Hiroshi Watanabe

Thesis

CEFs obtain leverage in different ways - via repurchase agreements, via total return swaps or via preferred shares. NYSE:EICB represents the exchange ticker for the Series B Term Preferred Stock due 2028 from the Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (EIC), a fixed income closed end fund. The CEF did a preferred stock issuance because it provided for a fixed rate, defined maturity and cost leverage instrument.

We have covered this name before, namely nine months ago, when we assigned the security a buy rating. EICB has performed as expected since:

Total Return (Seeking Alpha)

The security is up roughly 5% on a total return basis since, with the entire gains coming from its dividend yield.

In today's article we are going to show investors why, despite stretched conditions in other parts of the high-yield market, EICB is still a compelling name to buy.

EICB is a term security

Unlike traditional preferred securities, EICB has a defined maturity date of July 31, 2028. Traditional preferred securities are issued for debt relief and regulatory purposes because they are deferable from an interest perspective and are usually perpetual. The general thought process from a capital structure perspective is that a company can find relief via preferred shares when they hit a rough patch. Traditional preferred equity is also subordinated to all other forms of debt in case of a bankruptcy (both senior and subordinated debt).

The security is classified under 'Liabilities' on the fund's balance sheet rather than the equity side given its structure and accounting methodology. You can think of EICB as a bond, although its nomenclature indicates preferred equity.

Why is EICB still appealing?

A theme which we have highlighted ad nauseam as of late, is that of tight credit spreads. HY credit spreads have tightened tremendously in the past year, scraping the bottom of their historic range:

HY Spreads (The Fed)

As we can see from the ICE BofA US High Yield Index Option-Adjusted Spread, the current levels of 309 bps (or 3.09%) are close to historic all-time lows when looking back a decade.

While timing is impossible to predict, the next move will undoubtedly be up. The beauty with EICB is that it represents a small CEF issuance done under the preferred shares format, but with a term maturity. These features make it a sort of hybrid that does not fit squarely in the HY or preferred shares space, thus leaving the demand side for this instrument with the retail investor community.

HY credit spreads have tightened because of increased demand from the institutional universe - pensions fund can go buy billions worth of HY paper, and in the process cause spreads to tighten. It is not the case for EICB, which is small enough and illiquid enough to be foregone from many institutional investors' buying lists.

While traditional high yield is expensive now from a spread perspective, EICB is not. Investors looking for high dividends, but not wanting to buy the top in certain asset classes, should consider names like EICB which still offer value even in today's tight spread environment.

Being supported by a larger fund

Another feature we like in respect to EICB is the fact that the parent fund EIC keeps increasing its total assets under management:

Data by YCharts

The larger a CEF, the better the liquidity, trading and pricing of its preferred shares. Small issuances from small funds tend to exhibit a significant amount of volatility, and in case of liquidation of fund assets, might see large mark to market fluctuations. We like how EIC is steadily increasing its AUM, and find this to be beneficial towards preferred shares issued by the company.

Yield considerations

The fund has a July 2025 call date, but we believe the CEF will not redeem the securities until their maturity in 2028. This translates into an implied duration of close to 4 years. With the shares trading very close to par at $24.8/share (versus $25 redemption value), the current yield of 7.8% is going to be very close to its yield to maturity.

A retail investor is therefore getting close to 400 bps over 4-year treasuries, a larger spread than what the general high yield market yields (we have seen a 309 bps figure above). Again, the reason for this spread pick-up has to do with the investor base for EICB rather than anything else associated with the security. The flip-side here though is that the name is a pure dividend play - do not expect any capital gains here since preferred securities do not usually trade much higher than $25/share, especially in the CEF space when risk free rates are still elevated.

Furthermore EICB pays monthly dividends, thus being catered to individual investors who enjoy getting cash as frequently as possible from their holdings.

Conclusion

EICB is a fixed income security. Structured as a preferred equity issuance, the Series B Term Preferred Stock due 2028 from the Eagle Point Income Company has a maturity date and cumulative coupon. A term maturity allows an investor to fix the duration for the name, as well as analyze the security from a yield to maturity perspective. EICB is trading close to its par level of $25/share and has a current yield of 7.8%. Our calculations indicate a spread over treasuries close to 400 bps at a time when traditional high yield offers only 309 bps over risk free rates. We still find EICB appealing, but investors should think about this name as a dividend yielder only, with almost no potential for capital gains here. We reiterate our buy rating for this security.