Who's Buying These Higher-Risk Small Cap REITs?

PM Images

Big tech and artificial intelligence.

AI and big tech.

The Magnificent 7.

The Magnificent 3.

AI.

Big banks.

Donald Trump and/or Biden, and their perceived or actual effect on such-and-such or this-and-that.

That pretty much summarizes financial headlines this year.

And while I understand the benefits of staying abreast of such topics, they’re not the only ones worth paying attention to.

So it’s a shame that they’re falling by the wayside.

There are plenty of great companies outside the obvious AI sphere that are worth talking about. Moreover, many of them are trading at great prices.

For now.

They’re not going to be trading at great prices forever, though. One of these days – maybe tomorrow. Maybe in September, when the Fed is expected to cut rates. Maybe after January, under a different, more business-friendly administration – these companies will start getting recognized for the work they’re doing.

And then their stocks will rise.

In fact, that’s already happening. Look at what happened on Tuesday. While most people focused on the Dow (DJI) surging by 742.76 – and the Nasdaq (COMP:IND) rising just 0.2% — the small-cap focused Russell 2000 (RTY) had its heyday…

Up a whopping 3%.

Moreover, that came on top of four previous up days in a row. To quote CNBC on Tuesday:

“The rotation from mega-cap technology shares into small-cap and cyclical stocks began a week ago when June’s consumer price index showed the lowest inflation in three years. The reading was seen as a sign that inflation was nearing the Federal Reserve’s 2% target, and the central bank might be able to lower interest rates.”

Again… That’s on a possibility.

What will happen to small-cap companies when it becomes a reality?

Don’t Be Foolish, but There’s Also No Need to Fall Behind

I don’t like to be behind obvious trends.

If there’s a viable, sensible opportunity to buy in before everyone else gets a clue, then I want to at least be aware of it… if not act on it altogether. And I imagine that’s your mindset too.

This doesn’t mean we want to be foolish, falling for hype and fads that go just as quickly as they come. I always want to see proof that a product or practice is sustainable before I commit any reasonable amount of money to it.

That’s why I don’t tend to invest in startups and IPOS. And when I do invest in them, it’s with tiny allotments.

Occasionally, I’ll admit, this cautious approach comes back to bite me, as was the case with Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR). While its shares have lost over half of its value since November 2021, it’s still up enormously since its stock market debut in late 2016.

I passed on that opportunity in the beginning because it was unproven. And I had to admit I made the wrong call in May 2021.

However, that example is an outlier. I’ve dodged plenty more bullets in my life with my more cautious approach, leaving me more than happy, healthy, and wealthy staying the course.

All the evidence I’ve seen and experienced first-hand tells me that most retirees and other limited-income investors are better off taking this tendency to the max by owning only (or very nearly so) the highest-quality companies available.

They don’t have the time or resources to play games with their money, which is why they shouldn’t.

I actually don’t advocate being financially foolish for anyone. But if you do have more room to run in this regard, then there are more reasonable investment options to choose from.

Play It “Small” for Bigger Results

This is where small-caps can come in.

The risks they include are higher than if you’re dealing with larger, more established companies like, say, Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT).

That real estate investment trust, or REIT, is a stock market stalwart with over 50 consecutive years of not just paying its dividend but raising it. It’s hard for any company to beat that level of safety and security, much less one with only 10 or 15 years of stock market existence.

Then again, it’s also harder for FRT to grow in sizable ways. From this angle, small-cap stocks have the advantage.

To quote Warren Buffett on the subject from the turn of the century:

“It’s a huge structural advantage not to have a lot of money… The universe I can’t play in has become more attractive than the universe I can play in. I have to look for elephants. It may be that the elephants are not as attractive as the mosquitoes. But that is the universe I must live in.”

In other words, you can make more sizable profits from well-placed “little” companies with more room to grow.

Now, for my part, I still want to see a track record of intelligent market moves with management who know how to continue that growth. And even when I find that, I’m still not going to make small-caps the majority of my portfolio.

But considering my personal financial position and temperament, I can’t help but find the following small-cap REITs intriguing.

I’m curious to see what you think about them, too.

Global Self Storage (SELF) – Market Cap: $56.0 million

SELF is an internally managed real estate investment trust that specializes in the acquisition, redevelopment, and operation of self-storage properties in the United States.

