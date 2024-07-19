Bally's Corporation: Making A Case For This Chicago Casino Developer Is Tough

Mlenny/E+ via Getty Images

Above: Chicago presumably has dream demos for an urban casino. But so did the Harrah's New Orleans project, which went bankrupt in 1995.

Premise: To really understand this stock, you need a bit of memory to track how it got to where it stands today as an oversized wannabe constructed from so-so legacy properties. It's okay, but at best a collection of orphaned casino hotels nobody wanted.

The city of Chicago and Bally's Corporation (NYSE:BALY) ("Bally") are origin friends. It is the genesis home of the old Bally Manufacturing Company, founded in 1932 to manufacture amusement games. The company tanked, and after a while was run by outside investors, the lead operator among whom was William O'Donnell.

Under O'Donnell's leadership, they developed the runaway success pinball machine named Ballyhoo. They branched out to slot machines and by the early sixties, 87% of all slots going into Vegas and overseas were Bally's. Some went to the gray market as well.

The company went public in 1969 based on the future of its slot machine business with its biggest international share of market. When Atlantic City ("AC") legalized gaming in 1976, there was a gold rush to build or renovate dowager properties from the town's golden age in the twenties and thirties. Bally craved the slot business, but vowed to enter actual casino operations.

So in 1977, the old Marlborough and Blenheim hotels were renovated into Bally Park Place Inc. It emerged as a public company, part of Bally Manufacturing. Its CEO came from a New Jersey resort family who ran the place frugally, and it out earned most peers in the market. Tech advances in games spurred a boom in Bally Manufacturing sales, but the Park Place company was the biggest EBITDA producer in the corporate group:

The early Bally cashed in on the gigantic gold mine that was to become global Pac-Man madness. Add to this was the Bally Health Clubs, an acquired business which had national scope at the beginning of the club boom.

In 1987, in a greenmail defense against Donald Trump, it bought his Golden Nugget AC for $400m to circumvent a multiple ownership law in AC. Rebranded Bally's Grand.

I took over the senior marketing function. I left the company in 1990 to join Trump's big move to buy the giant Taj Mahal from TV talker Merv Griffin. After a shaky start due to excessive debt, we turned it profitable and salable. It was an exciting leadership property unlike anything else. Now it's a Hard Rock property. Its current CEO and I were industry colleagues.

Then in 2005, activist investor Arthur Goldberg, a trucking entrepreneur, bought Bally and added it to his growing empire of casinos and hotels. But by 2000, Goldberg had passed away at an early age and his empire was broken up:

Bally eventually morphed into a hedge fund, Standard General, which wiped up control of all the Bally properties changing hands as fast as a blackjack dealer. And Standard is now the principal owner of the company and its Chicago development. Its Twin Rivers, a Providence-based casino owner, has changed its name to Bally's Corporation, joining the group.

Standard General soon moved to a plan to take Bally private as a pathway to gaining the financing to build the Chicago casino. K&F, small holders protesting the Standard Chicago plan as a loser, claimed its thin finances gave little chance of completion of the $1.7b project. Standard General's plan was to take Bally private, raising enough cash to complete the Chicago development. A small holder, also in the business of development, cried wolf. The claimed Standard's plan was a dead loser with a high chance of failure. Standard dropped the plan and finally found a credible partner.

Gaming & Leisure Properties REIT (GLPI) one of the leading REITs in gaming, came forth with a $2b investment that presumably could provide all the funds for the development. In effect, GLPI will become owner of the realty with a probable triple net lease in exchange for the financing.

In theory, BALY has another Chicago partner: It's the city.

Our premise in outlining this long, twisted tale is to bring context to the long orphan state of the company to where it now stands. Our premise is that the constant changes of ownership over the past near 50 years should be something of a warning to would-be buyers of the stock now based on the GLPI investment of $2b.

Bally is fundamentally composed of properties nobody wanted. Bally picked up the pieces and attempted to forge an international casino brand in brick and mortar and interactive gaming.

We believe Bally now faces a tough mission in bringing the Chicago property into positive EBITDAR territory by 2029 as its plan promises.

We have read bullish takes on the stock that we don't see as valid in the industry, as it is facing increasing competition both in brick and mortar and online.

Bally today operates 15 casinos, one golf course, and one racetrack. Not one of their properties can reasonably be considered a market leader. They are what they are: A collection of so-so products, barely having a strong growth profile. But its future is essentially wound around prospects for the Chicago casino (to be built on a renovated site originally owned by the Chicago Tribune newspaper). At the same time, the company is pledged to renovate and run the Vegas Tropicana, another example of a long orphaned stock nobody wanted. GLPI has a grip on the realty. But undertaking all this simultaneously would pressure the company trying to build its base business.

Bally is expanding at a bad time, with properties in general offering nothing unusual. The differences now between the times of its original entry are stark.

There are 15 casinos in Illinois, 9 of which are in easy distance from Chicago. Residents from the far suburbs, even exurbs of northern Illinois, have gambled on many of these properties since 1991. Originally legalized to operate boats only, recent legislation now allows conversion to land-based properties. That process is ongoing, with 10 hotels now in the process of conversion.

