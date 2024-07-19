JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has continued to be punished by the market as the company faces a loss of exclusivity on major drugs and a debt-fueled binge of acquisitions in an attempt to balance that out. As we'll see throughout this article, investors are too panic-ed about the long term, and the company has strong long-term shareholder return potential.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Q1 2024 Results

The company had a strong first quarter, showing the strength of its overall asset portfolio.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Investor Presentation

The company saw 8% revenue growth in its growth portfolio, which supported overall revenue growth from $11.3 billion to $11.9 billion. The company does have some major patent expirations coming up which have spooked investors, however, overall, it continues to generate growing revenue. The company has also had some major regulatory approvals and clinical milestones.

These will help support long-term portfolio growth.

Bristol-Myers Squibb KarXT

Among the company's assets that it is working to help with diversification are its massive and recently closed almost $14 billion acquisition of KarXT.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Investor Presentation

The company sees this as a potential company-maker drug with massive potential peak sales. Potential peak sales are expected to potentially pass $6 billion, with a massive untapped potential market. The data is compelling and the company is hoping to see a potential launch of the drug by year-end. We want to highlight that even late-stage acquisitions are risky.

The drug is an exciting addition to the company's portfolio and if it can get anywhere near peak sales estimations, it will be a strong addition to the company's growth portfolio.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Guidance

Bristol-Myers Squibb's guidance highlights its commitment to generating returns and managing its business.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Investor Presentation

The company continues to expect a low single-digit increase in revenues, relatively exciting at a time when investors are concerned about the death about its flagship products. The company's non-GAAP EPS not counting the acquisition is $7.3 / share, putting its P/E well into single-digits and enabling strong shareholder returns.

The company's guidance is what will enable it to drive future shareholder returns.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Segment Performance

The company's segment performance is visible below.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Investor Presentation

The company's best-selling drug, Revlimid, is facing generic competition and makes up more than 10% of its annual revenue. Revenue is expected to decline from this drug in the coming years. Eliquis and Opdivo, which combined with Revlimid, make up more than 50% of the company's revenue, also face patent expiration in the coming years.

The company has some other patents on Opdivo that will hopefully help delay expiration and despite being in the growth portfolio, sales are down YoY. It's not surprising that investors are worried, but this is still several years away and the company has other exciting drugs.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Capital Allocation

Meanwhile, the company has a manageable net debt of $45 billion and is continuing to drive shareholder returns.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Investor Presentation

The company is continuing to generate billions in cash annually, despite some volatility, and is planning to continue debt pay-down to avoid rolling over into higher interest rates. The company has closed on various acquisitions to diversify its asset base, so it's important for it to see those assets pay out for investors.

The company plans to continue its almost 6% dividend yield and has $5 billion in remaining authorization, equivalent to more than 6% of its market capitalization. The company's cash flow can comfortably afford this dividend and support overall shareholder returns.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Shareholder Returns

This provides a picture of the company's ability to provide returns.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Investor Presentation

The company is generating growing revenue. The company's EPS was impacted by its recent acquisition (diluted EPS from acquired IPR&D) but without that, the company's quarterly EPS was $1.90 non-GAAP. The company saw a slight decrease in its margins and increase in operating expenses, but it was supported by rapid growth in revenue.

The impact of the company's buybacks are also clear, with its diluted share count dropping almost 5% YoY. Given the company's reduced share price and higher yields, we'd like to accelerate buybacks, and its position with a single digit P/E.

Thesis Risk

The largest risk to our thesis is the company's upcoming patent expirations and its work to handle them. There's no guarantee that it'll be able to successfully do so, and such investments are a difficult business. That could substantially hurt the company's ability to drive long-term shareholder returns going forward.

Conclusion

Bristol-Myers Squibb is a company in a tough spot. It's clearly fallen out of favor with the market, not particularly surprising given some looming patent expirations. However, the company also trades at a single digit P/E, has continued strong cash flow, an exciting growth portfolio, and several years before patent expiration for its more popular drugs.

The company retains a strong pipeline and is committed to shareholder returns. We'd like to see it pickup buybacks at the current time, but total debt might delay that. Regardless, we still expect the company to generate strong long-term shareholder returns from its current valuation, making it a good investment.

