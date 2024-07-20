Khanchit Khirisutchalual

Introduction

We last covered iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV) back in April 2020. At that time, it was during the time of the initial outbreak of the pandemic and the stock market has fallen considerably. We pointed out that these stocks should benefit from the lockdown and work-from-home trend. Now that it has been over 4 years since we last covered IGV, we think it is time for us to analyze the fund again and provide our insights and recommendation.

ETF Overview

IGV has a portfolio of U.S. software stocks. The fund has underperformed the broader technology sector in the past few years. Fortunately, IGV’s consensus earnings growth rates are expected to be in the mid-teens to high-teens between 2024 and 2026. Unlike the expensive valuation of the broader technology sector, IGV’s valuation is attractive. Therefore, we think IGV is a good fund to own.

YCharts

Fund Analysis

IGV has lagged the broader technology space since 2022

IGV has gradually walked out of the cyclical low reached in October 2022, delivering a total return of 75.7%. This return was better than the 59.1% return of the S&P 500 index. However, the fund has yet to surpass the historical peak reached in late 2021. In contrast, the S&P 500 index has already surpassed its previous peak in late 2023. IGV has underperformed other broader technology ETFs as well. As can be seen from the chart below, IGV’s return of 87.3% in the past 5 years was inferior than the 150.8% return of the iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (IGM) and the 175.9% return of Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK). IGV’s performance was in line with IGM and XLK prior to 2022 but has clearly underperformed after 2022.

YCharts

Will this underperformance continue?

Many have wondered whether IGV’s underperformance will continue in the future. To answer this question, we will first need to look at IGV’s portfolio composition. As the table below shows, IGV basically consists of 4 subsectors: application software, systems software, interactive home, and interactive media & services. Since application software and systems software subsectors represent about 96.8% of the total portfolio, we will focus on these two subsectors.

iShares

Below is a chart that shows the consensus annual earnings growth forecasts of application software and systems software stocks in the S&P 500 index. Since both the S&P 500 index and IGV have a tilt towards large-cap, the earnings growth forecast of software stocks in the S&P 500 index can give us some clue of how stocks in IGV’s portfolio will perform. As can be seen from the table below, both subsectors are expected to deliver mid to high-teens earnings growth annually between 2024 and 2026. Therefore, growth is robust and visibility is quite good.

2024 2025 2026 Application Software 15.4% 12.6% 15.4% Systems Software 19.6% 13.2% 15.7% Click to enlarge

Source: Yardeni Research, Created by author

IGV’s growth potential is expected to be lower than the broader technology sector in 2025/2026

Unfortunately, consensus annual earnings growth forecasts for software stocks are still not as good as the broader technology sector. As can be seen from the table below, consensus annual earnings growth forecasts for information technology sector in the S&P 500 index are in the range of mid-teens to low-20s.

2024 2025 2026 Information Technology Sector 19.3% 20.8% 15.4% Click to enlarge

Source: Yardeni Research, Created by author

IGV’s valuation not expensive relative to its historical average

Let us take a look at the valuation of application software and systems software subsectors. As can be seen from the chart below, forward P/E ratio of application software stocks in the S&P 500 index is currently about 30.8x. Fortunately, this is nowhere near the peak of above 50x during the pandemic and is lower than the valuation between 2014 and 2020. Therefore, it is trading at an attractive valuation relative to the subsector’s historical valuation.

Yardeni Research

As can be seen from the chart below, the systems software subsector has a forward P/E ratio of 32.9x. This valuation is towards the high end of its valuation range in the past, and is closer to the near-term high reached during the pandemic. Hence, this subsector is not cheap. Fortunately, systems software subsector only represents about 33.5% of IGV’s total portfolio.

Yardeni Research

When considering both subsectors and their weight in IGV”s portfolio, the fund is not expensive. In contrast, the information technology sector as a whole is quite expensive. As can be seen from the chart below, information technology stocks in the S&P 500 index is trading at an average forward P/E ratio of 29.5x. This valuation has already surpassed the near-term peak reached during the pandemic.

Yardeni Research

Investor Takeaway

We like IGV’s growth visibility through 2026. IGV’s valuation is also not expensive. Given its robust growth forecasts and attractive valuation, we are willing to give IGV a buy rating.

Additional Disclosure: This is not financial advice and that all financial investments carry risks. Investors are expected to seek financial advice from professionals before making any investment.