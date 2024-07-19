Tomra Systems ASA (TMRAY) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Tomra Systems ASA (OTCPK:TMRAY) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call July 19, 2024 2:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Daniel Sundahl - Head of Investor Relations
Tove Andersen - Chief Executive Officer
Eva Sagemo - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Fabian Jorgensen - Carnegie
Gaurav Jain - Barclays
Elliott Jones - Danske Bank

Daniel Sundahl

Good morning from us [ph] ladies and gentlemen. And welcome to TOMRA's Second Quarter Results Presentation for 2024. My name is Daniel Sundahl and I'm Head of Investor Relations. Today, CEO, Tove Andersen, will start by giving you the highlights of the quarter. And afterwards, CFO, Eva Sagemo will dive deeper into the numbers.

At the end of the presentation, as usual, we will open up for Q&A for participants in the team's webinar. A link to the team's webinar registration can be found in this morning's stock exchange release. But without further ado, I give the word to Tove.

Tove Andersen

Good morning from me as well and welcome to our second quarter presentation. Before I dive into the quarterly highlights, I wanted to do a bit of promotion for our Capital Markets Day. We will have a Capital Markets Day on September 5 in Alicante, Spain. There, we will give updates, me and my leadership team, on our businesses and our strategy. You will have the opportunity to join breakout sessions to have one-to-one engagements also with senior management and we will arrange a visit to one of our Food customers. So you will have the opportunity to visit a citrus packhouse in operations and really see live how our sorting and grading equipment is key for optimizing the production there. So I hope many of you will be able to join us there. But of course, there will also be an option to watch it live on the web. Registration closes at August 16. And for more information, please

