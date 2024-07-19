GlacierBancorp, Inc. (GBCI) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Jul. 19, 2024 7:05 PM ETGlacier Bancorp, Inc. (GBCI) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
147.61K Followers

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GBCI) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call July 19, 2024 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Randy Chesler - President and Chief Executive Officer
Ron Copher - Chief Financial Officer
Byron Pollan - Treasurer
Tom Dolan - Chief Credit Administrator

Conference Call Participants

Matthew Clark - Piper Sandler
Jeff Rulis - D.A. Davidson
David Feaster - Raymond James
Kelly Motta - KBW
Brandon King - Truist
Andrew Terrell - Stephen

Operator

Good day, and thank you for standing by, and welcome to Glacier Bancorp's Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in listen-only mode. After the speaker's presentation, there'll be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.

Now I'd like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Randy Chesler, President and CEO of Glacier Bancorp. Please go ahead.

Randy Chesler

All right, thank you, Justin, and good morning, and thank you for joining us today. With me here in Kalispell this morning is Ron Copher, Chief Financial Officer; Byron Pollan, our Treasurer; Tom Dolan, our Chief Credit Administrator; Don Chery, our Chief Administrative Officer, and joining us on the phone is Angela Dose, our Chief Accounting Officer.

I'd like to point out that the discussion today is subject to the same forward-looking considerations starting on page 13 of our press release, and we encourage you to review this section. The positive trends that were evident in our first quarter came into sharper focus in the second quarter. We have strong EPS growth for the quarter, driven by lower non-interest and credit loss expense. Net income was $44.7 million for the quarter, which increased $12.1 million, or 37% from the prior quarter. Net interest margin grew 9 basis points from 2.59% in the prior quarter to 2.68%.

Recommended For You

About GBCI Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on GBCI

Trending Analysis

Trending News