Above: A rendering of the proposed Bally IR to rise by 2026. It seems tempting, as renderings always are, but the task is a huge challenge.

Among them is the presence of tavern and truck stop video gaming terminals:

The tavern and truck stop factor. In response to cries of protests from statewide tavern and truck stop owners, the Illinois legislature passed a bill authorizing up to six Video gaming Terminals (read: Slot machines) in 10,000 locations. They now house 46,000 slot machines.

Then they recently raised gaming tax rates.

As part of a recent overall bill in gaming, the Illinois legislature raised gaming taxes across the board. That will bring the tax bill to every operator up from the prior base of 15% to a possible total depending on category of 40%.

1. However, in the early negotiations with the city and state, it is expected that the property might get a reduced special tax rate because its revenue will be directed to police and fire departments.

2. Clearly, GLPI has done the numbers and what they came up with satisfied their criteria for deals. If you do the basic math, you could mesmerize yourself into believing that even in a worst-case scenario it could work.

3. An ambitious projection of revenues for the Chicago property

Here's the published revenue projections for the new Chicago property, primarily in 2026E gaming win:

Slots $383m

Games: $249m

Other: $6m

Total: $633m year one.

That forecast is for a property with 500 rooms.

Total: So the proposed $1.7b casino hotel is expected to produce gaming win in its first full year of operations at the above-noted $633m, moving at a steady pace to over $885m by 2028. Bally has opened a temporary casino at the Mendinah Hall in downtown Chicago. The early results were near embarrassing. Former Mayor Lightfoot (no presumed expert in gaming) established estimates of win for the temp casino.

The actual totals embarrassingly fell 50% below the estimates of the initial win. It's a small sample, of course. It is unfair to judge the temporary casino's predictive value on what will happen in a first class property three years from now.

But forecasting the casino win in new properties in new urban markets can be a tricky business.

Once I recall in the mid-90's was the hottest product on the development schedule in the entire industry. It was the Harrah's Jazz project begun in New Orleans ("NO"). Noted for its deep dive devotion to predictive data and meticulous decision-making, Harrah's had no problem finding partners and projection runaway success for the hotel.

After all, any fool could tabulate the location as super prime for a casino. NO had a 150-year tradition of river boat gambling up and down the Mississippi. It had gaming houses, a reputation for serving the absolute best food in every major city in the South. It was constantly bathed in delivering its slogan The Big Easy. NO had superb jazz music, a consumer attitude that constantly proved its devotion to good times.

By 2006, tourist arrivals climbed to 3.7m, just one year after Hurricane Katrina.

The point here is that you must recognize a slam dunk when you see one from a mirage. Harrah's Jazz qualified as the latter in spades. Harrah's filed for bankruptcy in 1995. Currently, those who see a gold mine in Chicago might take another look at their assumptions.

Our point: Investors should not be overly impressed by the demos of Chicago. It has many of the great pluses any builder would want in a casino. Nothing has golden demos anymore. The US has over 1,300 casinos, the novelty is long gone.

What would-be investors now are best guided by is "Watch and wait."

A few data points to keep in mind before you buy:

Bally operating income: 2023: ($73.9m)

Net income: (17.3m)

Operating margin: (11.96)

Total debt: $3.6b.

2023 revenues: $2.45b up 8.5% aided by strong gains in its online business. But as we noted in that sector, Bally's Corporation faces at least 8 online competitors, and the two biggest leaders, DraftKings (DKNG) and FanDuel (FLUT), or FD, together hold 70% of the market.

The online Illinois betting market is crowded with financially superior, deeply embedded competitors.

A May 2024 revenue month tells a tale (Kentucky Derby month), selected for its punch rather than June. Hold percentages were all over the place.

Any share gains will encounter major costs that Bally can't reach for. Even EPSNBet entering the market with a massive existing database and all the money it needs, managed to finish third ($4.8m). Here is the rest: BetRivers, Midwest $7.6m, BetMGM $3.4m, FanDuel $43m, DKNG: $39m on lower hold. Hard Rock doubled to $4.6m for the May period.

Our objective here is plainly this: Although some reliable analysts can make the case for Bally at an average price of $11 TTM noting the potential of its online business, or the plans for its $1.7b Chicago development, we pass.

There are a myriad of urban problems already out there to contend with. The city has proven inept at controlling them with all its resources. Bally has enough on its hands running a casino in an urban world with great potential, but which has failed to prove it can.

At best, it is a watch list stock.

The online challenge

Some bullish analysts on the stock have cited a recent spurt online results for Bally. But reality suggests that building a case for the stock on the advance of online betting for a single month in a single market is a non-starter. Here's what the Illinois online betting revenue presents in context:

As in every market in the US, the two leaders, FanDuel and DraftKings, control near 70% of the win. There are now 8 platforms, including the two dominant sector leaders noted above. Illinois is the fourth-largest online gaming state in the nation. Nobody already possessing a fat share of the market is going anywhere.

Bally's Corporation stock is at best a HOLD now.

