In May, I believed that there were promising developments happening in the case of Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI). These came after the company was contemplating a reversal of the Sound United deal two years after this deal was announced.

Early in the summer, the company kept on fighting with its activist investor, with this fight intensifying, and the number of press releases on the topic dominating the news flow.

This triggered management into providing solid preliminary second quarter results, while it brought upbeat news on the Sound divestment as well, yet it is the uncertainty of the proxy fight which weighs on the shares here.

Non-Invasive Medtech

Masimo was founded back in the eighties, and it has developed manufacturing and marketing expertise in non-invasive monitoring systems. In particular, this relates to measurement through motion and lower perfusion arterial blood oxygen saturation, as well as pulse rate monitoring.

Performing such measurements in stable conditions is relatively easy, yet when people are moving, this is when traditional methodologies deliver unreliable results.

The company has been a big success, as the company went public in 2007 at just $17 per share, with shares breaking the $100 mark in 2017, only to hit highs around $300 per share in 2021. These shares plunged from $300 to the $150 mark in just a few months' time, amidst the sell-off in the technology sector early in 2022, as well as the announcement of a $1.02 billion deal for Sound United.

Shares of Masimo actually lost about $5 billion in value in response to this $1 billion deal, with Sound actually adding about a billion in sales and $125 million in EBITDA. This made the share price reaction look like a gigantic overreaction.

A Tumultuous Ride

Following the purchase of Sound, the company grew 2022 sales to $2.04 billion. This was comprised out of an 8% increase in the core healthcare sales business which was responsible for $1.34 billion in sales, with Sound contributing $700 million in sales (for part of the year). Earnings were reported at $459 million, as net debt of three quarters of a billion dollars was manageable.

The company guided for 2023 sales around $2.44 billion, comprised out of $1.46 billion in healthcare sales and nearly a billion in Sound revenues. With earnings power seen close to $5 per share, shares recovered to the $200 mark by spring of last year, as investors grew more upbeat.

A softer operating performance, perhaps in part due to a distracting proxy fight, made shares fall to the $70s in the fall of 2023. This came after earnings power was trending closer to just $2 per share. At the same time, some positive developments took place as well. The FDA granted clearance for ORi, Masimo's non-invasive and continued parameter. Moreover, the International Trade Commission recommended a limited exclusion order for Apple Watches infringing on Masimo patents.

In the end, 2023 revenues were reported at just $2.05 billion, with GAAP earnings of $81 million coming in at just $1.51 per share, with adjusted earnings posted at $3.79 per share. This adjusted earnings number looked quite fair, not impacted by huge stock-based compensation expenses, for instance, although a litigation charge related to the battle with Apple is quite recurring here.

The company guided for 2024 revenues to stabilize, seeing revenues at a midpoint of $2.11 billion. Adjusted earnings were actually seen down a bit to $3.44-$3.60 per share, all while net debt came down to $709 million.

The company posted a tougher first quarter in May, with sales down 13% to $493 million, as even core healthcare revenue were down 2% to $339 million, with non-healthcare revenues down 30% to $153 million. All this drove a twenty-six cents decline in adjusted earnings to $0.77 per share. Despite the softer results, the company actually hiked the lower end of the full year sales guidance to $2.055 billion, with earnings now seen at a midpoint of $3.62 per share.

The company indicated furthermore that all options were on the table regarding the Sound assets and while the company likely would take a financial hit (compared to the purchase price), that was really considered a positive. With 54 million shares trading at $120, the company was valued around $6.5 billion at the time, for a $7.2 billion enterprise valuation.

If we assume that net debt could be wiped out with the monetization of Sound, the core healthcare business traded near 5 time sales. With the core business able to earn more than $5 per share, pre the deal for Sound, all this looked quite compelling. With shares trading at $120, and net debt potentially be wiped out by the Sound divestment, a low twenty times earning multiple looked reasonable for a solid healthcare business.

Moreover, margin expansion of its core healthcare business might be in the works as the company outsourced production, with the Apple situation being a potential positive wild card.

The Fight Intensifies

Since May, shares on a net basis have come down another 10% to $107 at this point, after the news flow was quite eventful in recent times.

In June, the proxy fight continued and in fact intensified as the board issued a letter to its shareholders to vote for its candidate. That fight turned rather ugly and later in the month the company provided a presentation, targeting adjusted earnings to top $8 per share by 2029.

Moreover, the company indicated that a JV partner would be willing to acquire Sound for $850-$950 million, implying a relatively modest loss on these activities after they were acquired for just over a billion in 2022.

In July, the company reported preliminary second quarter results up 9% to $496 million, with healthcare revenues up 22% to $344 million, as Sound revenues were down 13% to $152 million.

The fight continues recently, causing Masimo to postpone the annual meeting amidst a lawsuit again activist investor Politan, as the fight is very public and intense. On the contrary, Politan actually claimed that Glass Lewis, a leading proxy advisory firm, urged to vote for it candidates in this proxy fight.

What Now?

Given all these developments, I am constructive on the Masimo Corporation business, although the proxy fight could and will distract from the core healthcare business. Moreover, an adverse outcome of the proxy fight could really impact the investment case as well, likely weighing on the shares here. This is not offset by the relatively solid second quarter revenue update, and upbeat news about a potential JV partner for the Sound activities.

Given all this, I am performing a balancing act. I am happy to hold a modest position here, in fact, add upon this position. That said, I hope for a (more) peaceful resolution of the situation here, to unleash the core healthcare business.