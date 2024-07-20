Thematic Mid-Year Update: What's Next For AI And Geopolitics

Jul. 20, 2024 3:10 AM ETSOXX, IDGT, BGSIX, ICOP, IETC, BLCV, EMXC, BIL, BGSAX, BGSCX, BGSRX, BSTSX, BTEKX, NVDA:CA
BlackRock profile picture
BlackRock
4.68K Followers

Summary

  • Investors may want to look beyond today’s market leaders to seek diversification and resiliency in their portfolios, uncovering underappreciated assets poised to benefit from mega forces that can potentially drive long-term growth.
  • Integration across industries is driving massive demand for AI’s Infrastructure: data centers, semiconductors, and raw materials.
  • This buildout, thought to continue through 2030, will require significant infrastructure investment, across semiconductors, energy, and metals like copper.
  • Geopolitical fragmentation requires an evaluation of overseas dependence and a focus on U.S. reshoring. Shifting supply chains and varied demographics create strategic prospects across markets.

AI logo place on abstract blocks

J Studios

Originally published on June 24, 2024

By Jay Jacobs

As the AI buildout propels a potentially historic capital expenditure cycle, investors could be poised to unearth opportunities across industries amid greater geopolitical fragmentation.

Jay Jacobs, U.S. Head of Thematic

This article was written by

BlackRock profile picture
BlackRock
4.68K Followers
BlackRock’s purpose is to help more and more people experience financial well-being. As a fiduciary to investors and a leading provider of financial technology, we help millions of people build savings that serve them throughout their lives by making investing easier and more affordable.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SOXX--
iShares Semiconductor ETF
IDGT--
iShares U.S. Digital Infrastructure and Real Estate ETF
BGSIX--
BlackRock Technology Opportunities Fund Institutional Shares
ICOP--
Ishares Copper And Metals Mining ETF
IETC--
iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News