD may be in the latter stages. MU and NVDA are looking at completing the A waves in their corrective structures. This means they still have a B and C wave to come.

Within those A waves, they're nearing completion of the C waves. For Nvidia, this is happening a bit ahead of Micron.

NVDA (Author's chart)

Micron is still working on what could be wave (iii) of [C] of [A].

MU (Author's Chart)

Micron also dealt with much less of a [B] wave bounce than Nvidia. Perhaps Nvidia will be more resilient in this corrective process, but I wouldn't put stock in that observation alone.

At any rate, I'm more interested in the bigger picture, as zooming out reveals the bigger implications of the downside. As you see below, after this (A) wave completes, Micron will likely bounce over the coming months to retrace a portion of the decline from all-time highs.

MU 60M Chart (Author's Chart)

But once that's complete, the (C) wave will begin, and the worst of it will likely take over and bring the stock to around $100. This could extend into the end of 2024 and perhaps into 2025. If, however, the stock completes wave (A) and sees five waves up, it could mean the entire correction I've expected is complete, and the next rally will begin. I'm not counting on this, and continue to expect risk to the downside.

Meanwhile, the setup is very similar to that of NVDA. After a prolonged bounce in a (B) wave, the (C) wave could target the $100 region.

NVDA 60M Chart (Author's Chart)

Again, the same upside warning is applicable for the bounce off the (A) wave completion and the start of wave (B). If it's five waves, Nvidia might also be finished with its correction.

For either of these, I'm not a fan of trading around a core position in a B wave. So, I'll look for an opportunity to hedge my long position once the B wave looks to be ending to protect my holdings against a C wave decline.

Qualcomm Might Have The Furthest Decline

Qualcomm quietly rallied during 2024 while things were still bumbling along (not so well) in the handset space. Fundamentally, there hasn't been too much excitement for Qualcomm in handsets. The AI PC space is still in its infancy, and there's not much to look at over the next few quarters regarding revenue. Viewing this particular AI market bullishly (whether correct or not) may be a false alignment with what the stock may actually do over the next few quarters in terms of returns.

The biggest differentiator with Qualcomm from its peers is it might have completed a decades-long rally this year.

QCOM 1 Week Chart (Author's Chart)

This means Qualcomm's correction could be set up for a few years rather than just a few months. But, again, it doesn't mean there aren't going to be bounces along the way. It may even exceed today's price sometime in the next few months, even if I'm calling for lower lows over the next several quarters. But knowing where it is relative to the pattern makes all the difference.

Right now, Qualcomm lines up only in the A wave of the larger A wave, contained in the larger degree second wave. What does this mean for the next few months into 2025? Much of the same as Nvidia and Micron, except when Qualcomm's correction over the next few months finishes, it's only done with the first of three legs of the corrective pattern. In contrast, Nvidia and Micron might be ready for their next rally at that point.

QCOM 120M Chart (Author's Chart)

Once that C wave ends, a larger (B) wave (not shown) will begin, and it will likely engulf much of 2025. Qualcomm may regain much of the ground it lost during that time, and I wouldn't be surprised to see it get back to $200 in the process. But once that (B) wave completes, the larger (C) wave (also not shown) is going to be fairly destructive, with a 50% decline from at-then levels in the baseline scenario.

Not Just In Semiconductors

Meta Platforms has been one of my favorite AI plays in terms of software. It has been the leader in implementing LLMs (large language models) into its already established products for News Feed, Reels, other recommended content algorithms, and, most importantly, its ad products. However, its chart has been a bit more challenging to decipher.

Yet no matter the scenario, Meta's chart is in a corrective pattern. My only uncertainty is which part of the pattern it's in. Initially, I expected it to be deep into the corrective pattern at the bottom in April. Here, it would have completed the first leg (the A wave). But the size of the bounce into new highs put a question mark on what it was.

Was it still completing the rally off the November 2022 lows, or was it well into the corrective process, and the rally had ended in April?

Due to how the rally has formed off the April low, I'm leaning toward it being an expanded flat B wave pattern, as shown below. This would put the (C) wave target beyond the end of wave (A), closer to $400, with extensions possible to $390 or even $370.

META 60M Chart (Author's Chart)

The question then is whether that's all of the correction, or like QCOM, it's only the first leg. If the stock reaches the $370 area, it could be considered complete, as it would retrace to the 38.2% Fib level of the rally off the November 2022 low. However, should it want to extend to the 61.8% level near $258, it may only be the first leg of the correction. The important indicator is to look for five waves off of the (C) wave low to determine whether the correction is potentially complete.

Overall, A Very Cautious Approach

I would not buy the dip on these stocks until their targets are reached, respective to their charts. These names are leading the rest of the market, and I expect the indexes and other tech names to follow if they haven't already. One such name is Arista Networks, which appears to have topped on July 9th within one dollar of the target I told my subscribers weeks ago.

The indexes may take longer to begin their corrections, but I expect the Nasdaq (COMP:IND)(QQQ) to be the first and the S&P 500 to follow. Regardless, individual names, especially those in the AI sector, have already begun their corrections, with some deep into them. I've been trimming my profits and raising cash in Q1 and Q2. I'll reassess when the dust settles sometime later this year or into 2025 and add back in when the charts show it's safe to do so.