The company has a market cap of approximately $56.0 million and a portfolio made up of 13 properties totaling 967,936 leasable SF that contain over 7,000 self-storage units.

As of the end of 2023, SELF’s properties were located in: Connecticut, Indiana, Illinois, New York, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Oklahoma, and South Carolina.

The company targets secondary or tertiary markets, primarily in the Midwest and Northeast, but also in the Mid-Atlantic and South Central regions of the country.

In many cases, SELF looks for under-managed properties that can be acquired and improved through its professional management and best practices.

SELF - IR

The self-storage market in the U.S. is highly fragmented, which presents acquisition, value-add, and third-party management opportunities.

There are roughly 52,300 self-storage properties in the U.S., nearly 78% of which are owned by a non-REIT entity and 65% that managed by independent operators without the same resources or access to capital as a publicly traded REIT.

Only 22.5% of the U.S. self-storage market is controlled by well-capitalized organizations, which consist of 4 publicly traded REITs and U-Haul. This leaves a long runway for growth for a well-capitalized company that can act as a consolidator in the sector.

With a market cap of $56.0 million, SELF is tiny compared to its larger self-storage peers. Targeting secondary markets enables the company to compete with more local, mom & pop, operators, giving SELF a competitive advantage in many of these secondary markets.

SELF - IR

SELF offers various self-storage solutions including climate-controlled, drive-up, and indoor units, as well as outdoor spaces for vehicles, boats, and RVs.

Nearly 60% of the company’s portfolio consists of traditional drive-up storage, 33% consists of climate-controlled storage, and 8% consists of covered and outdoor storage for cars, RVs, and boats.

Additionally, SELF’s properties have modern amenities such as touchpad gate access, 24/7 security monitoring, on-site property managers, and rental and payment kiosks.

SELF - IR

During 1Q-24, the company reported total revenues of $3.0 million, unchanged from the same period in 2023. Year-over-year funds from Operations (“FFO”) fell -18.3% to $0.8 million, or $0.08 per share and Adjusted FFO fell 14.7% to $0.9 million, or $0.08 per share.

Same-store revenues were unchanged from a year ago and same-store net operating income (“NOI”), fell by 5.7%, to $1.8 million.

Same-store occupancy improved year-over-year. At the end of 1Q-24, the metric was reported at 91.3%, compared to same-store occupancy of 87.9% at the end of the first quarter in 2023.

Same-store average tenant duration of stay was roughly 3.3 years at the end of 1Q-24.

Given that both same-store and total revenues were unchanged from a year ago, the sharp decline in FFO and AFFO indicates margins were impacted by rising expenses during the quarter.

Management commented that during the quarter, there was a one-time, non-recurring expense related to cybersecurity and technology investments.

Additionally, the company’s marketing expenses increased due to its digital advertising campaign and there were general inflationary increases that added to the company’s operating expenses.

Of note, management pointed out that property insurance and property taxes were a material source of increased expenses and that these factors, along with inflation, are impacting the industry as a whole.

SELF - IR

Since 2019 SELF has had an average AFFO growth rate of 5.34% and an average dividend growth rate of 1.87%. AFFO per share fell by -7% in 2023, but there is an expectation that AFFO will increase by 3% in 2024.

There is only 1 analyst on FAST Graphs forecasting AFFO to increase in 2024 for this company. Given the decline in FFO and AFFO reported in first quarter, I am not as optimistic.

The company has plenty of dividend coverage with a 2023 AFFO payout ratio of 72.50% and currently pays a dividend yield of 5.80%. The stock is trading at a P/AFFO of 12.33x, compared to its normal AFFO multiple of 13.87x.

We rate Global Self Storage a Spec Buy.

FAST Graphs

Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (PSTL) – Market Cap: $332.4 million

PSTL is a net lease REIT that specializes in properties leased and used by the United States Postal Service (“USPS”).

Postal Realty is the only publicly traded REIT with an exclusive focus on the acquisition and management of USPS properties with a portfolio that holds various property types including Last-Mile, Flex, and Industrial.

The company has a market cap of approximately $332.4 million and a portfolio comprising 1,543 properties that contain roughly 6.0 million interior SF across 49 U.S. states and 1 Territory.

