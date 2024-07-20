kyotokushige/DigitalVision via Getty Images

July 19th ended up being a really great day for shareholders of Serve Robotics (NASDAQ:SERV). Shares of the robotics company closed up 187.1%. This came after news broke of an investment by semiconductor giant NVIDIA (NVDA). At first glance, this kind of maneuver might seem to indicate that there is something of tremendous value at Serve Robotics that could warrant significant upside. And it is true that the company is making some pretty good strides toward its goal of deploying food delivery robots. But when you consider how the company is priced after this step up, and you consider just how much further the company needs to progress in order to justify its valuation, this comes across to me as a better selling opportunity for shareholders of the business than a buying opportunity.

An interesting move for an interesting firm

The move higher in Serve Robotics’ stock came in response to semiconductor giant NVIDIA disclosing an ownership stake in the business. The filing in question revealed that NVIDIA currently owns 3.727 million shares of the robotics business. This represents about 10% of the firm's stock. Given the market’s reaction, it seems likely that there is some confusion about how this stake came about. It's almost as though the market thinks this acquisition of units occurred recently. But the truth is a little more complicated than that.

According to the filing in question, in July of 2023, a firm by the name of Patricia Acquisition Corp, which was a special purpose acquisition corporation, and Serve Acquisition Corp, which at the time was a wholly owned subsidiary of Patricia Acquisition Corp, merged with a privately held company by the name of Serve Robotics Inc. The end result was the privately held robotics business becoming a publicly traded enterprise. Immediately after this transaction closed, NVIDIA ended up owning 2.77 million shares of the business.

Originally, Serve Robotics Inc was owned by Postmates, which Uber Technologies (UBER) acquired back in 2020 in exchange for $2.65 billion. Prior to that time, Postmates had a subsidiary known as Postmates X that focused on robotic delivery systems. But that was ultimately spun out as the independent company that came to be known as Serve Robotics. At the time that Serve Robotics Inc became the publicly traded company known as Serve Robotics, NVIDIA already owned 2.614 million shares of the business. As part of a private placement that occurred at that time, NVIDIA picked up another 62,500 shares by means of investment.

The only development that occurred recently was that, in early January of this year, Serve Robotics issued to NVIDIA a convertible promissory note that was, on April 22nd of this year, converted into 1.050 million shares of Serve Robotics. When you add all of this together, you get the 3.727 million shares reported in the regulatory filing that came out on July 18th that ultimately triggered this surge in the company's stock price.

This surge in price actually reminds me of an earlier, similar, situation that was seen in February of this year. Shares of imaging startup Nano-X Imaging (NNOX) ended up spiking 49.4% after news broke that NVIDIA owned a small piece of that business. At the time that the news came out, I wrote an article about the development. It was actually unclear whether NVIDIA bought those units a short time before that news came out, or if they merely kept the units following the merger of another company they owned a piece of, Zebra Medical Vision, being acquired by Nano-X Imaging in 2021. At that time, I considered the move higher to be speculative. Ultimately, on fundamental grounds, I decided to keep Nano-X Imaging rated a ‘sell’. Since then, the stock is down 23.1% at a time when the S&P 500 is up 9.4%. And since the first time I rated Nano-X Imaging a ‘sell’ back in August of 2022, the stock is down 45.4% while the S&P 500 is up 31.2%. To be honest with you, I feel a similar, though not as extreme, a sentiment regarding Serve Robotics today.

Before I get into the fundamental picture, it would probably be helpful to understand a bit more about the business. I already covered its corporate history. But I really haven't talked much about what the enterprise does. According to management, Serve Robotics is developing what it calls an ‘advanced, AI-powered robotics mobility platform’. The first such product that it has developed is a low emissions robot that can provide food delivery services. The company originally began working on this back in 2017. And in 2020, the team behind the business launched a fleet of sidewalk delivery robots in Los Angeles, California. By the end of 2020, these robots were successful in completing over 10,000 commercial deliveries for Postmates.

By the end of the 2023 fiscal year, Serve Robotics had grown its fleet to over 100 robots. Using additional rounds of financing, the company intends to deploy up to 2,000 of these as part of a pilot program that it landed with Uber. Its current objective is to deploy all of these by the end of 2025. However, this seems to me to be unlikely because, by the company's own admission, it is not planning to build and deploy any robots this year because of capital constraints.

