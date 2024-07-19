Netflix's Growth Faces Hurdles

Jul. 19, 2024 4:26 PM ETNetflix, Inc. (NFLX) Stock
Michael Del Monte profile picture
Michael Del Monte
2.77K Followers

Summary

  • Netflix reported strong Q2’24 with improved guidance for FY24, driven by ad-supported tiers and subscription adoption in growing geographies like India and EMEA.
  • Despite growth, Netflix may face headwinds expanding their go-to-market strategy and developing their advertising platform, leading to tighter margins and increased capital investments.
  • Live TV, sports, and entertainment may bring in an entirely new subscriber base towards the end of the year.

Woman hand holding tv remote.

bymuratdeniz

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) reported a strong q2’24 with improved guidance for the duration eFY24. Much of the growth is driven by the firm’s ad-supported tiers and subscription adoption across growing geographies, such as India (“APAC”) and EMEA. I believe that Netflix will realize

This article was written by

Michael Del Monte profile picture
Michael Del Monte
2.77K Followers
Michael Del Monte is a buy-side equity analyst with over 5 years of industry experience. Prior to working in the investment management industry, Michael spent over a decade in professional services working in industries that range from O&G, OFS, Midstream, Industrials, Information Technology, EPC Services, and consumer discretionary.Michael takes a macro-value-oriented approach to investment analysis and prides himself in being able to make investment recommendations based on cross-industry analysis.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About NFLX Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on NFLX

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
NFLX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News