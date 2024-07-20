2 REITs With Significant Insider Buying That Could See Further Upside

8vFanI/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

Since the latest CPI report, the market has been enthusiastic about interest rate cuts in the near future. One sector that has reacted positively to the news is one that I have been beating the drum on for over a year, the REIT sector (XLRE).

With higher for longer interest rates negatively impacting their share prices the past two years, many were trading at or below their pandemic lows, creating a great buying opportunity for investors.

Additionally, this also created an opportunity for some management teams as well, as some REITs saw heavy insider buying. In this article I list two REITs that saw heavy insider buying in the past 12 months, the most recent nearly a week ago. They also could have further room to run by the end of the year.

Why Insiders Buy?

Many of us know the statement made by Peter Lynch. To paraphrase this, he mentioned that insiders may sell their shares for a number of reasons, but usually when there's significant insider buying, they think the stock price will rise. This is usually the only reason they buy significantly on a price dip.

To be clear, this does not mean that individual investors should follow in their footsteps, but this is something I pay close attention to. Share prices can drop significantly for a number of reasons, and because REITs are interest rate sensitive, their share prices have been beaten down.

A big reason in my opinion is investors found it more attractive to buy a fixed-rate investment that would give them a 5% - 6% return on their money. This is a fair point, and I can understand why they may have elected to go that route. However, as a dividend investor, I'm all in on my companies as I consider them to be high-quality.

So, when their share prices touched new 52-week lows, I continued to buy. And over the past week my portfolio has enjoyed the rise in share prices, especially in my REIT holdings. But without further ado, let's get into the two picks.

#1 Agree Realty (ADC)

Agree Realty is one of my favorite REITs, and currently is my second largest REIT position, behind VICI Properties (VICI). One reason I like ADC is their smaller size in comparison to Realty Income (O). And while size does have its advantages, it also has its disadvantages.

Agree Realty has a strong portfolio consisting of some of the biggest and best retailers in the country. Unlike O, the REIT currently only owns investments in the United States. Maybe one day they will venture into other countries like in Europe, but I don't see this happening anytime soon.

With 69% investment-grade tenants and a ground lease portfolio consisting of 88% investment-rated tenants, the REIT is in a strong position with its recession-resistant portfolio. Their ground lease portfolio accounts for nearly 12% of total portfolio annualized base rent, giving them long, steady cash flows for the foreseeable future.

They also have one of the top balance sheets in the sector with a pro forma net debt to EBITDA of just 4.3x and no significant debt maturities until 2028. But the biggest thing we're here to talk about is the amount of insider buying over the past year.

In the chart below, you can see Agree Realty has seen a high amount of insider buying over the last 12 months with no insider selling whatsoever. In August of 2023 there was significant buying with more than 63k shares purchased and nearly 66k during the sell-off in September & October, two months where the market usually experiences a steep sell-off, likely due to tax-loss harvesting.

insiderscreener

Even when the share price recovered somewhat in December they continued to buy, purchasing nearly 18k shares. Their CEO Joey Agree, who often comments here on Seeking Alpha, last purchased shares in February and their former CEO Richard Agree and independent director made the last two transactions in May.

Month Shares Purchased AUG ‘23 63,300 SEP ‘23 61,800 OCT ‘23 4,000 DEC ‘23 17,650 JAN 10,500 FEB 62,000 MAR 450 MAY 21,000 Click to enlarge

This is in comparison to their closest peer and big brother, Realty Income, who saw no insiders purchase shares. Additionally, in the months of December and this past April, one director actually sold a total of 8.5k shares.

insiderscreener

Since the CPI report earlier this month, many REITs, especially Agree Realty, have seen some solid share price appreciation, up more than 8% before pulling back to around 4% currently. Furthermore, REITs may see further upside once interest rates are actually cut, which most anticipate will come in the next 2 months. Analysts anticipate a 93.5% chance as of now that rates will be 25 basis points lower in September.

Data by YCharts

#2 Armada Hoffler Properties (AHH)

Armada Hoffler Properties is a small-cap REIT with a market cap slightly above $1 billion at the time of writing. Unlike ADC, who invests primarily in retail properties, AHH's portfolio consist of those in the multi-family and office sectors, as well as retail properties. Their association with office properties is the reason why the REIT has such a low share price in my opinion.

