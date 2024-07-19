CATH: Dubious Faith-Based ETF With High Fees, Sell

Summary

  • The Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF seeks to provide exposure to large-cap companies meeting the Socially Responsible Investment Guidelines for the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops.
  • While the Guidelines permit taking a minimal position in "mixed investments", CATH outright excludes stocks based on values relating to abortion, contraception, casinos, tobacco, and child labor, among others.
  • This may be acceptable to faith-based investors, but CATH seems to pick and choose when the exclusion criteria apply. Even today, it holds CVS Health, McKesson, and Altria Group.
  • Previous holdings include Amazon, Coca-Cola, and Las Vegas Sands, the latter of which certainly violates the Guidelines on gambling.
  • My recommendation is to save the 0.29% expense ratio and just hold an S&P 500 Index ETF. Alternatively, if abortion and contraception are important issues to you, SPXV is available at a fraction of the cost.

Pope holding a Bible

uzhursky/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

The Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH) provides exposure to 433 S&P 500 Index companies meeting the Socially Responsible Investment ("SRI") Guidelines for the United States Conference of Catholic

The Sunday Investor has completed all the educational requirements for the Chartered Investment Manager designation and is on track to become a licensed options and derivatives trading advisor. Focusing on U.S. Equity ETFs, The Sunday Investor maintains a comprehensive ETF Database that tracks the performance and fundamentals for nearly 1,000 funds. He is active in the comments section and ready to answer questions about any ETF you might considering. Hoya Capital Income BuilderThe Sunday Investor is a contributor to the Hoya Capital Income Builder Investing group, helping investors achieve dependable monthly income, portfolio diversification, and inflation hedging. It provides investment research on REITs, ETFs, closed-end funds, preferreds, and dividend champions across asset classes. Hoya offers income-focused portfolios targeting dividend yields up to 10%. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SPY, MSFT, KO, WMT either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

