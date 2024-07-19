4D Molecular Therapeutics: R100 Vector Pushes Forward To Bring Q4 Of 2024 DME Data

  • A 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. phase 2 PRISM study indicated that there was an 89% reduction in annualized injections when Wet-AMD patients were given a high dose of 4D-150; Phase 3 trial initiation is expected in Q1 2025.
  • Results from the phase 2 SPECTRA study, using the same gene therapy 4D-150 for the treatment of patients with diabetic macular edema, expected in Q4 of 2024.
  • The global diabetic macular edema market is expected to reach $3.93 billion by 2029.
  • 1E15 vg dose of 4D-710 cleared for dose expansion portion of phase 2 AEROW study; Updated interim data expected in mid-2025.
The last time I wrote about 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT), it was in a Seeking Alpha article entitled “4d Molecular Therapeutics: Several Value Inflection Points To Watch In 2024.

Terry Chrisomalis is a private investor in the Biotech sector with years of experience utilizing his Applied Science background to generate long term value from Healthcare.

He is the author of the investing group Biotech Analysis Central which contains a library of 600+ Biotech investing articles, a model portfolio of 10+ small and mid-cap stocks with deep analysis for each, live chat, and a range of analysis and news reports to help Healthcare investors make informed decisions.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

