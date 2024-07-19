Morsa Images/DigitalVision via Getty Images

I'm a fan of asset allocation ETFs that give exposure to multiple asset classes with the single click of a buy button. They are convenient, automatically rebalance, and can be set it and forget it type investments long-term. If you're a conservative investor and are looking for a fund that can automatically be your entire portfolio, you may want to consider the iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOK). This fund is designed to provide a low-risk, broadly diversified basket of global equity and fixed-income markets. Its underlying index is designed to provide exposure to a 70/30 allocation across a range of iShares funds, with a conservative risk profile.

A Look At The Holdings

AOK's asset allocation includes a mix of fixed income and equity funds, weighted by risk relative to risk tolerance. The fixed income slice, which accounts for almost 70 percent, is made up of the iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) and the iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (IAGG). IUSB is an ETF that provides diversified exposure to the US investment-grade market, including treasuries, government-related bonds, corporate bonds, and securitized debt. IAGG is a proxy for international bonds (at a considerably lower weighting than IUSB).

We can see from the holdings that AOK includes large, mid, and small-cap equity funds that are US-centric, with a roughly 10% allocation to international proxies across developed and emerging markets (note that these are not currency hedged). Overall, I like the mix here. It's nothing too exotic, and the asset allocation weightings mean that this is a fund that likely won't go through a severe drawdown - critical if you're a conservative investor.

If we do a look through the geographic exposures of the fund, the US makes up the largest allocation at nearly 69%, with Japan a distant 2nd. Not surprising here, and while it's not huge international diversification, it's still good to see some here.

It's worth noting that with funds like this, you aren't making a "call" on markets and which asset class is better or worse than another. This is about getting a well-rounded mix of funds weighted by risk tolerance in a simple package without the need for a financial advisor.

Peer Comparison

It's worth comparing AOK to the iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (AOM) which has comparatively more equity exposure but conceptually is doing the same thing as an asset allocation one-stop fund of funds. AOM has clearly outperformed when we look at the price ratio of AOK to AOM, but that's okay because the target audience for that fund are those investors who are willing to take on more risk.

Pros and Cons

The good news is that AOK provides a quick and cheap way for an investor to build a highly diversified core portfolio - delivering exposure to a range of asset classes and geographies from a single fund. AOK also keeps portfolio management requirements to a minimum due to its conservative tilt and relatively high portion of fixed-income securities. This makes AOK an uncomplicated, cost-effective solution that would suit highly risk-averse investors or even someone close to retirement.

But it's worth asking whether AOK could ultimately help you reach your goals. The reduced exposure to equities means that the fund is likely to underperform more growth-focused asset allocation solutions in the long term. And because the fund uses ETFs as its underlying investments, it's introducing an extra layer of fees that could affect returns over time. Again - because I view this as a bit of a replacement for working with a financial advisor who would do his or her own asset allocation, that extra layer of fees may actually be less than working with an advisor who charges, say, 1%.

Conclusion

iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF is definitely not a bad fund by any means, and there's a lot of merit to using it. The iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF provides low-cost, broadly diversified exposure to global equity and fixed-income markets. If you want to skip a financial advisor for asset allocation decision-making, this might be a fund you can use for just that on a self-directed basis.