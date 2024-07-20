Veronique D/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Following the Sandoz spin-off, Novartis (NYSE:NVS) (OTCPK:NVSEF) is now a pure player in innovative medicines, and we are not surprised to see a sharp margin increase. Here at the Lab, after a neutral rating recommendation held for years, we upgraded the company to a buy in April 2024. It was a good call, and Novartis' stock price is currently up by 14.96%, including the dividend payment (Fig 1). Our buy rating was backed by:

Including Q2 2024, the company had raised its outlook for four quarters in a row.

Despite a negative currency development, Novartis reported solid financial results and increased its dividend per share. In detail, European pharmaceutical giants Novartis and Roche ranked as the biggest dividend payers globally in the period, with payouts of $8.6 billion and $7.6 billion, respectively.

Supportive bolt-on acquisition for MorphoSys AG.

Q2 Update

Novartis closed the second quarter with $12.51 billion in net revenues, up 11% annually and 9% at constant rates. Entresto, Kesimpta, Cosentyx, and Kisqali mainly drove these performances (Fig 2). The company's EBIT margin increased by 270 basis points to 39.6% due to the operating leverage effect on higher sales. Looking at the half-year results, sales increased to $24.34 billion from $22.24 achieved in H1 2023 (Fig 3), and the operating income margin was up by almost 600 basis points. Therefore, EPS was up by 21% on a yearly comps to $1.97.

Novartis Sales Acceleration

Novartis H1 Financials in a Snap

Going to the qualitative highlights, we report that Novartis had lower restructuring charges and impairments than last year. However, the company's H1 profitability was impacted by a negative one-off from legal matters. Despite higher R&D investments, FCF from continuing operations reached $6.7 billion, compared with $6.0 billion in the prior year. This was supported by higher net cash flow generation. In addition, we report a lower weighted average number of shares outstanding, which supports a higher EPS.

Strengthened by the results, the Swiss company has again raised its guidance. According to the CEO, Novartis's performance "reflects continued strong momentum of our key growth drivers, both in the US and ex-US." The new outlook showed no change in net sales. That said, the guidance step-up was related to margins. Novartis' core operating income is expected to grow in the mid-to-high teens from low double-digit performance.

Why are we positive?

On the core business, we record an acceleration in Cosentyx US growth and supportive momentum from Leqvio and Pluvicto. In our estimates, Cosentyx has a $7 billion sales peak, expiring by 2029. Therefore, we see support for new drug sales development. In addition, there will be an upcoming approval from Kisqali, and the Fabhalta launch has an encouraging start. To support Novartis sales ahead, the drug received approvals in China, Japan, and the EU (Fig 4). Compared to consensus estimates, Novartis reported sales and EPS up by 2% and 5% compared to Wall Street average estimates. Therefore, we expect a stock price upgrade. In number, Novartis' core operating margin reached 40.4% versus consensus 38.4%. More importantly, the new guidance is approximately 3% higher than the current consensus, and the beat was driven by higher sales and better product MIX development. After the Q1 results, our team did not anticipate an update to the guidance for the fiscal year 2024. This supports our positive, forward-thinking view. There is a positive expectation for Novartis' pipeline momentum in H2 2024 (Fig 5). Aside from Entresto, there is Kisqali, expiring by 2030-2031 with a $4 billion sales peak, and Kesimpta, expiring by 2030-2031 with a $4 billion sales peak. It is key to monitor Novartis' pipeline development and report that the company had a Q2 broad-based beat in sales coming from established drug sales and newer launches. Given the company's portfolio reshaping and Novartis' focus on four core therapeutic areas, we believe there is room to grow sales and accelerate return. After the Q2 results, with improvement in operational efficiency demonstrated by a step-up in EBIT, Novartis remains a top pick for dividend investors. The company has an ongoing buyback plan (up to $15 billion), with almost $10.1 billion still to be executed.

Fabhalta Update

Novartis H2 2024 pipeline

Adjusting Estimates and Valuation

Following the Fiscal Year 2024 guidance increase during the Q1 release, we estimated a new growth range for sales and EBITA towards the top of the outlook. The company's latest guidance included no assumption on Promacta and Entresto US generics in 2024. In addition, the company has updated its currency sensitivity guidance with mid-June 2024 rates. Novartis now targets -1/-2% in sales and -3% EBITA impact in 2024 (Fig 6).

After Q2 results, our sales projection is broadly flat at $50.7 billion; however, we have increased our core operating profit margin. Post Investor Day, we raised our EPS forecast to CHF 7, but following the operating income acceleration, our yearly EBIT margin is set at 37.6% with net earnings of $14.9 billion. As reported last time, with another outlook increase, we believe the downside is limited. In our estimates, Novartis EPS reached CHF 7.5, and continuing to value the company with an unchanged P/E of 14.5x, we arrived at a valuation of CHF 109 per share. Novartis target P/E is aligned with the company's five-year historical average (Fig 7).

Novartis FX sensitivity

Novartis SA Valuation data

Risks

Novartis company-specific risks include 1) lower revenue acceleration from new drug launches, 2) higher negative impact from patent expiration and forecast, and 3) lower margin MIX to specialty care. In addition, we should report pipeline failure and worse commercial success for critical launch assets. The pharmaceutical sector is exposed to generic margin erosion, and Novartis is exposed to Entresto and other LOEs. Furthermore, higher rates, regulatory risk, and currency development might significantly impact the company's P&L.

Conclusion

This is the fourth quarter in which Novartis increased its outlook. We are reassured by the company's management team in delivering sales growth and higher margins. After the Q2 results, Novartis is still a buy.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.