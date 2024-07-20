Google, Tesla Amid Earnings Deluge, Trump Talks Crypto, And Paris Olympics

The spotlight next week will be on the second quarter earnings season, with investors set to receive a deluge of reports from scores of high-profile companies. Of those, two members of the "Magnificent 7" club will garner the most attention - Google-parent Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG), (NASDAQ:GOOGL) and electric vehicle maker Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Other companies on the docket include top U.S. telecom Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ), soft drink behemoth The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO), parcel delivery giant United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS), car manufacturers General Motors Company (GM) and Ford Motor Company (F), chipmaker QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM), and legacy tech firm International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM).

The economic calendar in the week ahead will be relatively light, with the focus on Friday's personal income and outlays update for June. That report will contain a reading on the Federal Reserve's favorite inflation gauge - the core personal consumption expenditures price index. In terms of investor events, the Bitcoin 2024 Conference in Nashville, Tenn. will grab eyeballs from July 25 to 27, where speakers include Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, ARK Invest's Cathie Wood, and whistleblower Edward Snowden.

Another notable development will be the start of the Paris Olympics, with the opening ceremony slated for July 27. Stocks such as Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) - whose NBCUniversal will be broadcasting the iconic sporting event - and fuboTV Inc. (FUBO), along with NIKE, Inc. (NKE) and Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB), are expected to see boosts from the quadrennial games.

