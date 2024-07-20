fazon1

Duopolies are one of the best places to be invested in. One of the duopolies I have exposure to is the credit rating business. Alright, it actually has three main players, but two of them do get the lion's share of the market. I am talking about S&P Global (SPGI) and Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO).

I currently own a stake in the former, initiated in October 2023 and then increased after its Q1 earnings report, which made it trade down a bit. At the same time, I keep a close eye on Moody's, as I consider it one of the best options among the ones I could add to my portfolio. Since my first article on Moody's, the stock has for the most part traded sideways around $400, only to take off since mid-May to new ATHs which keep on being broken.

As Moody's is about to report earnings, it is time to go over the latest developments to make an educated guess on what its results may look like. This is a helpful exercise to decide whether it is time to be part of this incredible ride, or it if is better to stay on the sidelines. No easy task, for such a majestic compounder, whose stock keeps on defying gravity. But, as many SA readers who follow me may know, there are plenty of beautiful companies out there, but one of my goals is to keep a disciplined mindset to steer away from wonderful companies that may turn into poor investments because we are overpaying. So, let's look at the available fundamentals and understand what to do with such a great company.

Moody's Earnings Preview

Elsewhere, I have shared how I have come to research Moody's. Basically, it is Warren Buffett's fault. Said with better wording, I spend part of my time trying to understand what made Buffett step into a specific company and make a particular investment. I did this thoroughly with his investment in BNSF. Then I tried to reverse engineer Buffett's thought process on Moody's, to understand his reasoning behind this holding of his.

Allow me a few words about the company. Even though most of us have heard of it because of its credit rating business, not all of us are aware of its whole structure. Moody's reports its results activities under two segments: Investor Services and Analytics. Moody's Investor Services (MIS) rates the debt of over 34k organizations, for a total outstanding debt of $73 trillion. As the global economy grows, so does debt issuance because companies are able to borrow against a larger balance sheet. Moody's Analytics (MA), on the other hand, leverages the data Moody's has acquired by rating debt. In this way, the company owns a lot of information that is then bundled together and sold to customers needing clearer insights into complex economic issues.

What makes these two businesses outstanding is that around 70% of the revenue they generate is recurring. Moreover, Moody's has an operating margin above 34% and it is still targeting to expand it. Last, but not least, the company's growth trajectory keeps on being in the low double-digits.

Now, let's recap a bit what Moody's reported in Q1 2024. The company reported revenue growth of 21%, beating expectations. MIS's revenue grew 35%, delivering an outstanding operating margin of 64.6%. MA's revenue increased by 8%, but its ARR (annualized recurring revenue) grew by 10%, with an operating margin of 29.7%. Free cash flow for the quarter was $700 million, the highest ever reported. Beautiful numbers that made Moody's increase its lower end 2024 guidance. During the Q1 earnings call, many analysts asked why Moody's was not being a bit bolder in increasing its whole guidance, but the company has repeatedly shown it is better to moderate expectations to then beat consensus.

The past is the past, but the huge drive of this beat is something that interests us a lot. The key driver in MIS's growth was "the leveraged finance markets, where revenue was up 144% YoY". Corporate finance grew 49% because of issuance by leveraged loan issuers and pull-forward activity. Leveraged loans, for those who are unfamiliar with them, are usually high-risk loans given to companies with poor credit history. This issuance was the strongest since the financial crisis, with high infrequent issuer activity. Due to this, Moody's was a bit cautious about the upcoming quarters. But, for sure, a favorable market environment is developing for issuance, also due to big question marks regarding the U.S. elections and geopolitical tensions which may make credit more difficult and more expensive down the road. Because of the global economy resilience, high-yield default rates have been declining and Moody's reported strong investor demand for riskier assets. This has kept spreads tight and made financing conditions more favorable, starting back in November 2023. As a result of all of this, we have a pull-forward effect which is supposed to be felt in Q2, too.

