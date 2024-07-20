2 REITs With Significant Insider Buying That Could See Further Upside

Jul. 20, 2024 9:30 AM ETXLRE, ADC, O, AHH2 Comments
The Dividend Collectuh profile picture
The Dividend Collectuh
4.65K Followers

Summary

  • The REIT sector being down over the past 2 years created buying opportunities not only for investors, but for management teams (insiders) as well.
  • Insider buying in REITs like Agree Realty and Armada Hoffler Properties indicates the REITs could be potentially undervalued.
  • ADC's share price appreciation may make them seem overvalued, but both Armada Hoffler Properties & Agree Realty may still be considered undervalued for long-term investors.
  • In my opinion, both REITs still have further room to run, even after their recent share price appreciation.
  • Investors that missed the boat may get another chance if history repeats itself in the coming months.

REIT concept and businessman with thumbs up

8vFanI/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

Since the latest CPI report, the market has been enthusiastic about interest rate cuts in the near future. One sector that has reacted positively to the news is one that I have been beating the drum

This article was written by

The Dividend Collectuh profile picture
The Dividend Collectuh
4.65K Followers
The Dividend Collectuh is not a registered investment professional nor financial advisor and these articles should not be taken as financial advice. This is for educational purposes only and I encourage everyone to do their own due diligence. I'm a Navy veteran who enjoys dividend investing in quality blue-chip stocks, BDC's, and REITs. I am a buy-and-hold investor who prefers quality over quantity and plans to supplement his retirement income and live off dividends in the next 5-7 years. I aspire to reach and help the hard working, lower and middle class workers build investment portfolios of high quality, dividend-paying companies. I also hope to give investors a new perspective to help them reach financial independence.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ADC, VICI, O either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
XLRE--
The Real Estate Select Sector SPDR® Fund ETF
ADC--
Agree Realty Corporation
O--
Realty Income Corporation
AHH--
Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc.
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News