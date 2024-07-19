Luis Alvarez/DigitalVision via Getty Images

The last time I wrote about 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT), it was in a Seeking Alpha article entitled “4d Molecular Therapeutics: Several Value Inflection Points To Watch In 2024.” In this article, I really discussed the potential of using its 4D-710 gene therapy for the treatment of patients with Cystic Fibrosis [CF] who are ineligible to receive CFTR modular therapy in its ongoing phase 1/2 study. A good reason to go over this biotech again is because not only was it able to report positive interim data from this specific trial, but has also selected 1E15 vg dose level as its phase 2 expansion dose. This brings about two catalysts as it relates to this program.

The first catalyst of which is that an interim update from this phase 1/2 AEROW study is expected in mid-2025. A second catalyst would be the initiation of a phase 3 study using this gene therapy to treat these CF patients. Besides this program update, there were several other positive developments that were released by this company. One of the most notable ones would be a positive outlook for its 4D-150 gene therapy candidate being explored in the ongoing phase 2 PRISM trial targeting patients with wet age-related macular degeneration [Wet-AMD]. Positive interim results were released from this study, showing that the patients given this treatment were able to greatly reduce the amount of anti-VEGF rescue injections.

There are even a few catalysts regarding this program, which should also be watched closely. The first milestone of which, being a small one, would be the reveal of the phase 3 trial design using 4D-150 to treat these Wet-AMD patients, which is expected in September 2024. From there, the actual trial for this specific program is expected to begin in Q1 of 2025.

With several catalysts expected to take place over the coming months with the 4D-710 and 4D-150 programs, plus the recent release of positive interim data from the PRISM study, I believe that investors could benefit with any potential gains made.

Recently Released Positive Interim Data For Wet-AMD Could Lead To Another Outcome To Look Forward To

As I stated above, 4D Molecular Therapeutics recently released positive interim results from the extension cohort of the phase 2 PRISM study. This particular mid-stage study used its intravitreal injected gene therapy 4D-150 for the treatment of patients with wet age-related macular degeneration.

Before going over this entire program, plus any catalysts to come out of this or any other related program, it is first important to go over what this disorder is and what the possible market opportunity for it could be. Wet Age-Related macular degeneration [Wet-AMD] is a type of eye disorder characterized as abnormal blood vessels that start to grow beneath the eyes. The problem with the formation of such blood vessels is that they leak fluid and blood into the retina. Ultimately, such an issue could lead to distorted vision. If caught early enough, then some vision might end up being restored, but this is not guaranteed to happen. If not treated well at all, then it could lead to further vision loss.

To see if 4D-150 will work out in being able to treat these patients with Wet-AMD, it is in the process of running the phase 2 PRISM study. However, with the recently released interim results, it was regarding a cohort targeting a broad patient population. That is, it didn't recruit those with severe disease only, like in the prior cohort. In terms of targeting this broad Wet-AMD patient population, the data were ideal. A total of 45 patients were enrolled into one of the two arms for this cohort as follows:

30 patients given 4D-150 dose of 3E10 vg/eye

15 patients given 4D-150 dose of 1E10 vg/eye.

The goal was to test these two doses as intravitreal injections to see if they could reduce the amount of anti-VEGF injections for these patients. With a cut-off evaluation date of June 24th of 2024, it was shown that this gene therapy was able to reduce the number of ant-VEGF injections when patients were given the higher 3E10 vg/eye dose. One of the main outcomes was that 4D-150 at this specific dose helped patients achieve an 89% reduction in mean annualized injection rate.

Another highly successful efficacy outcome is that the treatment was durable over a 2-year period. This is one aspect being sought for by doctors for the patients. The other main differentiation factor on what treatment they would want to give would be in terms of safety. This is another area where this company did well in. There was no intraocular inflammation observed at all, along with no change in steroids being necessary. Inflammation can become a major issue, results in poor patient compliance for continued treatment and the risk of blindness.

One milestone to watch would be how the trial design will be for a phase 3 trial to be initiated shortly. It is expected that an update on the possible trial design to be used targeting these Wet-AMD patients, is expected in Q3 of 2024. From there, the actual phase 3 trial initiation of this program is expected to happen in Q1 of 2025.

It was good to go over this program because of the positive results that were achieved, but there is another reason to focus on this data. It would be that the use of 4D Molecular's Therapeutic Vector Evolution platform. The platform takes directed evolution and biology and then enhances upon it to form specific vectors. In this case, with the development of 4D-150 it has been able to establish the R100 vector which can be delivered to patients in intravitreal fashion to treat a wide range of eye disorders like: Wet-AMD, Diabetic Macular Edema, Geographic Atrophy, XLRP and many others.

Having said that, another indication program to keep an eye on would be in terms of using R100 vector candidate 4D-150 to treat patients with diabetic macular edema [DME]. This specific eye disorder is as a result of high blood sugar in the patient, causing the back inner wall of the eye to become bulged or in a growth state. This can cause problems such as blurry vision or double vision.

The global diabetic macular edema market is expected to reach $3.93 billion by 2029. The use of 4D-150 for the treatment of this patient population is being explored in the ongoing phase 2 SPECTRA study. Interim 24-week data from Part 1 dosing of this study is expected in Q4 of 2024. With this R100 vector already establishing proof-of-concept in being able to treat these patients with Wet-AMD, then it is quite possible that it could also do well in treating this DME patient population as well.

The thing is that current SOC for Wet-AMD and other eye disorders like DME are not ideal. For starters, they are not that tolerable, especially since they have to be given on a continuing basis. Having said that, 4D Molecular Therapeutics is taking an entirely different approach. In essence, it might have a competitive advantage of being able to target all 4 VEGF angiogenic family of factors. That is, it can target these 4 VEGF family of factors:

VEGF A

VEGF B

VEGF C

PIGF.