As a group, PSTL’s properties constitute a significant part of the logistics network in the U.S. with critical infrastructure used in e-commerce and last-mile delivery.

As previously mentioned, PSTL has a range of property types.

Last-Mile properties are less than 2,500 interior SF and are used to complete the last leg of shipping. Typically, packages will be shipped to a regional hub and then directed to the last-mile property where it can be delivered to its final destination.

Flex properties range between 2,500 and 50,000 interior SF and typically include a mix of warehouse, office, and / or retail space. Flex properties have some combination of space that allows the property to be utilized for multiple functions. An example might be a post office with a front counter for customer service along with common warehousing features such as high ceilings, overhead doors, and loading docks.

Industrial properties owned by PSTL are 50,000 interior SF or larger and consist of large distribution centers that serve as down-flow mail facilities. Once a package arrives at an industrial distribution center, it is organized and grouped for downstream delivery.

PSTL’s largest property type is flex buildings, which totals 3.1 million interior SF, or 51.67% of the company’s total leasable SF. Industrial properties make up 26.67% of the company’s portfolio and last-mile makes up 21.67%.

PSTL - IR

As e-commerce has matured and grown over the years, services handled by USPS have proven to be a critical part of the logistics network, and in particular vital to last-mile deliveries.

Large carriers like UPS, FedEx, Amazon, and DHL all rely and use the USPS’s logistics network daily.

The 31,000+ USPS facilities make up the largest retail distribution network in the U.S., with 167 million delivery points serviced by the Postal Service. In total, 44% of the world’s mail is processed and / or delivered by USPS.

Real estate ownership of Postal Facilities is highly fragmented, which presents an opportunity for consolidation. Properties owned by PSTL only represent roughly 6% of the 92 million interior SF privately owned market within the U.S.

PSTL - IR

PSTL’s most recent earnings report shows that during the first quarter of 2024, the company generated $16.6 million of rental income, compared to rental income of $14.5 million that was earned in the first quarter of 2023.

The company generated $5.5 million in FFO during 1Q-24, or $0.20 per share, and AFFO came in at $6.9 million, or $0.25 per share. Total FFO and AFFO increased year-over-year, but on a per-share basis, the earning metrics fell by roughly 5% and 8%, respectively.

The company invested $18.5 million during 1Q-24 to acquire 29 USPS facilities at a weighted average cap rate of 7.8% (excluding closing costs). The 1Q acquisitions puts PSTL on track to meet its 2024 acquisition guidance of $80.0 million.

During the first quarter, the company collected 100% of its contractual rents and ended the quarter with a portfolio occupancy of 99.6%.

PSTL provided an update on its balance sheet and financial position in the release. The company has sufficient liquidity with $2.6 million of cash and reserves and $134.0 million of availability on its revolving credit facility.

Postal Realty has strong debt metrics as well, with a net debt to adjusted EBITDA of 5.8x and a long-term debt to capital ratio of 51.40%. The company’s debt is 94% fixed rate and has a W.A. interest rate of 4.21% with a W.A. term to maturity of 3.8 years.

PSTL - IR

Postal Realty recently went public in 2019, but the company has been leasing space to the USPS since the early 1980s. The company owns an essential last-mile logistics network, has extremely stable occupancy, and a very reliable tenant in the USPS.

While some people might question the financial health of the Postal Service, the government won’t allow the mail to stop. Plus, USPS’ lease payments only account for a small portion of its operating expenses.

In an interview with Nareit back in 2021, Andrew Spodek, the CEO of Postal Realty said:

“Our properties are currently 100% occupied and have averaged a 98% retention rate for the past 10 years. Despite the headlines and confusion, the USPS is a creditworthy tenant whose total gross lease payments accounted for less than 2% of its expenses in 2020.”

PSTL may not own trophy properties, but what it does have is a mission-critical logistics network that is vital for last-mile delivery in the United States. They have a very reliable tenant that pays its rent on time, through government shutdowns, recessions, and even during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Over the last several years, the company has had an average AFFO growth rate of 1.29% and a compound dividend growth rate of 3.61%.

The company pays a 6.58% dividend yield that is covered with a 2023 AFFO payout ratio of 88.79% and its stock is currently trading at a P/AFFO of 14.03x, compared to its normal AFFO multiple of 15.62x.