But what matters even more for Q2 is that M&A activity is picking up, with private equity funds in need of exit strategies and ways to deploy an estimated $2 trillion. As we heard during the last earnings call:

Stronger economic growth without inflation increasing is going to be very positive, in particular for the leveraged finance markets. They're the ones most exposed to fluctuations and changes in economic growth. [...] The private equity players have got to exit, and the last couple of years have been very difficult for sponsor exits because of a very soft IPO market and obviously a quiet M&A environment. So, the sponsors are looking to exit, and you've also got sponsors with a huge amount of dry powder that has got to get deployed. And so, we have started to see some of that in -- towards the end of the first quarter. We started to see some of these multibillion-dollar, sponsor-backed transactions in the public markets. That's the kind of thing we're going to look for. If that continues into the second half of the year, that's going to give upside, I think, to our current issuance outlook.

Another big tailwind for MIS comes from the upcoming debt refinancing cycle. Between 2024 and 2027, an estimated $4.4 trillion in debt will come to maturity and will need refinancing. Overall, both sovereign and corporate debt is growing, as the OECD shows in its 2024 Global Debt Report.

MCO 2024 Investor Presentation

Now, most of this debt was taken out at low interest rates between 2019 and 2022. So it won't be likely for companies with low rates to anticipate their refinancing needs and we should just expect to see this debt mature. But what may be a big and unpredictable tailwind is the debt taken between 2022 and 2024. This is high-rate debt. If market conditions become more favorable, as they already have around many developed countries whose central banks have already started cutting interest rates, then we may see companies flock to refinance their most recent debt to benefit from lower rates.

This is something that won't affect Q2, but that may impact Moody's Investor Services in the second half of this year.

Moody's MA, as said keeps on growing steadily and achieved 65 consecutive quarters or revenue growth. With a retention rate of 94%, we should keep expecting it to report low double-digit AAR growth.

Everyone is talking about AI. Moody's has three primary buckets: navigators, skills and assistance. Even though each of this has been explained during the last earnings call, it is yet unclear how Moody's is going to monetize these new features. So, as far as Q2 goes, I won't spend many words on this topic.

Overall, we have a company that has come off of a weak 2023 in a great way, with stronger-than-anticipated growth whose likelihood to keep up is high.

As a result of this favorable environment, Moody's reaffirmed its guidance, raising however its lower end and its adj. operating margin range to 56%-58%.

MCO 2024 Investor Presentation

After Moody's Q1 results, we have had 17 up yearly EPS revisions, with current yearly estimates topping $11. Regarding Q2, again, we had no down revisions and 14 up revisions, with a consensus of $3.00 per share, which would equal to a 30.5% YoY growth. Revenues are expected to be $1.71 billion, a 14.6% YoY increase.

Last year, Moody's reported 1.5 billion in revenue. Given the favorable environment that we have talked about, Moody's Q2 report is going to post strong growth YoY. But we may also see some strong growth QoQ.

My take is that the current consensus, though revised up, is still a bit conservative. I would not be surprised to see a 20% growth in revenues, driven by the strong performance of MIS. This would make Moody's report $1.8 billion in revenues. MIS's operating margins should already be above 56%, while MA's could be above 30%. With a net income margin of 27.5%, we would have around $495 million in net income. But Moody's overall profitability has been improving, so I would expect a net income margin of around 28.5%. Considering 182 million shares outstanding, we would have EPS of $2.82. But this doesn't take into account that Moody's expects to spend around $1 billion in share repurchases and that in Q1 it only spent $173 million. This makes me believe Moody's share repurchases in Q2 have probably increased. Let's assume the company spent $327 million, which would give us $500 million spent during the first six months of the year. As the average price per share, I use $400. This means Moody's could have reduced its share count by 1.25 million. In this case, we would have an extra EPS of $0.03, which gives us a Q2 forecast of $2.85. Anything below this result would concern me. But I am inclined to think we could see Q2 EPS closer to $3.00 rather than $2.80.

The market seems to have baked this additional growth into the price, as Moody's now trades at a fwd PE of 41 and a fwd P/FCF close to 35. The FCF yield is 2.5%, which may seem a bit better but is still rather low.

As far as Moody's attracts me as a company, I am not willing to pay this price right now. I stick to my hold rating, though I closely watch and monitor the stock in case of drops or dips which may give the opportunity to step in at a better valuation.