Serve Robotics

Globally speaking, the market potential for robotic and drone delivery is believed to be significant. Management estimates this space could be worth $450 billion in annual revenue by the year 2030. This comes as the demand for ‘last mile delivery’ has exploded. For instance, food delivery giant DoorDash (DASH) saw its revenue jump by 200% from the year 2020 to the year 2023. While a lot of this last mile delivery will be focused on food, there is always the potential for delivering other goods as well. But that seems to be outside of the company's focus for now. The reason why automated robots could prove to be valuable in this space is not only for the purpose of being able to deliver food quickly. It's also because of the cost factor. Management estimates that the average cost of last mile delivery by Serve Robotics’ robots will be around $1.00.

Serve Robotics

Even though the company’s emphasis right now is on deploying the 2,000 robots that Uber ordered, the business does have other partners. Uber did invest $11.5 million between the time the company was founded and May of this year. But even up to that point, its largest strategic investor had actually been NVIDIA. Since 2018, NVIDIA has put over $12 million into the enterprise. Delivery Hero, a German food delivery platform based in the EU and parts of Asia, invested early into the company. And another player that has put capital into it has been 7-Eleven, which operates around 13,000 stores between the US and Canada. If everything goes according to plan, the firm could easily grow from the single market that it has that delivers food from roughly 300 restaurants, to a multinational robotics business that's generating significant revenue.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

Perhaps the biggest problem, however, is that the financial picture of the business could certainly be better. In the chart above, you can see financial results covering 2022 and 2023. And in the chart below, you can see results for the first quarter of 2024 relative to the first quarter of last year. The firm is generating very little in the way of revenue and net losses and cash outflows are significant. Even though the surge in revenue from $40,252 in the first quarter of 2023 to $946,711 in the first quarter of 2024 might seem exciting and may indicate a ramping up of operations, the picture is a little less glamorous than that.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

You see, in February of this year, Serve Robotics entered into an agreement with Magna Mobility USA whereby Serve Robotics issued to Magna a warrant to purchase up to 2.145 million shares of stock for an exercise price of only $0.01 per share. This arrangement also saw Serve Robotics grant a non-exclusive license to some of its technology to Magna, and to provide services related to that technology. Approximately $850,000 of the revenue generated in the first quarter of the year stemmed from this relationship. And according to management, no further revenue will be generated from it after the second quarter of this year. So in subsequent quarters, absent some other major deal coming out of the woodwork, Serve Robotics will likely see its revenue plunge.

At the end of the most recent quarter, Serve Robotics also had very little in the form of cash on hand. The total amount was $427,482. That's basically nothing considering the cash outflows that the business is experiencing. Fortunately, in April of this year, Serve Robotics closed a $40 million public offering of its stock. This was done at $4.00 per share, plus there was the option for underwriters to tap into another 1.5 million shares at the same price, for an extra $6 million in total. In its quarterly report, Serve Robotics disclosed that it received $35.7 million from the original 10 million share issuance. This was because of offering expenses and an underwriting discount. After factoring in some other adjustments, I believe that net cash is around $38.1 million.

While this certainly gives the company a lifeline, it's highly probable that it will have to issue significant amounts of stock moving forward if it is going to achieve its goals. But even if we ignore the dilutive impact this could have on the business in the future, there is a big disparity between financial performance today and the kind of financial performance that would make the company even close to fairly valued. In the chart below, you can see what kind of cash flow or EBITDA the company would need to generate in order to justify a fair value of either 10 times or 20 times adjusted operating cash flow. This is based on a price to operating cash flow scenario and on an EV to EBITDA scenario. That is a significant amount of cash considering how little revenue currently is and acknowledging that management has no plans to build any new robots this year.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

Takeaway

As much as I love new technologies and as much as I want to see a company like this succeed, I am somewhat pessimistic at this point in time. In the long run, delivery robots will be the norm. But we are talking about a space that is going to be very competitive. This revelation of an investment from NVIDIA seems to me to be a nothingburger. If NVIDIA really wanted to make a splash in this space, it could just easily acquire the firm and invest hundreds of millions of dollars or more into it. Add on top of this how far away we likely are from a positive cash flow situation, and the dilutive effects that future rounds of funding will have on the firm, and I don't think it's wrong to rate the business a ‘sell’ at this time.

