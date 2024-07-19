bymuratdeniz

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) reported a strong q2’24 with improved guidance for the duration eFY24. Much of the growth is driven by the firm’s ad-supported tiers and subscription adoption across growing geographies, such as India (“APAC”) and EMEA. I believe that Netflix will realize continued growth as the firm treks deeper into live-streaming, sports, and entertainment, especially as the firm develops their advertising brokerage platform. Despite the strong growth, Netflix may realize certain headwinds as it expands their go-to-market strategy and internally develops their advertising platform, leading to modestly tighter margins and an uptick in capital investments as I anticipate the firm to capitalize a certain degree of their software development. I reiterate my BUY rating for NFLX shares, with a price target of $729/share at 28x eFY25 EV/EBITDA.

Netflix Operations

Netflix reported a strong q2’24 as the firm created more stringent rules to fight against account sharing. Total paid membership additions grew by 8,045 net adds in the quarter, a slight sequential decline as the firm works on eliminating account sharing. Looking at the figures, it is clear that tiered subscription services are working their way into growing net adds; however, this is placing minor pressure on ARPU across all geographies. The firm’s growth strategy is clearly paying off with some minor operational headwinds as it pertains to ad-supported revenue, an area management anticipates developing into eFY25. Looking through to the end of eFY24, I anticipate total net adds for the year to be 29,202 subscribers across the ad tiers, with a declining ARPU as a result. I do anticipate that as management improves their advertisement presence through technology improvements and their ad brokerage system, ad-supported tiers will improve in ARPU to better match the premium tiered subscriber ARPU. In the near-term, I anticipate these tiers to provide a certain degree of headwinds to growth.

Taking management’s guidance into consideration, it is likely that these factors were considered when forecasting revenue guidance to $9,727b for eq3’24. This is also likely the case for management’s margin guidance, as well as ad-supported tiers that aren’t quite up to par with the ad-free tiers in terms of ARPU and margin accretion.

In addition to this, I anticipate some margin compression as a result of Netflix navigating deeper into the advertising realm. I believe this will affect operating income in two ways; the first is in technology investments as the firm builds out their advertising platform. The level of sophistication will need to be equivalent to Roku’s (ROKU) advertising brokerage system, as they will be competing for the same dollars. I believe Netflix has a compelling case for competition as Netflix is second only to YouTube (GOOG, GOOGL) in terms of viewership. One area that Roku has the stranglehold is that Roku offers more breadth when it comes to data analysis across multiple streaming platforms and services. This plays into the second prong, in which Netflix will need to invest in their go-to-market strategy to engage potential advertisers and win their business over. Given data privacy restrictions across borders, this can be more costly than one may allude to, leading to tighter operating margins until revenue catches up. Given Netflix’s geographical presence, I do not anticipate this to be a major hurdle as the firm is well acquainted with local policy, content creators, and data restrictions. Outside the US, this may pose a challenge as user data privacy is more heavily regulated and may make the creation of targeted ads more challenging. Given that Netflix is developing their own software, I anticipate the advertisement platform to in part be capitalized on in eFY25.

Mapping this through to the company’s financials, I anticipate significant growth as consumers have more tiered options. My expectations for membership growth as a result is 11% for eFY24 and 9% for eFY25. With the pull on ARPU, I expect this to result in $36.5b in total revenue for eFY24 and just shy of $43b in eFY25. Aside from adoption across the geographies, I expect Netflix’s drive for live content to bring in new, dedicated subscribers. As described in my previous coverage of Netflix, WWE viewers are highly dedicated to tuning in weekly to watch their favorite wrestlers match up in the ring. Average weekly viewership YTD is 1,737k. Netflix is planning to bring WWE into their streaming service in January 2025.

There may be certain risks to consider that may lead Netflix’s performance to surpass or underperform my expectations.

Macroeconomic Risks

Looking at this from a macro view, there may be some additional pressure from Netflix’s subscriber base regarding tiered payments in which consumers continue to face inflationary pressures across various areas of their cost of living, including food & beverage, electricity, insurance, and gasoline. With the presumption that a Netflix subscription isn’t the average consumers’ priority when budgeting for the month, I anticipate some churn away from the premium tier and into ad-supported tiers.

Comparing CPI to average hourly wage growth, wage growth in most instances outpaces broader CPI growth; however, there is some skew to the downside in association with items that don’t necessarily pertain to the day-to-day cost of living. Breaking these data points out, wages modestly fall behind in most instances.

This leads me to believe that consumer preferences in the lower income range may be changing their preferences when it comes to spending. Quoting management from Citigroup in their latest q2’24 earnings call:

There are clear signs of a softening labor market and the tightening of the consumer budget. Jane Fraser, CEO Citigroup We have the higher FICO score customers that are driving the spend growth and that, frankly, have still continued strong balances and savings and it's really the lower FICO band customers where we're seeing the sharper drop in payment rates and more borrowing. Mark Mason, CFO Citigroup

Though this doesn’t necessarily apply to all subscribers, I do believe this may meaningfully impact ARPU to a certain extent as consumers become more cost-conscious.

Bull Case For Netflix

Netflix may experience substantially higher adoption in their APAC segment as India is a major growth driver, second to EMEA on a nominal basis. India’s internet penetration sits at 52.4% according to data collected by Statista. Further penetration can lead to further upside potential for Netflix as more consumers gain access to broadband connectivity.

Netflix may realize further strength as they deepen their live-streaming and sports content. Sports is a prime target for advertisers and may provide Netflix significant upside potential to their advertisement platform.

Netflix may also realize further growth in net users as the firm cracks down on subscription sharing. This may result in substantial growth across all tiers; however, I anticipate stronger adoption of the ad-supported tiers across the younger, lower-earning cohort of subscribers.

Bear Case For Netflix

The US economy is facing significant macroeconomic headwinds as the business outlook dims. Despite retail sales growing on a year-over-year basis, much of the pressure resides in areas that most affect consumers’ daily cost of living. This is a topic discussed in my recent report covering J.B. Hunt Transport Services (JBHT). In tandem with retail sales, inflation continues to pressure consumers, leading to more dependency on credit to cover certain costs. This is a topic discussed in my recent report covering Block (SQ). I believe this factor will drive consumers to be more cost-conscious when it comes to discretionary spending, which may lead to fewer net adds or for subscribers to favor ad-supported tiers.

Valuation & Shareholder Value

NFLX shares currently trade at 32.39x trailing EV/EBITDA, providing shares room to reach their recent peak multiple of ~36x. Valuing shares based on the probability of trading at their historic multiples, I believe the firm may have room to realize price appreciation given the strengthening growth across regions. Using the risks above and tying them into my valuation assumptions below, I believe NFLX shares should be priced at $729/share at 28x eFY25 EV/EBITDA. I reiterate my BUY rating.