We rate Postal Realty Trust a Spec Buy.

FAST Graphs

Clipper Realty Inc. (CLPR) – Market Cap: $64.0 million

CLPR is an internally managed diversified REIT that specializes in the acquisition and management of multifamily and commercial properties in New York City.

The company has a market cap of approximately $64.0 million and a portfolio of residential and commercial properties located in Manhattan and Brooklyn that consists of the following:

Tribeca House in Manhattan - (Residential / Retail)

Flatbush Gardens in Brooklyn - (Residential)

141 Livingston Street in Brooklyn - (Office)

250 Livingston Street in Brooklyn – (Office / Residential)

Aspen in Manhattan – (Residential / Retail)

Clover House in Brooklyn – (Residential)

10 West 65th Street in Manhattan – (Residential)

1010 Pacific Street in Brooklyn – (Residential)

Dean Street Property in Brooklyn – (development project – Residential / Retail).

Some of CLPR’s more notable properties include the Tribeca House in Manhattan. It consists of 2 high-rise buildings containing roughly 483,000 SF of residential space and 77,000 SF of retail space. Another is the Aspen in Manhattan, which is a 7-story property containing both residential and retail space with roughly 166,000 SF of residential gross leasable area (“GLA”) and 21,000 SF of retail GLA.

CLPR - IR

CLPR has two reportable segments, including its residential rental and commercial rental properties. The company derives the majority of its revenue from the rents received from its residential properties.

In 2023, approximately 70% of the company’s revenues were generated from its apartment properties, while the remaining 30% came from the company’s commercial and retail properties.

For the first quarter of 2024, the company saw its revenues increase by $2.1 million, or 6.2%, to $35.8 million, compared with total revenue of $33.7 million in the first quarter of 2023.

Total FFO during the quarter was reported at $4.7 million, compared to a loss in funds from operations of $264K during 1Q-23.

AFFO during 1Q-24 was reported at $5.9 million, or $0.14 per share, compared with AFFO of $4.5 million, or $0.11 per share in the first quarter of 2023.

The company provided an update on its balance sheet during the earnings release. At the end of the first quarter, CLPR’s notes payable totaled $1.2 million, a slight increase over the total debt reported in the previous quarter.

When I started researching Clipper Realty, one of the first things that jumped out at me was the amount of debt the company carries. CLPR has a long-term debt to capital ratio of 99.86%, implying that almost all the company’s capital is funded by debt.

From looking at its 1Q-24 balance sheet, the company has total assets of $1,264.0 million compared to notes payable of $1,227.0 million.

CLPR - IR

The company’s debt metrics are concerning to me, with a 2023 net debt to EBITDA of 18.84x and an EBITDA to interest expense ratio of 1.40x.

While these metrics indicate a high level of debt compared to the company’s earnings, it appears that CLPR has been operating with similar amounts of leverage for the past several years, going back to 2015.

TIKR.com

Given the size of the company and the amount of leverage it employs there is elevated risk with CLPR, however, investors are well compensated for the risk with a AFFO yield of 13.02% and a dividend yield of 9.34%.

Since 2018, the company has had an average AFFO growth rate of 3.36%. Earnings were impacted by the pandemic, with AFFO per share falling by -24% in 2020 and -3% in 2021, however the company returned to growth with AFFO per share increasing by 22% in 2022 and then by 18% last year.

Analysts expect AFFO to come in flat during 2024 and then to fall by -7% in 2025. Even if this scenario plays out, the company’s dividend would still be well covered, as it currently has an AFFO payout ratio of 71.70%.

CLPR pays a 9.34% dividend yield and is trading at a P/AFFO of 7.68x, compared to its normal AFFO multiple of 21.43x.

We rate Clipper Realty a Spec Buy.

FAST Graphs

In Closing

One of the great things about investing in small caps is that they’re under-analyzed and garner less institutional support.

Simply put, they “fly under the radar” and can oftentimes generate potential for growth over the long term.

It's obvious that the tradeoff for investing in large-cap stocks can be easily traced back to institutional buyers.

With so much attention from ETFs, mutual funds, and the like, large cap stocks get more analyst coverage and much lower risk tolerances.

Alternatively, undervalued small caps can be viewed as higher-risk bets.

So, riddle me this…

Who's buying these higher-risk REITs?

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.