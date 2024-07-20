EICB: Still An Appealing Choice, Reiterate Buy

Binary Tree Analytics profile picture
Binary Tree Analytics
4.57K Followers

Summary

  • EICB is a term preferred security from Eagle Point Income Company, a fixed income closed-end fund.
  • EICB has a defined maturity date of July 31, 2028, unlike traditional preferred securities.
  • EIC's growing assets under management (AUM) benefits the liquidity and pricing of EICB.
  • The security offers a current yield of 7.8%, trading close to its par value.

Conceptual still life with low risk and rising

Hiroshi Watanabe

Thesis

CEFs obtain leverage in different ways - via repurchase agreements, via total return swaps or via preferred shares. NYSE:EICB represents the exchange ticker for the Series B Term Preferred Stock due 2028 from the Eagle Point Income

This article was written by

Binary Tree Analytics profile picture
Binary Tree Analytics
4.57K Followers
With a financial services cash and derivatives trading background, Binary Tree Analytics aims to provide transparency and analytics in respect to capital markets instruments and trades.We are reachable at BinaryTreeAnalytics@gmail.com_____________________________http://www.BinaryTreeAnalytics.com

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of EICB either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About EICB Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on EICB

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
EICB
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News