How is this even possible? Well, 4D-150 is a dual transgene vector. With that said, it has transgene 1 which expresses aflibercept [EYLEA] and covers VEGF A, VEGF B and PIGF. Transgene 2 in this candidate then also targets VEGF C, which is also believed to contribute to the formation of Wet-AMD. Thus, I believe this additional multi-VEGF inhibition targeting approach may ultimately create a competitive advantage. Especially, since I have shown above that 4D-150 is not only efficacious but causes no intraocular inflammation.

Cystic Fibrosis Program Continues With Preliminary AV101 Vector Data

As I stated above, the company uses its Therapeutic Vector Evolution platform to generate vectors. R100 vector was made to be used in candidates like 4D-150 for Wet-AMD & DME, 4D-175 for Geographic Atrophy [GA] and then other candidates using this very same vector. However, some disorders are better off with a different vector type and even a new delivery option.

This is where a candidate like 4D-710 comes in. This particular candidate uses an A101 AAV vector which is aerosolized into patients' lungs. It is believed that such a delivery could end up being better for these Cystic Fibrosis patients. Cystic Fibrosis [CF] is a type of lung disorder where sweat and gland production is bad due to a mutation of the CFTR protein. With mucus not being effective enough to clear the airways for these patients, it leads to many infections and breathing issues. The global Cystic Fibrosis market size is projected to grow to $20.45 billion by 2032.

To see if 4D-710 is capable of being able to treat patients with Cystic Fibrosis, it is currently running the phase 1/2 AEROW study. The goal of this particular study though is to only target patients who are ineligible or not benefiting from currently approved CFTR modulator therapies. On the flip side, the good thing about this gene therapy from the company is that it is being developed to target all CF patients regardless of mutation type. This 4D-710 aerosolized gene therapy utilizes a CMV173 promoter along with transgene expression of CFTR to increase the function of CFTR mRNA expression of epithelial cells.

Thus far, preliminary data has been good. That's because 2 out of 3 patients, with mild to moderate baseline lung function impairment had achieved ppFEV1 percentage improvement from baseline in a 12-month period, with the following doses and values:

1E15 vg dose of 4D-710 : +5%

2E15 vg dose of 4D-710 : +6%.

This is pretty good preliminary data, but the hope is that the expansion of additional patients will yield similar or superior data. That's because the 1E15 vg dose of this gene therapy was cleared for evaluation in the dose expansion portion of this phase 1/2 AEROW study. This portion is expected to begin during this 2nd half of 2024 period and from there, a catalyst opportunity is expected.

The release of the next interim results from this phase 1/2 study, using this specific dose of 4D-710, is expected in mid-2025. Again, the goal of this trial is to target the 15k worldwide patients who are ineligible or don't respond to current CFTR modulators. From there, there is an expansion opportunity that might be possible. It would be targeting 90k worldwide CF patients who are currently taking CFTR modulators. If the next interim data from this study is positive, then it is highly likely that a pivotal phase 3 trial for this program, will be initiated in the 2nd half of 2025.

Financials

According to the 10-Q SEC Filing, 4D Molecular Therapeutics had cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities of $589 million as of March 31st of 2024. The reason for the cash on hand is because of an upsized public offering it had completed back in February 2024. The net proceeds it raised from this offering were $281.2 million after deducting expenses.

It is in good hands in terms of its financial position, and this is because of the cash runway projection it has given. It believes that it has enough cash on hand to fund its operations into the 1st half of 2027. Its cash burn is about $38.2 million of cash per quarter.

Risks To Business

There are several risks that investors should be aware of before investing in 4D Molecular Therapeutics. The first risk to consider would be regarding development of 4D-150 for the treatment of patients with Wet-AMD. That's because a phase 3 trial for this program is expected to be initiated in Q1 of 2025, barring positive feedback from the FDA. Even though it was shown that this gene therapy was able to help patients achieve an 89% reduction in mean annualized injection rate, that doesn't mean that a similar or better outcome will be observed upon completion of the soon-to-be initiated phase 3 pivotal study.

A second risk to consider would be in terms of the advancement of 4D-150 for the treatment of patients with DME. That's because initial interim 24-week data from the phase 2 SPECTRA study, using this gene therapy to treat these patients, is expected in Q4 of 2024. There is no assurance that the interim results to be released from this study will be positive, nor that the data produced will be enough to warrant continued development.

The third and final risk to consider would be the development of 4D-710 for the treatment of CF patients who are ineligible or intolerant to current CFTR modulators. The company moved forward with 1E15 vg as the dose to be used in the phase 2 expansion study. Interim data is expected to be released in the middle part of 2025.

There is no guarantee that the preliminary data achieved in the released interim analysis from the phase 1/2 AEROW study in June 2024 will be similar or superior to that which will be released at the next expected time point. Nor that this broad approach of targeting all CF patients, regardless of mutation type, will work out.

Conclusion

4D Molecular Therapeutics has done well to advance its pipeline with several ongoing studies, as I have noted above. I noted the potential and use of the R100 vector of 4D-150 to be developed for the treatment of patients with Wet-AMD and DME.

However, there is an even further expansion opportunity using this R100 vector for gene therapy and this would be with a candidate known as 4D-175. This particular candidate was given IND clearance from the FDA, so that the phase 1 GLAZE trial could be initiated. The early-stage study is going to use this candidate to treat patients with Geographic atrophy. This brings further evidence of the capability of its Therapeutic Vector Evolution Platform. Other possible expansion opportunities would be using the C102 vector for intravenous infusion in patients with cardiac disorders and the CNS “B-Series” vector targeting patients with central nervous system [CNS] disorders.