One of the things that I love most about analyzing companies is being able to upgrade them. With very few exceptions, there aren’t any companies that I don't want to see succeed. One business that I feel that's getting close to deserving of an upgrade is Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS). You see, back in late January of this year, I downgraded the firm from a "buy" to a "hold." This downgrade came after shares spiked 41% since my initial rating on the company. For context, the S&P 500 rose by only 10.8% over that same window of time. But after such a move higher, shares did not seem to offer much in the way of appreciation.

Since that time, the stock actually performed worse than I anticipated. While the S&P 500 is up another 12.5%, shares of Webster Financial have plunged 6.3%. This drop was likely driven by a couple of factors. For starters, when management announced financial results covering the first quarter of the 2024 fiscal year, they revealed deposits that were a bit lower than they were the prior quarter. In addition to this, a contraction of the company's net interest margin brought net interest income and net profits down year over year. This is part of the reason why, despite shares getting cheaper, I'm not ready to upgrade the firm just yet, even though shares are cheaper than many comparable institutions.

Assessing the pain

When I last wrote about Webster Financial in January, we had data covering through the end of 2023. But now, results extend through the first quarter of this year. Because of this, my emphasis on the company and its financial condition will center around first quarter figures. During that time, net interest income for the institution came in a bit weak, totaling $522.2 million compared to the $548.5 million reported one year earlier. The big driver behind this was a decline in the firm's net interest margin from 3.66% to 3.35%. Why all the companies benefited from a rise in the effective interest rate on its interest earning assets, that increase was only from 5.08% to 5.59%. By comparison, the weighted average interest rate on its interest-bearing liabilities popped up from 1.52% to 2.39%. This was largely the result of the bank being forced to increase how much it pays depositors from 1.11% on an annualized basis to 2.23%.

While net interest income suffered, the firm did benefit when it came to non-interest income. Although there were other factors as well, this improvement from $70.8 million to $99.4 million was largely the result of a decline in losses on investment securities from $16.7 million last year to $9.8 million this year, and from a surge in other income from $5.8 million to just shy of $33 million. The other income increase was mostly driven by an $11.7 million net gain on the sale of mortgage servicing rights, as well as other things like excess proceeds from bank owned life insurance policies, higher income from interest rate derivative activities, and a rise in fee income associated with its acquisition of Ametros earlier this year. For context, that business brought with it 24,000 members and $804 million in assets under custody.

Despite the improvement in non-interest income, net profits still managed to fall from $216.8 million to $212.2 million. This wasn't the only weak spot for the company. The value of deposits as of the end of the most recent quarter came in at $60.75 billion. That's a slight decrease from the $60.78 billion reported at the end of 2023. Fortunately, that's still well above the $54.05 billion that the company reported for 2022. As deposits fell, the value of loans on the company's books inched up, rising from $50.09 billion to $50.46 billion. The value of securities, meanwhile, managed to rise from $16.03 billion at the end of 2023 to $16.28 billion in the first quarter of this year.

There are other metrics that investors should be paying attention to as well. As an example, we need only look at cash on the company's balance sheet. Cash and cash equivalents came in at $1.55 billion in the most recent quarter. Unfortunately, that's down significantly from the $1.72 billion reported one quarter earlier. This comes at a time when debt increased from $3.87 billion to $4.94 billion. Fortunately, that debt figure is still below the $9.94 billion that debt peaked at during the first quarter of 2023. That time corresponded with the banking crisis that riled the economy. Many institutions in the banking sector purposely increased their debt balances in order to make sure they had plenty of cash on hand. Webster Financial was no exception to this.

When it comes to valuing the company, I'm pleased to say that the stock does now look attractively priced. Using 2023 net profits, we end up with a price to earnings multiple of 9.7. This is down from the 10.3 that the company was trading at when I downgraded it earlier this year. In the chart above, you can see how this stacks up against five similar firms. When I wrote about the company earlier this year, four of the five I compared it to were trading at multiples lower than it was. Now, Webster Financial is the cheapest of the six companies. In the next chart below, I did the same thing using both the price to book multiple and the price to tangible book multiple of all companies. From a price to book perspective, shares are the cheapest of the group. And when it comes to the price to tangible book approach, only one of the five firms is cheaper than it is. This compares to two of the five on a price to book basis and three of the five on a price to tangible book basis when I last wrote about the company in January.

When it comes to asset quality, the picture is rather mixed. In the first chart below, you can see the return on assets for our candidate, as well as for the five companies I am comparing it to. Four of the five rank lower than Webster Financial’s 1.15% reading. But in the subsequent chart, you can see the return on equity for each of the businesses. With a reading of 10.01%, Webster Financial ended up being lower than all but one of the five firms. This does create a rather mixed picture. But to me, how cheap shares are is more important at this time.

Takeaway

Fundamentally speaking, Webster Financial might not be doing the best. Revenue and profits are falling. There has been some contraction in deposits, loans, and cash. Debt has also risen. However, the company seems to be a higher quality prospect on a return on asset basis. Shares are also relatively cheap using each of the three metrics in this article. It's also worth noting that uninsured deposit exposure is a bit higher than I would like it to be at 34.1%. That compares to the 30% maximum threshold that I typically prefer. All combined, this paints a picture to me of a firm that's not yet ready for an upgrade, but that could warrant one if shares continue to decline.