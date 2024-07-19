Boom Times At SL Green

Jul. 19, 2024 5:52 PM ETSL Green Realty Corp. (SLG) StockSLG.PR.I
Long Player profile picture
Long Player
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • SL Green's office business is booming while the rest of the industry struggles.
  • Second quarter accomplishments include leasing over 66,000 retail square feet and announcing sales totaling $691 million.
  • Management slightly raised cash flow guidance and plans to expand internationally.
  • Office leasing exceeds 1.4 million square feet.
  • The stock price has more than doubled since the bottom.
  • This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, Oil & Gas Value Research. Learn More »
Midtown Manhattan skyline, New York city, USA

Matteo Colombo

SL Green (NYSE:SLG) management never got the memo about the supposed downturn in "office." Let's hope they never get it as business is absolutely booming while the rest of the industry has a very different story.

Here is a summary

I analyze oil and gas companies, related companies, and SL Green in my service, Oil & Gas Value Research, where I look for undervalued names in the oil and gas space. I break down everything you need to know about these companies -- the balance sheet, competitive position and development prospects. This article is an example of what I do. But for Oil & Gas Value Research members, they get it first and they get analysis on some companies that is not published on the free site. Interested? Sign up here for a free two-week trial.

This article was written by

Long Player profile picture
Long Player
21.96K Followers

Long Player believes oil and gas is a boom-bust, cyclical industry. It takes patience, and it certainly helps to have experience. He has been focusing on this industry for years. He is a retired CPA, and holds an MBA and MA.

He leads the investing group Oil & Gas Value Research. He looks for under-followed oil companies and out-of-favor midstream companies that offer compelling opportunities. The group includes an active chat room in which Oil & Gas investors discuss recent information and share ideas. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SLG either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Disclaimer: I am not an investment advisor, and this article is not meant to be a recommendation of the purchase or sale of stock. Investors are advised to review all company documents and press releases to see if the company fits their own investment qualifications.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About SLG Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
EPS
PE
Div Rate
Yield
Short Interest
Market Cap
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on SLG

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SLG
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News