They also have a significantly shorter track record in comparison to ADC, who went public in 1994. AHH IPO'd in 2013. But the latter has a strong roster of retail tenants like Kroger (KR) and Home Depot (HD). Their office properties are leased to well-known tenants as well like Huntington Ingalls Industries (HII) and banking giant, Morgan Stanley (MS).

Their office property association, in my opinion, has played a significant part in the REIT's discounted share price. Couple this with interest rates and uncertainty surrounding the return-to-work policy for businesses, you can see why AHH has performed poorly. However, their office property portfolio was solidly leased at 94%. Additionally, most of their buildings are newer and the REIT targets buildings with top-tier amenities to attract investment-rated tenants.

Although the return-to-work policy remains uncertain for businesses and office properties will likely continue to see lower vacancies in the medium-term, this is progress being made in the policy. According to Resume Builder, 1 in 4 companies plan to increase required workdays in office next year. And as time goes on, this could increase.

Despite headwinds however, management has taken advantage of the REIT's suppressed share price over the past 12 months. In the chart below you can see AHH experienced significant insider buying. Like ADC, management bought the dip during the sell-off in October of last year, but AHH didn't see nearly as much insider buying as Agree Realty.

However, management continued buying even when REIT share prices appreciated at the beginning of the year. And aside from one sale in May, management has continued to buy. The most recent purchase was roughly a week ago on July 11th, indicating the stock still may be undervalued.

Additionally, this month also happened to be the largest amount of insider buying over the last year with nearly 5.5k shares purchased. The second largest amount was back in October during the sell-off where insiders bought nearly 2300 shares.

insiderscreener

Month Shares Purchased OCT ‘23 2,259 JAN 1,918 MAR 6,216 APR 1,002 JUL 5,447 Click to enlarge

Comparing AHH to their closest peer Alexander & Baldwin (ALEX), the latter's insiders did not purchase nor sell any shares over the past year.

insiderscreener

Like Agree Realty, AHH's share price also reacted positively to the news of cooling inflation, up nearly 7% when news broke last week before falling back to roughly 2.5% currently. Moreover, if interest rates are actually cut this year as anticipated, REITs could potentially see further upside.

Data by YCharts

No one knows if REITs will see the same share prices they did back in 2020 & 2021. One reason is most don't anticipate interest rates to go back to their prior numbers before the pandemic. I am in no way trying to predict the future, but I do think some REITs share prices could trend higher from here.

History Repeats Itself?

If history repeats itself this year, then investors that missed the boat on buying REITs the past two years may get another chance in about 2 months. Looking at the chart below, February, May, and September are the worst months for stocks. September is the worst of the three with the highest negative return, down more than 1% in comparison to the other two negative months. Additionally, July is historically the best month for stocks, so there is potential for a sell-off in the near term.

yardeni

Are They Still Buys Now?

With the recent share price appreciation in the REIT sector, investors looking to start a position may consider the two REITs in this article valuations too rich at the moment. Agree Realty currently has a forward P/AFFO multiple of 16.2x at the time of writing, above the sector median's 15.94x.

This is in-line with their blended multiple of 16.23x, indicating they may be slightly overvalued. However, I will say I think ADC could see further upside despite the recent run-up in price. Currently, I still think ADC is a buy with further room to run. However, due to the price now trading closer to their 52-week high of $69.26, investors may consider adding on a pullback.

Fastgraphs

AHH has a forward multiple of 9.5x, well-below the sector median's 13.73x, indicating they may still be undervalued. Additionally, the REIT currently trades below their blended multiple of 12.21x. So, for investors looking to start a position here, I think AHH still offers a good buying opportunity if you're a long-term investor. However, you may get a better entry price in the coming months.

Fastgraphs

Conclusion

REITs have enjoyed some nice price appreciation over the past week or so. Additionally, once interest rates see multiple cuts in the coming months/years, this should benefit REIT prices as well as their growth. Furthermore, if they experience higher growth as a result of lower interest rates, their share prices could reach new highs over the next 12 - 24 months.

Of course this is all dependent on the new interest rate standard, and how much the FED decides to lower rates. Either way, investors who doubled down over the past two years will likely continue to enjoy some nice upside while collecting attractive and growing dividends while they wait.