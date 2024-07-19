Acme United Corporation (ACU) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Jul. 19, 2024 3:50 PM ETAcme United Corporation (ACU) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
147.61K Followers

Acme United Corporation (NYSE:ACU) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call July 19, 2024 12:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Walter Johnsen - Chairman & CEO
Paul Driscoll - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Tim Call - Capital Management Corporation
Jeffrey Matthews - Ram Partners

Operator

Good day, and welcome to the Acme United Corporation's Q2 2024 Earnings. At this time, I would like to turn the call over to Walter Johnsen, Chairman and CEO. Please go ahead, sir.

Walter Johnsen

Good morning. Welcome to the Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call for Acme United Corporation. I am Walter C. Johnsen, Chairman and CEO. With me is Paul Driscoll, our Chief Financial Officer, who will first read our Safe Harbor statement. Paul?

Paul Driscoll

Forward-looking statements in this conference call including, without limitation, statements related to the Company's plans, strategies, objectives, expectations, intentions and adequacy of capital and other resources are made pursuant to the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Investors are cautioned that such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including, among others those arising as a result of a challenging global macroeconomic environment characterized by continued high inflation and high interest rates.

In addition, we have experienced supply chain disruptions, we may experience these disruptions in the future. We are also subject to additional risks and uncertainties as described in our periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and in our current earnings release.

Walter Johnsen

Thank you, Paul. Acme United had good performance in the second quarter of 2024. Our sales increased 4% to $55.4 million, and net income increased 29% to $4.5 million. Our earnings per share were $1.09 compared to $0.96 in the second quarter of 2023 an increase of 14%. The company's net sales increased 8% in the second quarter without the impact of the hunting and fishing product lines. As you may remember, this

Recommended For You

About ACU Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ACU

Trending Analysis

Trending News