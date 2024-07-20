Richard Drury

VYM ETF, interest rates, and market sentiment

My last article on the Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) was published about 3 months ago (see the screenshot below). The article was titled "VYM: Inflation Has Improved Its Timeliness" and was published on April 10, 2024, on the Seeking Alpha platform. At that time, the price was $118 and I rated VYM as a buy based on the historical performance of value stocks (like those held in VYM) during periods of elevated inflation. More specifically, I argued that:

Despite the large price rallies recently, the VYM fund is even timelier now in my view. We may be near a cyclical inflection point for value stocks. The development of inflation could even better VYM's odds for outperformance in the years to come.

The ETF has indeed delivered robust returns since then, with its prices advancing by more than 4% (and total return approaching 5%). The ETF currently trades near an all-time high price of around $123. Besides the price changes, there have been a few key developments since my earlier article, which motivated this article to provide an updated assessment of the ETF. In the remainder of this article, I will examine the top two developments on my list:

The market’s updated outlook for interest rates as indicated by the current federal funds' futures contracts. The shift (i.e., improvement) of market sentiment as indicated by its recent trading patterns.

As you will see, this updated assessment also points to a BUY rating. In particular, I think the ETF is ready to break out its multi-year consolidation window due to these factors.

VYM ETF: basic information and rate outlook

I will start with the role of interest rates for VYM’s potential returns. VYM is a value-oriented fund due to its indexing methods (quoted below). You can more vividly see the value focus by examining the top holdings (see the next chart below). As seen, the top 10 holdings are populated by banking stocks (JPMorgan and Bank of America), consumer staples (Procter & Gamble, PepsiCo, etc.), and healthcare (Johnson & Johnson, Merck, AbbVie, etc.).

VYM fund description: VYM seeks to track the performance of the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index, which measures the investment return of common stocks of companies characterized by high dividend yields. It provides a convenient way to track the performance of stocks that are forecasted to have above-average dividend yields. It follows a passively managed, full-replication approach.

With this background, now let me explain why the fund is very likely to break out given the market's updated outlook for interest rates. Since my last writing, updated CPI data have become available. And the data have drastically shifted the market’s expectation for interest rates as shown in the following CME Group FedWatch Tool. To wit, the current contracts on the federal funds futures imply that:

There is only a 2.2% probability for interest rates remaining unchanged by the end of this year (i.e., remaining in the current range of 5% to 5.25%). In contrast, this number was almost 10x higher a month ago at 26.6%. The market now expects a 39% probability for one interest cut of 25 basis points (i.e., a decline to the range of 4.75% to 5%). Combining 1 and 2, simple math shows that the current federal funds' futures contracts imply a dominant probability for two rate cuts or more – a 58.8% probability (100% - 2.2% - 39%). In contrast, this scenario was considered highly unlikely a month ago with about 23% odds only.

A rate cut (or rate cuts) of course will benefit all asset valuations and not only VYM. However, next, I will explain why I think it would benefit VYM more under current conditions.

VYM ETF: interest-rate sensitivity and thin yield spread

The first reason is that value stocks, given their quasi-bond nature, tend to respond more directly and sensitively to interest changes than the overall market. Historical data have shown a strong negative correlation between interest rates and their return potential. As an example, the table below shows the correlation between the returns of three ETFs on a monthly basis: VYM as a representation of value stocks, Vanguard S&P 500 (VOO) as a representation of the broader market, and iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond (TLT) as a representation of treasury bonds. The data examined are during the period between 2010 and 2024, extensive enough to have statistical significance. As seen, the correlation between VYM and TLT is -0.13, more than 2x than the negative correlation between VOO and TLT (which is -0.06).

Second, the yield spread between VYM and risk-free rates is near the thinnest level since 2008 as seen in the chart below. Given its value focus, the dividend payout from VYM is a reliable indicator of the owners’ earnings of the companies in the fund. Thus, I consider the following yield spread a reliable measure of the risk premium between VYM and risk-free rates. The risk premium is so low current that I expect A) a very favorable return/risk profile from VYM, and B) an outside valuation expansion when/if rate cuts do materialize.

Other risks and final thoughts

Besides the above fundamental catalysts, I am also seeing strong technical indicators that could move the VYM price higher. VYM prices have been moving sideways largely in a consolidation window between $110 and $120 in the past ~3 years or so. The ETF finally broke out this range recently as seen in the chart below. Furthermore, its prices have been stably and sizably above the 20-day moving average, which is a textbook technical indicator for bullish momentum. In terms of the Relative Strength Index (RSI), the reading is currently at 67.7, again an indicator of strong buying pressure. Lastly and most importantly, I want to draw your attention to the price-volume bar highlighted by the yellow rectangle. This bar represents the range (around $118) where the most trading volumes have occurred in the past 6 months. Given the extraordinary volume in this price range, $118 represents a key trading level to me. VYM's current price is decided above this level indicating that a larger number of shareholders who entered around $118 have been replaced by more bullish ones (or have become more bullish themselves).

In terms of downside risks, as a large-cap index fund, VYM faces the same macroeconomic risks as the overall economy, such as the potential of economic downturns, interest rates uncertainties, etc. Here, I will focus more on the issues specific to the fund itself. The top one on my list is the dividend growth rate. As a dividend fund, the dividend growth rates from VYM in recent years leave more to be desired, not only when compared to other dividend funds but also to the broader market. For example, the chart below compares the dividend growth rates of VYM (Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF) to VOO (Vanguard S&P 500 ETF) and SCHD (Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF). Over the past three years, SCHD has had a dividend growth rate of 9.00% (followed by VOO at 7.78% as a reference point) and VYM at only 6.82%.

All told, I think overall, VYM offers a very favorable return/risk profile under current conditions. Besides the historical outperformance of value funds in inflationary periods (the topic of my last article), two more catalysts have developed since my last writing: the updated probability of interest rate cut(s) and the change in market sentiment as indicated by recent trading patterns. Thanks to these new catalysts, I see large return potential for VYM in the next 1 to 2 years.