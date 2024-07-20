ECB: Next Stop, September

PIMCO profile picture
PIMCO
2.4K Followers

Summary

  • The European Central Bank’s July monetary policy meetings tend to be uneventful, and this year proved no exception.
  • Given the ECB’s reaction function, we expect the ECB to continue lowering rates at staff projection meetings and therefore anticipate the next cut in September.
  • Eurozone employment has grown despite slowing GDP growth, rising by 2.6 million people since the end of 2022, with the unemployment rate at a historic 6.4% low.

European Union flag in front of the Eurotower in Frankfurt

instamatics

While the European Central Bank kept policy rates unchanged, the next cut is likely to be delivered soon.

The European Central Bank's (ECB) July monetary policy meetings tend to be uneventful, and this year proved no exception. The Governing Council (GC) kept policy rates unchanged

This article was written by

PIMCO profile picture
PIMCO
2.4K Followers
PIMCO is a global leader in active fixed income. With our launch in 1971 in Newport Beach, California, PIMCO introduced investors to a total return approach to fixed income investing. In the 50 years since, we have worked relentlessly to help millions of investors pursue their objectives – regardless of shifting market conditions. As active investors, our goal is not just to find opportunities, but to create them. To this end, we remain firmly committed to the pursuit of our mission: delivering superior investment returns, solutions and service to our clients. Visit PIMCO’s blog. Subscribe To Get PIMCO Insights Delivered Directly to Your Inbox.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
PDIIX--
PIMCO Diversified Income Fund Inst
PHMIX--
PIMCO High Yield Municipal Bond Fund Inst
PIMIX--
PIMCO Income Fund Inst
PFORX--
PIMCO International Bond Fund (U.S. Dollar-Hedged) Inst
PIGIX--
PIMCO Investment Grade Credit Bond Fund Inst
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News