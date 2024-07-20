Reddit Q2 Preview: Robust Prospects, Though Meme Stock Craze Remains A Headwind

Jul. 20, 2024 10:00 AM ETReddit, Inc. (RDDT) Stock2 Comments
Juxtaposed Ideas profile picture
Juxtaposed Ideas
11.39K Followers

Summary

  • RDDT is almost synonymous to the Meme stock craze occurring during the heights of pandemic, with the recent events further fueling its recent recovery.
  • Even so, the social media platform continues to report robust performance metrics, further aided by the management's promising FQ2'24 guidance and the rich balance sheet.
  • At the same time, RDDT is looking for further monetization opportunities through content licensing and global markets beyond the US, with it likely to continue driving growth.
  • These have also led to the stock's expensive valuations and rather aggressive forward estimates, with any earning misses likely to trigger painful corrections.
  • While RDDT's long-term prospects appear to be bright, we believe that it may be more prudent to let the near-term volatility play out while waiting for a deep pullback.

same concept

Nenov/iStock via Getty Images

RDDT's Investment Thesis Remains Speculative, Despite The Robust Performance Metrics

Reddit, Inc. (NYSE:NYSE:RDDT) is almost synonymous to the Meme stock craze occurring during the heights of pandemic, with the recent events triggered by Roaring Kitty

This article was written by

Juxtaposed Ideas profile picture
Juxtaposed Ideas
11.39K Followers
I am a full-time analyst interested in a wide range of stocks. With my unique insights and knowledge, I hope to provide other investors with a contrasting view of my portfolio, given my particular background.Prior to Seeking Alpha, I worked as a professionally trained architect in a private architecture practice, with a focus on public and healthcare projects. My qualifications include:- Qualified Person with the Board of Architects, Singapore.- Master's in Architecture from the National University of Singapore.- Bachelor in Arts from the National University of Singapore.If you have any questions, feel free to reach out to me via a direct message on Seeking Alpha or leave a comment on one of my articles.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of GOOG, META either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

The analysis is provided exclusively for informational purposes and should not be considered professional investment advice. Before investing, please conduct personal in-depth research and utmost due diligence, as there are many risks associated with the trade, including capital loss.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About RDDT Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on RDDT

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
RDDT
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News